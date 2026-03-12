USP granted patent for automated nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system

– The U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) has been grantedby the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The patent, titled "Nuclear magnetic resonance analysis systems and methods”, covers an NMR-based system that automatically processes an NMR spectrum, compares it to quantum mechanical spectral analysis (QMSA) models that are tied to USP reference standards, and then identifies and quantifies one or more compounds and impurities., an NMR analysis software solution that identifies, quantifies, and labels chemical components in simple solutions and complex mixtures, uses this proprietary system to automatically identify and quantify compounds and impurities using models linked to USP standards.“This patent recognizes a new way to make reference standards more accessible to the scientists and laboratories who rely on them every day,” said Ben Shapiro, Head of Digital Standards at USP. “By enabling QM-based digital reference standards for NMR, we can expand access to trusted standards without the traditional barriers of physical materials, helping more people apply consistent, high-quality science natively in the digital systems where they work.”Traditional NMR workflows rely on manual interpretation or simple spectral overlays. The patented system uses QMSA models and automation routines that can help reduce analyst variability and create consistent, traceable identification and impurity assessment analyses. This approach helps NMR spectroscopists to integrate quality standards into quickly deployable digital workflows with greater efficiency, consistency, and reduced risk.The transformation to digital workflows requires new solutions, including methods, reference materials, and standard operating practices, that can support quality throughout drug development and manufacturing.To learn more about how USP supports digital transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing, visit:+++USP is a private scientific organization that collaborates with scientific experts and global stakeholders to develop science-based standards and solutions that help strengthen regulatory systems, simplify complex manufacturing supply chains, enhance supply reliability, and support adoption of innovation. Used in more than 150 countries, USP standards and solutions play a critical role in helping increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and food ingredients for billions of people worldwide.