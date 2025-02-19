Uveal Melanoma Market Size to Reach USD 1,600 Million by 2035, Impelled by Technological Advancements in Personalized Medicine.

The Uveal Melanoma market reached a value of USD 1,000 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 1,600 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during 2025-2035. Within this arena, and in accordance with the paradigm shifts in diagnostics and therapeutics, a significant evolution is occurring. A major facet of this transition relates to an increasing emphasis on obtaining prompt and accurate diagnoses, an effort promoted by, among others, genetic profiling, along with next-generation sequencing (NGS), and sophisticated imaging technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and ultrasound. Collectively, these enable the enhanced classification of uveal melanoma subtypes, leading the way for tailored treatment interventions and an early therapeutic push, all in the interest of a better patient outcome. Concurrently, the last few years have witnessed the dawning of novel therapeutic avenues. Immunotherapeutic interventions such as immune checkpoint inhibitors including Ipilimumab, Nivolumab, along with targeted therapies, such as MEK inhibitors and BRAF inhibitors, are changing the face of management of the disease by better survival with lesser adverse events. Additionally, the development of combination therapies, such as combining targeted therapies with immunotherapy or novel radiation therapies, is further improving treatment efficacy. These advancements are enhancing disease control and quality of life, offering new hope for individuals battling uveal melanoma, a rare and challenging form of eye cancer.

Growing Incidence and Awareness of Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma cases are on the rise both because of greater awareness of the condition and increasing incidences of the disease. As ocular melanoma awareness increases, more people are likely to come forward for timely diagnosis, thereby increasing findings. Notable symptoms such as changes in vision or the emergence of strange spots in the eye will help catch the disease in its early stages, thus improving prognosis. Uveal melanoma may be on the rise with the large population of people considered risk factors, like fair-skinned individuals, with blue eyes and a family history of the illness. As risk groups have become aware of their susceptibility, more frequent screenings are being performed and hence more diagnoses. Increased research funding and advocacy efforts come to reinforce this situation, ensuring that those at risk are more likely to be identified early. Ultimately, this growing recognition and early detection will further pave the way for better outcomes and more successful treatment strategies.

Improved Patient Awareness and Advocacy Efforts in Uveal Melanoma

In an unprecedented development, patient awareness and advocacy efforts now come to assist in the detection and management of uveal melanoma. Alongside organizations such as the Ocular Melanoma Foundation, which have stepped up their outreach efforts to educate about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment options, these organizations make information and pamphlets available for patients, including support networks and information about recognizing early symptoms of vision changes or tumor presence. They make an effort to teach relatives and friends of patients-at-risk to identify risk factors for uveal melanoma such as having a fair complexion and light-colored eyes. Improvement in public education regarding uveal melanoma helps patients and high-risk individuals to know about the signs and symptoms of this disease so that they may be able to present to treatment on time. This has, in turn, educated patients who have been able to access regular screening and maximally adhere to treatment. Through these advocacy efforts, the outcome for patients has lent itself very much to an early intervention and the provision of the latest treatment options.

Marketed Therapies in the Uveal Melanoma Market

Tebentafusp (Kimmtrak) – Immunocore

Tebentafusp (Kimmtrak), developed by Immunocore, is a groundbreaking treatment for uveal melanoma. It is a bispecific T-cell engager that targets and activates the immune system to recognize and attack melanoma cells.

Hepzato (melphalan) – Delcath

Hepzato (melphalan), developed by Delcath Systems, is an innovative treatment for uveal melanoma that involves targeted hepatic artery infusion of melphalan, a chemotherapy drug. This therapy is designed to deliver high doses of melphalan directly to the liver, where metastatic uveal melanoma often spreads, minimizing systemic side effects.

Emerging Therapies in the Uveal Melanoma Market

DYP688 - Novartis Pharmaceuticals

DYP688, developed by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, is an investigational drug in the treatment of uveal melanoma. It is a novel immune-oncology agent designed to target specific pathways involved in tumor growth and immune evasion.

Darovasertib - Ideaya Biosciences

Darovasertib, developed by Ideaya Biosciences, is an investigational targeted therapy for uveal melanoma. It is a PKC (protein kinase C) inhibitor aimed at inhibiting the growth of tumors by targeting the MKT pathway, which is often dysregulated in uveal melanoma.

AU011 - Aura Biosciences

AU011, developed by Aura Biosciences, is an investigational virus-like particle (VLP) conjugate therapy for uveal melanoma. It works by targeting and delivering photodynamic therapy directly to tumor cells, enabling precise tumor destruction when activated by light.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA DYP688 Novartis Pharmaceuticals GNA11 protein antagonists Intravenous AU011 Aura Biosciences Cell death stimulants; Photosensitisers; Reactive oxygen species stimulants Suprachoroidal Administration Darovasertib Ideaya Biosciences Protein kinase C inhibitors Oral

Leading Companies in the Uveal Melanoma Market:

The uveal melanoma treatment market is undergoing a period of significant transformation, driven by competition and breakthrough innovations from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Key players such as Immunocore, Delcath, Novartis, Ideaya Biosciences, and Aura Biosciences are heavily investing in advanced immunotherapies, targeted agents, and combination treatments to improve management of this rare and aggressive eye cancer. A major shift is occurring, moving beyond traditional therapies toward disease-modifying treatments that specifically target tumor biology, immune evasion mechanisms, and the genetic alterations driving uveal melanoma. This is evident in the development of cutting-edge therapies such as Tebentafusp (Kimmtrak), Hepzato (melphalan), and novel immune-oncology agents, which aim to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce side effects, and improve survival outcomes. Supported by ongoing clinical trials, promising biomarker-guided approaches, and favorable regulatory frameworks, the uveal melanoma treatment landscape is evolving towards personalized, potent therapies, offering hope for better disease control and improved quality of life for affected patients.

Key Players in the uveal melanoma Market:

The key players in the uveal melanoma market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Immunocore, Delcath, Novartis, Ideaya Biosciences, Aura Biosciences, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The uveal melanoma treatment market is heavily concentrated in developed regions such as the United States, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan, where advancements in oncology research and precision medicine are driving therapeutic innovation. The United States plays a pivotal role in this market due to its leadership in genetic testing, advanced imaging technologies, and the development of immunotherapies and targeted therapies for uveal melanoma. While current treatment approaches focus on surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, significant progress is being made in understanding the molecular and genetic landscape of uveal melanoma, leading to the development of biomarker-driven therapies and personalized treatment strategies. The market is also being fueled by increased investments in oncology research, accelerated regulatory approvals for novel therapies, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers. These efforts are expanding treatment options, improving disease management, and ultimately enhancing survival outcomes and quality of life for patients affected by uveal melanoma.

Recent Developments in Uveal Melanoma Market:

· In March 2021, Ideaya Biosciences announced encouraging interim Phase 2 clinical trial results for darovasertib in neoadjuvant uveal melanoma (UM). The company also reported a successful FDA Type C meeting, which confirmed the proposed design for a registrational trial aimed at obtaining regulatory approval for darovasertib in neoadjuvant UM.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the uveal melanoma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the uveal melanoma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current uveal melanoma-marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

