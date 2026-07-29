Uniquity Bio Welcomes Jason Moore as Senior Vice President, Regulatory & Quality

Appointment Strengthens Company’s Capabilities Ahead of Phase II Study Completion and Potential Late-Stage Development

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniquity Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on immunology and inflammation and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Jason Moore as Senior Vice President, Regulatory & Quality. A seasoned biopharma executive, Mr. Moore has led drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas and every stage of clinical development, with a history of executing programs for regulatory and commercial success. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance at Nefro Avillion Clinical Development.

Mr. Moore is a strategic addition to Uniquity’s leadership team as the company readies for the potential late-stage development of its lead asset, solrikitug. Solrikitug is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), with topline data readouts expected this year from its Phase II trials in asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

“Adding Jason to our leadership team strengthens our position to move efficiently into late-stage development if the data supports it,” said Will Kane, President and CEO of Uniquity Bio. “He brings an extensive track record of strategic diligence and regulatory judgment, fueled by a deep commitment to the safety and experience of the patients we aim to serve. We’re fortunate to have him with us as Uniquity continues to evolve.”

Mr. Moore previously held an executive role at Avillion Life Sciences (acquired by Nefro Health in 2025), where he oversaw the clinical development and marketing applications of AIRSUPRA® to successful completion in partnership with AstraZeneca, among other initiatives. Prior to this, he served as a principal consultant with JEM Biopharma Consulting and held senior roles in regulatory, quality, clinical, and program management with Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, PLx Pharma, and BioHouston. Throughout his career, Mr. Moore has consistently led strategies for product development, risk management, Health Authority engagement and global regulatory requirements, and has provided strategic diligence for licensing, portfolio strategy, and M&A decisions. Mr. Moore has served on more than 15 advisory boards and holds an M.S. from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Houston.

“I’ve been impressed by the rigor that Uniquity’s team brings to all aspects of development, and I’m eager to contribute to that work as we move into a new stage,” said Mr. Moore. “I look forward to building on the company’s strong regulatory and quality foundation to ensure excellence as we scale.”

In addition to finalizing Phase II trials for solrikitug and preparing for late-stage development, Uniquity is in the process of identifying bispecific and/or combination product candidates for clinical testing. By combining solrikitug with other key inflammatory targets, the company could potentially enhance efficacy and broaden the applicable patient population in specific indications. Solrikitug was in-licensed from Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada).

ABOUT UNIQUITY BIO

Uniquity Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company built by biopharmaceutical executives with a proven track record and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences. The company advances therapeutic programs in immunology and inflammation with the scientific rigor and quality standards of a global pharma company, the operational agility of a biotech startup, and a laser focus on improving patients’ lives. Its lead asset, solrikitug, is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting TSLP in multiple respiratory and gastrointestinal indications with significant unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.uniquity.com.

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