Valves in the Pharmaceutical Market Expected to Grow to USD 4.37 Billion by 2035

The global valves in pharmaceutical market size was estimated at USD 2.48 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.62 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 4.37 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2026 to 2035.

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With the rising average age of the World’s population, the need for new medications and progressive production processes in the pharmaceutical industry is also rising. Diaphragm valves play a major role in securing contamination-free and efficient production. Moreover, the rising living standards in countries like China, India, and the Asia Pacific region are also raising the need for medications. Valves such as KSB’s SISTO-C diaphragm valve are playing a crucial role in providing accurate control in the production processes of biologics, including filtration, centrifugation, chromatography, protein processing, and sterile formulations. The complex nature of the production processes of biologics placed high demands on valves.

The Valves in Pharmaceutical Market: Highlights

• The valves in pharmaceutical market will likely exceed USD 2.62 billion by 2026.

• Valuation is projected to hit USD 4.37 billion by 2035.

• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% starting from 2026 to 2035.

• Asia Pacific held the major revenue share of 39.2% in the global valves in pharmaceutical market in 2025.

• North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2026 and 2035.

• By valve type, the diaphragm valves segment held a major share of 38% in the market in 2025.

• By valve type, the control valves segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

• By material type, the stainless steel segment dominated the market by 68% in 2025.

• By material type, the polymers & plastics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

• By application type, the traditional drug manufacturing segment led the market by 46% in 2025.

• By application type, the biologics & bioprocessing segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

• By actuation type, the manual actuation segment dominated the market share by 54% in 2025.

• By actuation type, the electric/smart actuation segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

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Market Overview

Valves in Pharmaceutical: Achieving Precise Control Over Complex Processes

The modern and fully automated bioreactors need valves that can be integrated into a process control system to monitor and control all production processes precisely. Valves in pharmaceutical market also contribute to the accurate control over the content of oxygen, CO2, and nutrients in the bioreactors. They avoid the risk of any fluctuations that could impact the quality of medicines produced and impair the growth of cells. The pharmaceutical industry needs to pay keen attention to hygiene, self-draining ability, cleanability, suitable materials, and zero dead volume for pharmaceutical valves.

However, the pharmaceutical industry needs to meet high-quality standards during production to ensure the required surface quality. To meet the cleaning and sterility requirements, pharmaceutical systems are subjected to validation processes, including guidelines of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) or the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) of the European Union.

The Valves in Pharmaceutical Market: Regional Analysis

Region Share (%) Asia Pacific 39.2 North America (Fastest Growing) 26 Europe 22 Latin America 6 Middle East & Africa (MEA) 6.8