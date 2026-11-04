Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2026 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2026:

The 8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. A fireside chat is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Truist Securities 2026 Biopharma Symposium in New York City on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 19, 2026. A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The fireside chats at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:



Kevin Moran



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



202-734-3400



pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore



Collected Strategies



VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

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SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.