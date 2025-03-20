Verasonics Announces Update to Vantage® NXT Research Ultrasound System: Acquisition SDK Programming Model, 3 MHz Matrix Array Transducer

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomedicalengineering--Verasonics, Inc., the leader in research ultrasound, today announced the release of new features for the Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound System to advance ultrasound research and product development. The Vantage NXT update includes the release of the Acquisition SDK Programming Model and a 3 MHz matrix array transducer. This release will be available to all Vantage NXT customers on March 20, 2025.





Vantage NXT 2.0 options are now available for purchase:

Acquisition SDK Programming Model – The Acquisition SDK Programming Model (Acquisition SDK), a C-based API, allows Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound Systems users to program their system without MATLAB ® dependencies. The Acquisition SDK uses similar data structures and naming conventions to those of the MATLAB programming model to simplify the porting of existing sequences to the Acquisition SDK environment. The Acquisition SDK is an ideal complement for users who aim to develop applications intended for commercialization or for integration of their legacy or third-party software to run on the Vantage NXT Platform.

– The Acquisition SDK Programming Model (Acquisition SDK), a C-based API, allows Vantage Research Ultrasound Systems users to program their system without MATLAB dependencies. The Acquisition SDK uses similar data structures and naming conventions to those of the MATLAB programming model to simplify the porting of existing sequences to the Acquisition SDK environment. The Acquisition SDK is an ideal complement for users who aim to develop applications intended for commercialization or for integration of their legacy or third-party software to run on the Vantage Platform. 3 MHz Matrix Array Transducer – the M3dV 3 MHz Matrix Array features a new monolithic design that enhances image reconstruction and improves image quality; it utilizes 1024 elements in a 32 x 32 grid and is compatible with the Vantage and Vantage NXT 256 channel systems.

“The Acquisition SDK is the next step in meeting the needs of our customers,” said Jon K. Daigle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Verasonics. “Our highly flexible sequence-based MATLAB programming model has been the gold standard in research ultrasound programming since 2007. This new Acquisition SDK Programming Model provides users with the ability to optimize code more efficiently, develop software using other programming languages and develop custom GUIs in environments outside of MATLAB.”

Verasonics is establishing collaborations with leading software companies to offer new applications for Biomedical and Materials Science users that provide a wide range of software development tools and capabilities.

About Verasonics, Inc.

Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001, with headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, is focused on providing researchers and developers with the most advanced and flexible tools enabling them to develop new algorithms and products used in biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and the physics of acoustics and ultrasonics. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products. Researchers in countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania routinely use Verasonics product solutions to advance the art and science of ultrasound through their own research efforts.

