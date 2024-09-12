US Liquid Biopsy Market Expanding Rapidly with 13.55% CAGR by 2033

The global U.S. liquid biopsy market size was evaluated at US$ 1.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 6.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.55% from 2024 to 2033. The US liquid biopsy market size is poised to reach around USD 6.62 billion by 2033 and is growing at a CAGR of 13.55% from 2024 to 2033.
The U.S. liquid biopsy market is growing as a liquid biopsy test that detects epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations that occur in 10-35% of non-cancer patients’ blood (NSCLC) will help doctors choose the treatment. The patient arrives on time. Initial research on liquid biopsy was mainly focused on lung, breast, and prostate cancer, but the technology’s applicability to all types of cancer will contribute to the growth of the U.S. liquid biopsy market.
Market at a Glance
The U.S. liquid biopsy market is experiencing rapid growth because liquid biopsy is a blood test that detects cancerous cells, including brain cells and cancerous DNA. There are now FDA-approved tests in the United States that can detect specific types of cancer, make predictions, and help doctors make treatment decisions. Research is still exploring other uses of liquid biopsy. A liquid slide is a blood test that detects cancer cells. As a tumor grows, the material breaks up and travels through blood vessels. A biopsy fluid can identify these pieces. Unlike a biopsy, a liquid biopsy does not detect a tumor directly. Instead, they try to prove the tumor.
· In February 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company that uses its silicon platform to deliver high-quality DNA products to help its customers succeed, introduced a cfDNA library kit designed to aid in liquid discovery.
Key Takeaways:
· By biomarker types, the circulating tumor cells (CTC) segment is anticipated to dominate the market.
· By application, the cancer therapeutic application segment had the major market share.
· By sample, the blood sample segment is predicted to expand at the largest market share.
· By end-user, the hospitals and laboratories segment had the major market share.
Recent Breakthroughs in US Liquid Biopsy Market
· In April 2023, Quest Diagnostics and Haystack Oncology, which focuses on minimally invasive diagnostics (MRD) to help identify residual or recurrent cancer early and accurately, and enable better treatment decisions, today announced an offer from Quest to acquire Haystack for all cash equivalents of the business.
· In April 2023, Agena Bioscience and nRichDX have leveraged an existing partnership for a commercial partnership to jointly introduce their products to researchers developing biopsy fluids on the Agena MassARRAY platform.
· In May 2024, Inocras and IMBdx announced a collaboration to improve care for cancer patients in the U.S. and service providers have a wide range of services.
Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
US Liquid Biopsy Market Size in 2023
USD 1.85 billion
US Liquid Biopsy Market Size by 2033
USD 6.62 Billion
US Liquid Biopsy Market CAGR
13.55%
US Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation
Biomarker Types, Application, Sample, End User, Region
By Biomarker Type
Based on the biomarker type, the U.S. liquid biopsy market is segmented into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (CTDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other biomarkers. Due to the increased global cancer prevalence, the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) category is anticipated to dominate the liquid biopsy market over the forecast period. CTCs are cancer cells from tumors that circulate in the bloodstream. Research and technology for the detection and isolation of tumor cells (CTCs) for liquid biopsy. Traditional biopsies require tissue examination, are invasive, and are often difficult for patients. Recent advances have improved understanding of CTCs and highlighted their important role in cancer diagnosis and patient management.
By Sample
Based on the sample, the U.S. liquid biopsy market is segmented into blood samples, urine samples, and others. The Blood sample category is expected to expand at the fastest rate over the period. Biopsy is a blood test that detects cancer cells, including brain cells and cancer DNA. There are now FDA-approved tests in the United States that can detect certain types of cancer, make predictions, and help doctors make treatment decisions. Research is still investigating other uses for biopsy.
The urine sample segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The best source for biopsy fluid is urine because the sample is easily obtained, noninvasive, and reproducible. Urine also contains exfoliated cells, proteins, cfDNA, cfRNA, extracellular vesicles (EVs), and metabolites from different urine sources.
FDA approved or commercially available urinary biomarkers.
Test
Type
Biomarkers
Method
Urine cytology
Sediment
Giemsa or HE
UroVysion
Sediment
chromosome 3, 7, 17 and 9p21 abnormality
FISH
NMP22 BC
Protein
NMP-22
ELISA
NMP22 BladderChek
Protein
NMP-22
Point of care office test
Bard BTA stat
Protein
hCFHrp
Dipstick immunoassay
Market Dynamics
Driver
Advanced CTC Mutational Profiling
The U.S. liquid biopsy market is growing due to liquid biopsy (LB) being more sensitive and easier to diagnose and monitor cancer. With non-invasive resampling of tumor cells (CTCs) and detailed information about alterations, liquid biopsies provide important information about tumors and their message domain estimates.
- For instance, a second mutation in the EGFR gene (e.g. T790M) is associated with resistance but may also predict good outcomes with newer EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Additionally, analysis of EGFR-related genes such as KRAS and PIK3CA helps predict response to cancer treatment, fueling the demand and expansion of the liquid biopsy market.
Company Name
Labcorp
Headquarter
United States
Recent Development
In June 2023, Global life sciences company Labcorp has announced a new plasma test called Labcorp Plasma Focus. Labcorp offers biopsy fluid to detect cancer cells. A new blood test from Labcorp could help cancer patients start treatment as soon as possible.
Restraint
Limitations in the Liquid Biopsy
The growth of the U.S. liquid biopsy market is limited due to significant technological limitations. Because ctDNA concentrations in tumors can be low, liquid biopsies may miss important genetic alterations, especially in early disease. This limitation may delay diagnosis and initiation of necessary lifesaving treatment. In addition, age-related clonal hematopoiesis of unknown origin (CHIP) may interfere with ctDNA testing, leading to erroneous results and inappropriate treatment decisions. These challenges highlight the limited impact on U.S. liquid biopsy market.
Opportunity
Advances in Digital PCR and NGS Technologies
Recent advances in digital PCR and next generation sequencing (NGS) technology, particularly through molecular barcoding, have improved the accuracy of liquid biopsies. Incorporating molecular barcodes into cell-free DNA prior to amplification reduces errors and increases the chance of determining consensus for single molecules. The limited number of clinical applications highlights the need for more research and better analytical techniques in ctDNA biology. This shift presents major opportunities for growth and innovation in the U.S. liquid biopsy market.
Company Name
SophiA GENETICS
Headquarter
Switzerland
Recent Development
In December 2023, SophiA GENETICS, a cloud-based software company and leader in data-driven medicine, announced the expansion of its SophiA DDM™ solution for liquid biopsies. This family of solutions, which includes MSK-ACCESS® with SOPhiA DDM™ and custom solutions, will help advance oncology research and tumor transplantation.
Top Companies in the U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market
§ ANGLE plc, Biocept Inc.
§ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
§ Epigenomics AG
§ Exact Sciences Corporation
§ F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
§ Guardant Health Inc.
§ Illumina Inc.
§ MDxHealth SA
§ Menarini Silicon Biosystems
§ QIAGEN N.V.
§ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Segmentation
- By Biomarker Types
- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
- Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)
- Extracellular vesicles (EVS)
- Other Biomarkers
- By Application
- Cancer Therapeutic Application
- Reproductive Health
- Other Therapeutic Application
- By Sample
- Blood Sample
- Urine Sample
- Other
- By End User
- Hospitals and Laboratories
- Academic and Research Centers
- Other End Users
By Geography
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East & Africa (MEA)
