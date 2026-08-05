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Press Releases

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-one cents ($.31) per share of common stock payable on October 5, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2026. This is a 1.6% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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