Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of YCANTH® for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum in Japan by Partner Torii Pharmaceutical

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing and selling medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced the launch of YCANTH® in Japan by its partner, Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Torii”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shionogi & Co., Ltd., for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”).

“We would like to congratulate our partner, Torii, on the launch of YCANTH in Japan for the treatment of molluscum. Torii’s achievement also represents an exciting milestone for Verrica, as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy of developing and commercializing YCANTH across multiple dermatologic indications around the world, as Verrica maintains ownership of global rights to YCANTH in all territories outside Japan,” said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. “With few treatments currently available in Japan, the launch of YCANTH will enable access to a therapy which addresses this significant unmet need, and based on the strength of its safety and efficacy data in multiple Phase 3 studies, we believe YCANTH is poised to gain broad adoption for this indication over time. We wish Torii continued success in developing and now commercializing YCANTH in molluscum, and we look forward to our continued collaboration as we advance YCANTH for the treatment of common warts.”

In September 2025, Verrica announced that Torii received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (“MHLW”) for YCANTH® (developed under the name TO-208) for the treatment of molluscum. Torii filed the New Drug Application for TO-208 in molluscum with MHLW in December 2024. Approval of YCANTH in Japan was based on positive top-line results from a confirmatory Phase 3 trial for the treatment of molluscum. The Phase 3 trial was conducted in Japan and was a double blind, randomized and parallel-group comparison study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TO-208 in comparison to placebo, when applied once every 21 days for up to four applications in patients with molluscum. The top-line results from the trial showed that the proportion of subjects achieving complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at the completion of the confirmatory study, the primary endpoint of efficacy, was statistically significant versus placebo. TO-208 was well tolerated during the study.

In July 2025, as part of its amended collaboration and license agreement with Torii, Verrica announced plans to initiate a manufacturing transfer to Torii for YCANTH applicators to be sold in Japan, which is expected to take several years. In the interim, Verrica will receive from Torii a transfer price for applicators manufactured by Verrica’s manufacturing partners. After the transfer of at least one component of the manufacturing process, Verrica will begin receiving royalties related to net sales in Japan of applicators manufactured by Torii and/or its manufacturing partners.

About YCANTH® (VP-102)

YCANTH® is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum. YCANTH is the first and only healthcare professional-administered product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum — a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. Approval of YCANTH was based upon the positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials in approximately 500 patients which demonstrated that YCANTH was a safe and effective therapeutic for the treatment of molluscum. Approximately 250 million lives are eligible to receive YCANTH covered by insurance. Commercially insured patients pay just $25 per YCANTH treatment visit, for up to two applicators. Other uninsured patients may be eligible to receive YCANTH at a reduced cost if certain eligibility requirements are met for patient assistance. Please visit YCANTHPro.com for additional information.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about the commercialization of YCANTH in Japan and the United States, and clinical development of YCANTH for the treatment of common warts. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Verrica’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

