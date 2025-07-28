Venova Technologies Awarded $2.23M SBIR Phase II Grant From NIH For Novel Contraceptive Device

Award accelerates preclinical development of the company’s cervical barrier device toward first-in-human clinical studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venova Technologies, Inc., a women-led startup developing a novel long-acting, hormone-free and copper-free female birth control device, has been awarded a $2.23M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The SBIR program is a highly competitive, awards-based program designed to stimulate technological innovations developed by U.S. small businesses on a path to commercialization. This Phase II award accelerates the preclinical development of Venova’s innovative cervical barrier device toward first-in-human clinical studies and brings the company’s total funding to over $5M.

According to a UCLA survey, 73% of women want a birth control method that is very effective and has limited side effects, but this does not currently exist. A 2023 study found that half of women will stop or switch their birth control method because of unwanted or adverse side effects.

“This award is a pivotal milestone that brings us one step closer to offering a new birth control option for women that is designed to be side-effect-free and addresses concerns of pain from IUD insertion,” said Emily Man, Co-Founder & CEO of Venova. “Validation from the scientific community highlights the growing momentum and critical need for innovation in women’s health.”

“It’s more important than ever to provide a wide range of choices for contraception that can meet the needs of more patients,” said Dr. Katharine White, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology for the Boston Medical Center Health System. Dr. White is also the Chief Medical Advisor at Venova. “Offering more affordable options that address a variety of preferences will enable more women to achieve the family size that they truly desire.”

About Venova Technologies

Venova Technologies, Inc., is a women-led startup dedicated to empowering women to take full control over their reproductive health. The company is developing a novel long-acting female contraceptive barrier device. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., at The Engine built by MIT, Venova participates in this premier ecosystem for high-potential, Tough Tech startups. For more information, visit www.venovatechnologies.com. Follow Venova on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/venova-technologies/.

