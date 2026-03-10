VB Spine Announces Successful First Clinical Cases of Vulcan™ Spinal System

Milestone marks entry into Limited Market Release and builds momentum toward broader commercialization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”), today announced the successful completion of the first clinical cases utilizing the Vulcan™ Spinal System for thoracolumbar fixation. The milestone marks the system’s entry into Limited Market Release and represents a significant step forward in the company’s strategy to expand its next-generation implant portfolio.

The first case was performed on February 26 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, marking the official clinical debut of the Vulcan Spinal System.

Continuing the system’s strong early clinical momentum, two additional surgeons at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital performed procedures following the first case. With three successful cases completed across two days, the early experience reflects an encouraging and energized start for the system.

The Vulcan Degenerative System was engineered to support fixation strength, surgical precision, and procedural efficiency while maintaining a streamlined workflow for the operating room. Designed in collaboration with surgeons, the system integrates advanced implant geometry and instrumentation intended to address the evolving demands of modern spine surgery.

“At VB Spine, everything starts with the patient,” said Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine. “Moments like this represent patients placing their trust in innovation, in their surgeons, and in all of us behind the scenes. I’m proud of what the VB Spine team has been able to accomplish in this short period of time. We are grateful to the surgeons who partnered with us to develop this system and honored to support solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and advance spine care.”

The Limited Market Release phase will focus on gathering continued clinical feedback, supporting surgeon adoption, and ensuring operational readiness ahead of full commercial launch.

Regulatory and Availability

The Vulcan™ Spinal System is cleared by FDA for sale in the United States. It is intended for use in spinal fixation procedures to provide stabilization and support as part of a comprehensive surgical construct as an adjunct to fusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

