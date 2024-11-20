Valora Therapeutics Raises $30 Million Seed Financing from Top Investors to Transform Immunotherapy with a Novel Glyco-immune Checkpoint Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valora Therapeutics Inc. (“Valora”), a biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to immunotherapy, today announced the successful closing of its seed funding round. The investment was co-led by Avalon BioVentures, a top-tier investor group with a long history of nurturing groundbreaking life science companies from inception to exit, together with Bregua Corporation and TigerGene, investors recognized for their expertise in supporting innovative biotech companies. Additional participation was provided by Alexandria Venture Investments and Correlation Ventures. This significant investment will propel the advancement of Valora’s proprietary AbLec platform to develop novel immunotherapeutics.





Valora’s AbLec (Antibody-Lectin chimera) platform is expected to offer a fresh perspective on restoring proper immunological competency. By precisely targeting specific sugar molecules on cells, AbLecs modulate glyco-immune checkpoints—a key control point in the body’s immune response. This innovative approach holds significant potential for developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The technology is exclusively licensed from Stanford University. It builds upon the transformative work performed at the Stanford laboratory of Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and a world leader in glycobiology, together with Dr. Jessica Stark, who is currently an Assistant Professor of Biological Engineering and Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Both Drs. Carolyn Bertozzi and Jessica Stark are scientific founders and advisors for Valora.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with highly recognized investors and Valora’s scientific founders, Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi and Dr. Jessica Stark, to develop the AbLec platform as a trailblazing approach for next-generation immunomodulators,” said Miguel Garcia-Guzman, Ph.D., Valora’s CEO. “This funding allows us to accelerate our R&D efforts, optimizing the AbLec platform and advancing AbLec therapeutics toward the clinic. We take great pride in the work we do at Valora and are deeply grateful for the support of our investors.”

Dr. Stark added, “The AbLec platform represents a significant leap forward in manipulating glycoimmunology and unlocking new paradigms in immunotherapy. I look forward to providing scientific support to Valora as it advances lead molecules toward clinical development.”

The seed funding will enable Valora to further explore and develop the full potential of the AbLec platform, validating specific mechanisms of action, and advancing lead molecules into preclinical development. Valora has established its R&D operations at the Avalon BioVentures Accelerator in San Diego, California, providing access to a supportive ecosystem of biotech experts and resources.

Sandy Madigan, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Avalon BioVentures and a Board Member of Valora Therapeutics, stated, “We are excited to co-lead the seed funding round for Valora. We believe Valora has the team and resources to lead the development of novel AbLec therapeutics and to rapidly advance this groundbreaking technology toward the clinic.”

Stefan Heller, Ph.D., who represents Bregua Corporation on the Board of Valora Therapeutics, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Valora’s team to advance the AbLec platform for developing novel therapies. This innovative approach has promising potential for creating leading-edge treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.”

Audrey Warner, Partner at TigerGene and Director of Valora Therapeutics concluded, “We are very excited to partner with Valora’s team to explore the promise of glyco-immune checkpoint modulation and deliver innovative biological therapeutics to alleviate patient suffering across a multitude of indications.”

About Valora Therapeutics Inc.

Valora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company and headquartered in Avalon BioVentures Accelerator in San Diego, California. Valora aims to develop novel classes of therapeutics through its proprietary glyco-immune checkpoint modulation technology, called AbLec (Antibody-Lectin chimera), and restore proper immunological competency in cancer, immune diseases, and other indications. Learn more at valoratherapeutics.com.

