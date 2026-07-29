UZEDY®: Record Q2 Net Sales of $77M, Up 43% YoY; Teva Raises 2026 Outlook

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced today that UZEDY® U.S. net sales reached a record $77 million in Q2 2026, up 43% year-on-year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY® revenue outlook to $270 million–$290 million, from $250 million–$280 million previously.

According to Teva, based on IQVIA1 data, UZEDY® continues to be the fastest-growing long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia in the U.S. U.S. prescriptions, normalized into months of therapy, increased 63% year-on-year, driven by increased volume per prescriber and continued expansion of the prescriber base, with more than 800 new prescribers added per month.

Medincell receives mid- to high-single-digit royalties on UZEDY® net sales and is eligible for up to $105 million in commercial milestone payments, subject to the achievement of annual sales thresholds.

UZEDY® is a subcutaneous risperidone LAI (Long-Acting Injectable) approved in the U.S. for schizophrenia (one- and two-month dosing) and Bipolar I Disorder (one-month dosing).

Olanzapine LAI

FDA action on Teva’s once-monthly olanzapine LAI is anticipated in Q4 2026. Teva is preparing for launch, pending regulatory approval.

In Europe, the Marketing Authorization Application was accepted in Q2 2026.

Teva Q2’26 results press release: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/default.aspx

Teva Q2’26 earnings conference call today at 8:00am ET: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303169536

About Medincell

medincell.com

UZEDY® is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell’s BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq™, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

1 IQVIA is a global healthcare company specializing in data analytics, clinical research, and technology solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare stakeholders.

David Heuzé

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Media Relations

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Investor Relations France

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