Veedma Launches Free Doctor-Reviewed Lab Analysis for Men’s Hormone Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2026 - Veedma, a preventive men's health telehealth clinic, today launched a free doctor-reviewed lab analysis for men who already have recent blood work. The service turns laboratory data into a personalized clinical report that explains what the results mean, how the findings connect, and what to do next.

Men can submit results from the previous 180 days through https://veedma.com/. A licensed doctor reviews the labs together with the patient's medical history and structured symptom assessment. The completed report is typically delivered within 24 hours and within 48 hours on weekends and holidays. No credit card or treatment commitment is required.

The review looks beyond a single Total Testosterone number. It evaluates Free Testosterone, LH, FSH, SHBG, thyroid function, prolactin, vitamin D, iron and ferritin, and metabolic markers when those results are available. The report connects hormone signaling with symptoms, identifies findings that deserve follow-up, and gives the patient clear next steps: begin care, obtain additional testing, address another potential cause, or take no immediate action.

The free analysis reflects Veedma's cause-first model of men's hormone care. Secondary and functional hypogonadism account for approximately 86 percent of low testosterone cases, according to the European Male Ageing Study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. In these cases, the testes may still be capable of producing testosterone, while the signal that drives production is suppressed by factors such as excess body weight, poor sleep, sleep apnea, chronic stress, diabetes, or certain medications.

Veedma distinguishes these patterns before treatment begins. When appropriate, doctors can prescribe oral Enclomiphene to stimulate the patient's own testosterone production while preserving fertility. Enclomiphene can be combined with daily Tadalafil when erection difficulties or urinary symptoms also need treatment. Testosterone replacement remains an option when the clinical findings show that replacement is the right path.

Veedma combines this clinical model with transparent, all-inclusive plans that include medication, advanced laboratory testing, doctor consultations, ongoing follow-up, unlimited care-team messaging, and shipping. Patients are charged only after a doctor approves treatment and issues a prescription.

Every Veedma treatment decision is made by a licensed doctor after reviewing the patient's symptoms, medical history, and laboratory results. Prescriptions are issued only after a video consultation. Veedma's clinical protocols follow national guidelines from the American Urological Association, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, and the Endocrine Society.

About Veedma

Veedma is a preventive men's health telehealth clinic focused on hormone, sexual, and fertility health. Licensed doctors diagnose the cause first using advanced laboratory testing, medical history, and structured symptom assessments. Veedma provides medication when prescribed, follow-up laboratory reviews, doctor consultations, unlimited care-team messaging, and shipping through one integrated service. Learn more at https://veedma.com/

Media Contact

Victor Kuznetsov, Founder and CTO

Veedma

health@veedma.com

+1-415-792-4743