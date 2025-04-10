U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market size to worth USD 307.9 Million by 2028, says Coherent Market Insights

Increasing drug shortage in the U.S. drives the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market from US$ 219.2 million in 2021

U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market Key Takeaways • Eye drops are anticipated to hold the largest market share, estimated at USD 670.88 million in 2021, due to their non-invasive nature and ease of administration. • Conjunctivitis is also anticipated to be the most remunerative therapeutic use segment and held a leading market share in 2021, owing to rampant cases of viral and bacterial conjunctivitis. • The market is highly concentrated in North America, with the U.S. holding a significant share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large aging population susceptible to eye disorders. Drug Shortages and Aging Population Fuels Growth A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market. Increasing drug shortage in the U.S., Increasing geriatric population and improved longevity due to customized medicines and increasing eye disorders in the U.S. fuels demand for U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market. Regulatory Hurdles, Supply Issues, and Rising Competition The U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market is subject to various challenges, such as the rigorous regulatory climate, which may delay the approval and manufacturing of compounded medications. The mounting pressure to keep high-quality standards while dealing with cost constraints also burdens smaller pharmacies. Drug shortages and supply chain disruptions continue to be a major challenge, impacting the availability of key ingredients. The market is further faced with the competition from mass-produced pharmaceutical drugs and the increased need for individualized treatments, which calls for ongoing innovation. Market Growth Opportunities The U.S. market for ophthalmic compounding pharmacies has strong growth prospects fueled by the growing need for customized therapies, especially in the elderly who are susceptible to eye diseases. Improved compounding technology and the facility to produce tailored drugs give it a competitive advantage over mass-produced drugs. The rising prevalence of chronic eye conditions, such as glaucoma and dry eye syndrome, presents an expanding patient base. Moreover, the growing acceptance of compounded solutions by healthcare professionals and patients creates a larger market for tailored treatments. Emerging Market Trend Personalized Medicine: The need for customized ophthalmic solutions, which meet specific patient needs, is on the increase, especially for those conditions that demand special formulation. Technological Innovation: The use of high-compounding technology, e.g., automated equipment and accurate dosing, is enhancing compounded drugs as much as there are precision and efficiency involved. Integration with Telehealth: With the rise of telemedicine becoming more popular, ophthalmic compounding pharmacies are starting to offer virtual consultations as a way of having even more convenient access to customized therapy for patients. Analyst View: The US ophthalmic compounding pharmacy industry will be able to gain strong growth due to the need for a special and customized product in eye care. An aging population and increasing incidence rate of eye diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy have boosted the need for a customized ophthalmic medication. Strategic collaborations between ophthalmic professionals, compounding pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies will be essential in expanding access to tailored treatments and ensuring optimal patient outcomes, according to senior analyst. Competitor Insights Key companies in the global US ophthalmic compounding pharmacy market include Fagron Sterile Services US New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy Nora Apothecary Lifecare Pharmacy Avella Specialty Pharmacy Triangle Compounding Pharmacy O'Brien Pharmacy Tache Pharmacy Northmark Pharmacy Edge Pharma ImprimisRx. Key Developments • In November 2020, B Braun entered into a strategic partnership with Grifols to combine the B Braun's Safe Infusion Systems with Grifols' automated compounding portfolio for guaranteeing the safety of automated drug delivery. • In August 2021, Adamis Pharmaceuticals entered into a definitive agreement for selling a significant portion of assets of its subsidiary, US Compounding Inc.

