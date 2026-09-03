University of Szeged Celebrates Strongest First Month of Robotic Cardiology Program

University of Szeged installed Hungary’s first Robotic Magnetic Navigation system in July

Over 70 patients with all forms of arrhythmia treated robotically to date, a record pace of use globally

Robotics enabled successful treatment of patients with multiple previously failed ablation procedures

University of Szeged to celebrate leadership in technology and grand opening of Robotic Cardiology Program at upcoming scientific symposium on September 8th

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that the Electrophysiology team at the University of Szeged in Hungary has successfully treated over 70 patients using the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system, just over a month after launching its robotic cardiology program.

Since the official lab opening, the Electrophysiology team at the Cardiology Center (Szent-Györgyi Albert Clinical Center) at the University of Szeged, led by Prof. Tamás Szili-Török, has used the Genesis robotic system to treat a broad spectrum of arrhythmia patients. These include patients with paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia. Among the first procedures performed by the team included several complex and innovative procedures, including several arm-access procedures using a single-access catheter from various alternative access sites, and the treatment of patients with multiple previous failed procedures who could not successfully be treated without robotics.

“Our new Genesis robotic program has had a very successful start and is an important cornerstone in our strategy to provide the most advanced treatment options for our patients.” said Prof. Tamás Szili-Török, Vice Dean of Science and Innovation and Director of Cardiology Center at the University of Szeged. “Treating over seventy patients in our first month is an exciting achievement and reflects both the dedication of our team and the need for advanced arrhythmia care in our community. We look forward to continuing to lead the community in advancing the frontiers of robotic care, technology, and science.”

The University of Szeged is the first hospital in Hungary to establish a robotic cardiology program. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“The quantity and quality of robotic arrhythmia care provided by the University of Szeged in such a rapid period is a remarkable achievement outpacing any previous launch of our technology,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We congratulate the Szeged team and look forward to continuing to work together to advance impactful innovation, research, and patient care.”



About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

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Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com