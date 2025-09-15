Vaccines Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 124.88 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, The Global Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 81.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 124.88 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032. The global vaccines market is projected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by expanding immunization initiatives from governments and private organizations aimed at reducing the prevalence of diseases such as influenza and measles.

Global Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

Global vaccine demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032.

Monovalent vaccines are projected to remain a highly sought-after type, accounting for nearly 3/5 of the global vaccines market share by 2025.

Based on technology, conjugate vaccines segment is expected to dominate the industry, capturing a 42.5% share of the global market in 2025.

By disease indication, pneumococcal disease category is slated to account for nearly one-third of the global vaccines industry share by 2025.

North America is set to retain its monopoly, capturing over 2/5 of the global market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for vaccine manufacturers, exhibiting the fastest growth rate.

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest vaccines market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is one such growth factor.

The global burden of infectious diseases like influenza, meningitis, hepatitis, HPV, and fever is increasing significantly. For instance,

On April 16, 2025, the Colombian government declared a national health emergency in response to a surge in yellow fever cases across the country.

On January 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported outbreak of Ebola in Uganda.

This surge in infectious diseases and seasonal outbreaks is expected to drive demand for vaccines during the forecast period.

Vaccines have become highly sought-after healthcare products used for preventing and treating numerous diseases. They significantly enhance the immune system of individuals and thus provide longer protection against diseases.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), each year, vaccination saves 2 to 3 million children from deadly diseases. Rising need for protecting children from deadly chronic and infectious diseases like tuberculosis, dengue fever, influenza, and hepatitis will likely boost vaccines market growth.

High R&D Costs and Lack of Storage Facilities Hampering Market Growth

The global vaccines market outlook looks promising due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing government initiatives. However, high R& D costs and lack of proper cold chain infrastructure may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Developing vaccines costs a lot because it needs high-tech equipment, long clinical trials, and government approvals. This makes it hard for smaller companies to enter the market, which slows down innovation and reduces competition.

In addition, many regions lack adequate temperature-controlled storage and transport infrastructure necessary for vaccines. This may also slow down overall vaccines market demand in the coming years.

Increasing Government Immunization Programs Unlocking Growth Opportunities

The looming threat of disease outbreaks is encouraging governments and international organizations like the WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF to expand immunization programs. For example, in June 2025, South Africa stepped up its vaccination campaign to fight a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. These initiatives are expected to open revenue streams for manufacturers of vaccines.

Increasing regulatory support is expected to boost the vaccines market value in the coming years. Regulatory organizations like the FDA are increasingly approving new vaccines to combat chronic and infectious diseases.

The U.S. FDA, for instance, approved Sanofi’s MenQuadfi meningococcal vaccine for infants in May 2025. Similarly, in March 2025, FDA approved Freeze-dried version of Bavarian Nordic’s Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine.

Emerging Vaccines Market Trends

Rising interest in preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the vaccine market. People, especially across developing and developed regions, are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of immunization. This is encouraging them to opt for vaccines to prevent diseases, leading to increased market demand.

Advancements in vaccine technologies are paving way for the development of novel vaccines like mRNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and vector-based vaccines. Introduction and adoption of these advanced vaccines will likely boost market growth.

Leading vaccine manufacturers are increasing their spending in R&D to create cancer vaccines, multi-dose vaccines, and other types targeting rare diseases. This is likely to expand the product pipeline and strengthen competitive positioning, further driving growth in the vaccines market.

Analyst’s View

“The global vaccines industry is set to grow significantly, driven by rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing vaccination programs, and advancements in vaccine technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vaccines Market

Event Description and Impact Monkeypox and Other Emerging Infectious Disease Responses Description : The global response to recurrent Monkeypox outbreaks and WHO Disease X preparedness initiatives, including enhanced surveillance and stockpiling of vaccines, is increasing. Impact: This speeds up research funding and approval processes for new types of vaccines. EU Pharmaceutical Legislation Reforms Description : The EU’s Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe introduces stricter pharmacovigilance and digital submission requirements while expediting review for priority vaccines. o Impact: This is anticipated to streamline approval processes for vaccines. mRNA Platform Expansion Description: mRNA technology is now being applied to influenza, RSV, and personalized cancer vaccines. Impact: These innovations are opening new therapeutic areas beyond COVID-19.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the vaccines market research report:

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

- Sanofi

- Pfizer Inc.

- Moderna, Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- AstraZeneca

- CSL Limited

- Novavax, Inc.

- BioNTech SE

- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

- Valneva SE

- Bharat Biotech

- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

- Serum Institute of India

- Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group)

- Vaxart, Inc.

- Vaccitech plc

- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Developments

In August 2025, Pfizer and BioNTech’s COMIRNATY monovalent COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the U.S. FDA for use in adults aged 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 5 to 64 with an increased risk of severe COVID-19.

In March 2025, Sanofi and Vietnam Vaccine JSV (VNVC) launched a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing plant in Vietnam. The new facility is designed to produce and supply vaccines for domestic use and export.

In January 2025, The Oxford Vaccine Group launched a new clinical study, BiVISTA, to test an experimental vaccine designed to prevent enteric fever, a disease caused by Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi A bacteria.

In April 2024, Sanofi launched Verorab in the United Kingdom for both pre-exposure and post-exposure rabies prophylaxis. Verorab is an inactivated rabies vaccine designed to protect individuals against rabies.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Monovalent Vaccines



Mulitvalent Vaccines

By Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Conjugate Vaccines



Recombinant Vaccines



Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines



Live Attenuated Vaccines



Toxoid Vaccines



Other Vaccine Technologies

By Dosage Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Tablets/Capsules



Liquids



Creams



Gels



Others

By Disease Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pneumococcal Disease



Influenza



Combination Vaccines



HPV



Meningococcal Disease



Herpes Zoster



Rotavirus



MMR



Varicella



Hepatitis



DTP



Polio



RSV



Other Disease Indications

By Route Of Administration: Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Intramuscular



Subcutaneous



Oral



Intranasal

By Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

