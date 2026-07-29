SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UZEDY®: Record Q2 Net Sales of $77M, Up 43% YoY; Teva Raises 2026 Outlook

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced today that UZEDY® U.S. net sales reached a record $77 million in Q2 2026, up 43% year-on-year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY® revenue outlook to $270 million–$290 million, from $250 million–$280 million previously.

According to Teva, based on IQVIA1 data, UZEDY® continues to be the fastest-growing long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia in the U.S. U.S. prescriptions, normalized into months of therapy, increased 63% year-on-year, driven by increased volume per prescriber and continued expansion of the prescriber base, with more than 800 new prescribers added per month.

Medincell receives mid- to high-single-digit royalties on UZEDY® net sales and is eligible for up to $105 million in commercial milestone payments, subject to the achievement of annual sales thresholds.

UZEDY® is a subcutaneous risperidone LAI (Long-Acting Injectable) approved in the U.S. for schizophrenia (one- and two-month dosing) and Bipolar I Disorder (one-month dosing).

Olanzapine LAI

FDA action on Teva’s once-monthly olanzapine LAI is anticipated in Q4 2026. Teva is preparing for launch, pending regulatory approval.

In Europe, the Marketing Authorization Application was accepted in Q2 2026.

Teva Q2’26 results press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx

Teva Q2’26 earnings conference call today at 8:00am ET: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303169536

About Medincell

medincell.com

UZEDY® is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

1 IQVIA is a global healthcare company specializing in data analytics, clinical research, and technology solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare stakeholders.


Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Media Relations
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations France
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Flexibility and adaptation concept. Arrows on cubes following a flexible path.
Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
July 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Calm Businessman Meditating on Red Domino Preventing Chain Reaction and Crisis 2d flat vector illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business competitive advantage of paper plane in new competitive, competitor individual pointing in different ways for new competitive advantage on 3D render. Advantage for new idea competition.
Insights
Denmark’s foundation‑fueled biotech boom redraws the Nordic map
July 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration of man's surreal path, business abstract concept
Earnings
Summit has less than a year of cash runway left as PD-1/VEGF verdict nears
July 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac