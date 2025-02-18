U.S. Genome Editing Market Size to Hit USD 16.49 Billion by 2033

The U.S. genome editing market was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.49 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2033. The U.S. genome editing market growth is attributed to the increasing availability of user-friendly gene therapy systems, advancements in research and development, and the increasing application of CRISPR technology.

Key Takeaways:

· Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.25% in 2023.

· Academic and research institutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

· Ex-vivo dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.18% in 2023.

· In-vivo segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

· CRISPR/Cas9 dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· TALENs held the second-largest market share during the base year.

· Contract dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· In-house is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years.

· Genetic engineering dominated the market and held the highest revenue share of 68.14% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· Clinical application is expected to grow at the second fastest rate of CAGR 12.8% during the forecast period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8469

The U.S. genome editing market mainly deals with altering genetic materials in a living organism to treat any genetic disorder. Genome editing works in the principle of replacing, deleting, or inserting DNA sequences in a cell of a living organism. It involves various technologies that mainly include TALENs/MegaTALs, Meganuclease, ZFN, (CRISPR)/Cas9, and some others. In addition, growing developments in the research and innovation centers across the globe, growing investments from public and private sector entities for developing the genome editing industries, and increasing prevalence of rare diseases across the globe are further expected to drive the growth of the genome editing market in the U.S.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the U.S. genome editing market is rising technological advancements in bridge RNA and prime editing. The major advancements offer more effective and exact solutions. In addition, the growing development in DNA editing technologies, rapid advancements in ZFN tools across the globe, advancements in ex-vivo gene delivery methods, and ongoing developments in plant and animal genetic engineering are further expected to enhance the growth of the genome editing market in the U.S.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving genome editing in the U.S. The integration of AI plays a vital role in the development of the U.S. genome editing market. The development of AI-based CRISPR therapies has been found to be effective in the treatment of various rare diseases. The adoption of AI has gained popularity in genome engineering. In addition, the rising development of AI-based CRISPR technology is expected to create major opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Market Trends

· Rising applications of CRISPR technology: in the development of the genome editing industry, the drastic evolution of CRISPR/CAS9 tools has played an important role. The increasing application of CRISPR technology for manipulating genomic DNA from host organisms to enhance effective therapeutics has gained prominent attention from different market verticals.

· Expanding the scope of gene editing applications: Gene and cell therapies are advanced therapies used to treat a broad range of disorders such as genetic diseases, heart diseases, cystic fibrosis, and cancer. Through manipulation of gene expressions, gene therapy is the medical technology used to produce therapeutic effects.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.14 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 16.49 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 16.6% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Technology, delivery method, mode, application, end-use Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled Merck KGaA; Cibus; Recombinetics, Inc.; Sangamo; Editas Medicine; Precision Biosciences; CRISPR Therapeutics; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; Cellectis S.A.; GenScript; AstraZeneca; Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.; Egenesis Inc.; New England Biolabs; OriGene Technologies, Inc.; Lonza; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Segment Insights

By Delivery Method Insights

Ex-vivo dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.18% in 2023. The segment growth in the U.S. is attributed to the expanding clinical trial pipeline that uses genome editing tools. The segment growth is also driven by advantages including ease of control in DNA alteration. Ex vivo models are a significant tool that offers valuable insights into the functioning of complex biological systems. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is committed to providing accessible Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

In-vivo segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The in-vivo method can treat various diseases as some cells cannot be restored and removed and includes gene editing within the body. By nonviral vectors and viral vectors, in-vivo gene editing enables the delivery of the nucleases. Most of the diseases need in-vivo genome editing because cells cannot survive outside the body.

By Technology Insights

CRISPR/Cas9 dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing number of ongoing clinical trials. This technique introduces new genetic data and precisely splits DNA strands. This is valuable in scientific research, drug development, and gene therapy. Due to its accuracy, high efficiency, and simplicity, CRISPR/Cas9 is favored for genome editing.

The TALENs segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. TALEN techniques have various applications, such as disease modeling, agricultural enhancement, and gene therapy.

By Mode Insights

Contract dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 65.15% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is driven by the expanding capabilities of major players and extensive outsourcing in the gene editing field. In addition, growing strategic activities by outsourcing providers of genomic engineering and a rise in the number of biotech companies providing low-cost and flexible offers.

The in-house segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by ongoing research and development activities, higher potential for developing in-house activities, superior troubleshooting capabilities, and the growing ownership of supply chains.

By Application Insights

Genetic engineering dominated the market and held the highest revenue share of 68.14% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the fast-paced advancements in gene and stem cell therapy. Cell line engineering technique alters cell genetics to create or modify organism traits and is widely used in drug development research, gene therapy, and biotechnology.

Clinical application is expected to grow at the second fastest rate of CAGR 12.8% during the forecast period. Genetic engineering and genome editing technologies hold significant growth potential in medical areas such as drug development and diagnostics. This has driven the genome editing market in the U.S. and propelled the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, due to the powerful treatments for various diseases and growing demand for innovation, the application of genome editing in drug discovery and development is expected to significantly increase.

By End-use Insights

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.25% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rising strategic developments by major companies, increasing growth in research and development efforts for new treatments, collaborations between emerging firms and pharmaceutical companies to innovate new technologies, and an increasing number of research activities aimed at developing new therapies.

The academic and research institutions segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by the growing adoption of technology in universities and increasing awareness about powerful biomedical technologies such as CRISPR. To facilitate their understanding of gene editing processes, various organizations are creating educational materials for high school and college students.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8469

Related Report

· Digital Genome Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/digital-genome-market

· Gene Editing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gene-editing-market

· Genome Editing Market - https://www.precedenceresearch.com/genome-editing-market

· Genome Editing Market - https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/genome-editing-market

U.S. Genome Editing Market Top Key Companies:

· Merck KGaA

· Cibus

· Recombinetics, Inc.

· Sangamo

· Editas Medicine

· Precision Biosciences

· CRISPR Therapeutics

· Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

· Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

· Cellectis S.A.

· GenScript

· AstraZeneca

· Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

· Egenesis Inc.

· New England Biolabs

· OriGene Technologies, Inc.

· Lonza

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Recent Developments

· In February 2024, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), specializing in advanced gene editing, uses its unique ARCUS platform to create in-vivo treatments. These treatments involve complex gene modifications, including insertion, removal, and deletion.

· In November 2023, AstraZeneca Holding B.V. and Cellectis initiated a collaborative research project. This collaboration aims to utilize Cellectis' gene editing and production expertise to expedite the creation of advanced treatments. These treatments are primarily targeted towards areas with a significant lack of adequate solutions, such as cancer, immunology, and rare diseases.

· In January 2023, Editas Medicine finalized a contract with Shoreline Biosciences, as per which Shoreline Biosciences takes over Editas Medicine's preclinical programs. These programs involve gene-edited induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) that are developed into natural killer cells (iNK), including the EDIT-202 program. The agreement also includes the transfer of related manufacturing technologies.

U.S. Genome Editing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Genome Editing market.

By Technology

· Meganucleases

· (CRISPR)/Cas9

· TALENs/MegaTALs

· ZFN

· Others

By Delivery Method

· Ex-vivo

· In-vivo

By Mode

· Contract

· In-house

By Application

· Genetic Engineering

· Cell Line Engineering

· Animal Genetic Engineering

· Plant Genetic Engineering

· Others

· Clinical Applications

· Diagnostics

· Therapy Development

By End-use

· Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

· Academic & Government Research Institutes

· Contract Research Organizations

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8469

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344