Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at May 2026 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in May 2026:

The Bank of America Securities Global Health Care Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The HCW 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq in New York City on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference in Marina Del Rey, California on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The fireside chat given at the HCW 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:



Kevin Moran



Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.



202-734-3400



pr@vandapharma.com

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore



Collected Strategies



VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

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SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.