The UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering recently celebrated the naming of the Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering, a milestone made possible by the generosity of Aiiso Yufeng Li (Jeff), his wife Doreen Guo, and the broader CorDx family. This celebration marks the continued commitment to advancing research and education at the intersection of chemical and nano engineering.

The department’s new name honors a series of generous gifts from Aiiso Yufeng Li (Jeff), whose philanthropy has long fueled innovation at UC San Diego. In 2024 alone, he made a significant impact by gifting $21 million to the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, marking one of the year’s most important donations. According to UC San Diego reports, additional contributions from Li—estimated to total several million dollars—are further supporting key initiatives, including the Sustainable Power and Energy Center (SPEC); the chemical and nano engineering department prior to its renaming; and the Institute for the Global Entrepreneur (IGE), which is a hub for engineers, computer scientists and other startup founders commercializing their ideas and inventions.

By investing in research, education, and mentorship, Aiiso Yufeng Li (Jeff) empowers students and researchers to push the boundaries of discovery, translating ideas into real-world impact.

“In business, we often talk about growth and breakthroughs, but real progress comes from investing in the next generation,” said Aiiso Yufeng Li (Jeff). “Standing in front of the newly named Aiiso Yufeng Li Family Department of Chemical and Nano Engineering, I’m reminded that technology moves at the speed of talent. That’s why I chose to support UCSD’s Chemical and Nano Engineering program—to help shape the future of innovation by empowering the minds that will drive it forward.”

The same innovative, philanthropic mission powers CorDx, founded by Aiiso Yufeng Li (Jeff). CorDx manufactures point-of-care and over-the-counter rapid diagnostic products across a variety of categories, including infectious disease, reproductive & sexual health, substance abuse, and other health and marker tests. Since 2006, CorDx has developed diagnostic products while establishing a solid supply chain foundation, allowing it to provide better quality, more affordable tests for distributors, healthcare providers and patients alike. As a tight knit team, CorDx is made of and led by people that truly care for each other and the healthcare providers and patients that their products help.

