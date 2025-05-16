USP Announces Board of Trustees for the 2025-2030 Cycle

— The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is announcing today the newly elected members of its Board of Trustees, an accomplished group of leaders whose expertise will provide stewardship to ensure organizational excellence and long-term sustainability. Moreover, the expertise of the incoming Board will help guide USP’s work to strengthen the supply of quality medicines for patients and consumers in the U.S. and around the world.“This group of leaders reflects the wide range of experience and breadth of perspectives needed to address today’s most pressing challenges across the medicine supply chain,” said Anthony Lakavage, JD, Senior Vice President of Global External Affairs, and Secretary of the USP Convention and Board of Trustees. “Their stewardship will support USP’s efforts to advance regulatory efficiency, continue to develop standards that support biomedical innovation, and to collaborate with stakeholders to help build a more resilient and reliable medicines supply chain.”The Board Members for USP’s 2025-2030 cycle were elected by the Members of the USP Convention, which is comprised of more than 450 organizations from the U.S. and around the world. They represent healthcare practitioner groups, scientific organizations, government and regulatory agencies from the U.S. and other countries, patient groups, industry associations, and others.The members of the 2025-2030 Board of Trustees are:Lucinda is a leader in pharmacy known for her vast contributions to pharmacy education as well as her extensive board experience across highly respected organizations in pharmacy and healthcare. Currently, she is involved with the American Institute for the History of Pharmacy and the Alliance for Integrated Medication Management. Lucinda served as CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy for two decades, where she advanced pharmacy education and developed academic leaders.Hanan is a proven leader with broad experience as an association CEO, regulatory expert, and pharmacist. As Secretary General of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Hanan has been pivotal in enhancing regulatory compliance and quality in medicines. Her leadership has fostered collaboration among industry leaders, regulators, and patients, extends to global forums. She has two decades of volunteer leadership at USP, including serving on the USP Council of the Convention.Jay is an industry senior executive with extensive experience in financial management, strategic leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He has a proven track record in leading biopharmaceutical companies and deep expertise in finance and operations. Jay served on the Board of DIA for 15 years and is a DIA Fellow.Currently, Jay is the President and CEO of Vyant Bio, Inc.Sue is an experienced and influential patient advocacy leader who has made significant contributions to research and policymaking on aging and Alzheimer's-related issues. Specifically, as the President and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research, Sue has successfully led efforts to substantially increase federal investment for aging and Alzheimer’s research. Sue has also served on the USP Council of the Convention.Ilisa is a leader in the pharmacy community with professional experience in government service, the private sector, and the pharmacy association community. She has held senior roles at the American Pharmacists Association, including as Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Practice and Government Affairs, and as interim CEO. In these roles, Ilisa built coalitions to advance pharmacy practice and patient care. Ilisa also served as Deputy Director of the Office of Compliance in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and represented the FDA internationally. As a member of the USP Council of the Convention, Ilisa served as Chair of the Healthcare Practice Sector.John has served as CEO of the Singapore Ministry of Health’s highly respected Health Science Authority (HAS) and also as Executive Director of Duke-NUS CoRE, a leading organization focused on building regulatory leadership capabilities and fostering policy innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. John served on the USP Council of the Convention and as Chair, USP Convention Regional Chapter for Asia-Pacific.Denny is a longtime USP volunteer leader, having uniquely served on all three of USP’s volunteer leadership bodies, including the USP Board of Trustees, the Council of the Convention (as Chair), two-term member of the USP Council of Experts, and President of the USP Convention from 2020 to 2025. In addition to his volunteer work at USP, Denny is a highly respected physician and educator. He is Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the University of Kentucky, where he served as Division Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.John is a leader with deep and senior professional experience working at the FDA, in the biotechnology industry, and as an executive leading a respected regulatory affairs consultancy known for its deep expertise in medicine quality. At the U.S. FDA, John was Acting Deputy Commissioner for Global Operations and Policy, Counselor to the Commissioner, and Acting Principal Deputy Commissioner. At the Biotechnology Industry Organizations (BIO), he was Executive Vice President for Health. John is currently Head of Quality and Compliance Practice, at ELIQUENT Life Sciences, and previously was President, Greenleaf Health, for over ten years.Amy is an accomplished expert and leader in microbiology and sterilization. She has led laboratory operations in several contexts and has contributed extensively to the development of industry standards. At USP, Amy served for two cycles as a member of the USP Council of Experts. Since 2011, Amy has been a Sterilization Microbiologist at W.L. Gore and Associates, leading microbiology support for the Medical Products Division.Jane is a leader in novel biotechnology development, currently serving as the CEO of AstronauTx Ltd, a company dedicated to combating Alzheimer’s disease. With a robust career spanning over two decades, Jane has held pivotal leadership roles in numerous life sciences organizations, including as President and Chief Business Officer at Verge Genomics. She is the Co-founder of Qr8 Health, which develops digital tools for clinical data collections, along with ten years of professional experience in multiple roles at Biogen.As USP’s Chief Executive Officer, Ron is an ex officio member of the Board. Ron was appointed as CEO by the Board of Trustees in 2014 and has led USP through two full USP cycles. During this time, he expanded USP’s portfolio of standards and programs to advance the supply of quality medicines including programs for advanced manufacturing and informatics innovations to provide visibility into the upstream supply chain. Ron’s leadership expanded USP’s global reach and impact including initiatives to transform USP into a leading global advocate for medicine quality and supply chain resilience. Organizationally, Ron shepherded process and operations improvements in standard setting along with organizational quality initiatives. He vastly improved USP’s financial sustainability, positioning the organization for long-term success.USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.*This announcement was amended in October 2025 to include Lucinda Maine’s additional title as Board Chair.