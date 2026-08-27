Vertex to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in four upcoming investor conferences.

Susie Lisa, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Manisha Pai, Executive Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Susie Lisa and Manisha Pai will also participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 2:10 p.m. EDT.

Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

Susie Lisa and Miroslava Minkova, Executive Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference London on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 10:05 a.m. GMT/5:05 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of management's remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com, in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

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