U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application Under Priority Review for New Indication for KERENDIA® (finerenone) in Patients with Heart Failure with Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction of ≥40%

KERENDIA ® (finerenone) is the first non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (nsMRA) to meet a primary cardiovascular (CV) endpoint in a Phase III study investigating patients with heart failure (HF) with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction (left ventricular ejection fraction [LVEF] of ≥40%) 1

Despite guideline-directed medical treatment, HF hospitalization and mortality remain high, particularly among those with comorbidities 3

The FDA grants Priority Review designation for the evaluation of medicines that, if approved, would provide a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of a serious condition 4

Regulatory submission is based on positive data from the Phase III FINEARTS-HF trial, 1 part of the ongoing Phase III MOONRAKER clinical trial program, expected to be one of the largest Phase III HF study programs to date 5

part of the ongoing Phase III MOONRAKER clinical trial program, expected to be one of the largest Phase III HF study programs to date KERENDIA is currently approved to reduce the risk of CV death, hospitalization for HF, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI), sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, and end-stage kidney disease in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D)6

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review designation for KERENDIA® (finerenone) for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure (HF) with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of ≥40%, i.e., mildly reduced LVEF (HFmrEF) or preserved LVEF (HFpEF).

Approximately 6.7 million adults in the U.S. live with HF,2 a complex clinical syndrome with symptoms and signs that result from any structural or functional impairment of ventricular filling or ejection of blood.7 Of these patients, about 55% have a LVEF ≥40%.2 Most are balancing multiple comorbidities, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD).7

“People with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction face substantial challenges in diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care,” said Robert Perkins, M.D., MPH, FACP, Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Bayer. “In fact, a 2024 report on heart failure trends and outcomes published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure showed that in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, 5-year mortality was 75.7%.8 The FDA’s decision to grant Priority Review designation to our application underlines the significant unmet need these patients face.”

“KERENDIA is already an established pillar of therapy to improve cardiovascular outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and Bayer is committed to investigating KERENDIA’s benefits in other patient populations, including heart failure,” said Alanna Morris-Simon, M.D., MSc, Senior Medical Director of U.S. Medical Affairs, Bayer. “If approved for patients with heart failure with a left ventricular ejection fraction of ≥40%, KERENDIA will be an important new treatment option with the potential to become a pillar of therapy to provide cardiovascular benefits in another patient population with unmet need.”

The regulatory submission was based on the positive results from the Phase III FINEARTS-HF trial, which showed finerenone achieved a statistically significant reduction of the composite of CV death and total (first and recurrent) HF events, defined as either a hospitalization for HF or an urgent HF visit, by 16% in patients with HF and a LVEF of ≥40% compared to placebo in addition to a patient’s prescribed treatment regimen. Serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups, occurring in 38.7% (1,157/2,993) of the finerenone group and 40.5% (1,213/2,993) of the placebo group. Detailed results were presented at ESC Congress 2024 and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1 FINEARTS-HF is part of KERENDIA’s MOONRAKER program. MOONRAKER is expected to be one of the largest HF study programs to date with more than 15,000 patients in total and aims to establish a comprehensive body of evidence for finerenone across a broad spectrum of patients and clinical settings.5

About FINEARTS-HF9

The FINEARTS-HF trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, event-driven Phase III trial investigated the efficacy and safety of finerenone for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and heart failure (HF) events in patients with a diagnosis of symptomatic HF (New York Heart Association class II-IV) with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of ≥40%, measured by local imaging measurement within the last 12 months as well as receiving diuretic treatment for at least 30 days prior to randomization. The primary endpoint of FINEARTS-HF was the composite of CV and total (first and recurrent) HF events, defined as hospitalizations for HF or urgent HF visits. Approximately 6,000 patients were randomized to receive finerenone or placebo once daily for up to 42 months.

Results from FINEARTS-HF, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed the trial met its primary endpoint, achieving a 16% (rate ratio, 0.84; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.74 to 0.95; P = 0.007) relative risk reduction of the composite primary endpoint of CV death and total (first and recurrent) HF events (defined as hospitalizations for HF or urgent HF visits) compared to placebo in addition to a patients’ prescribed treatment regimen.1

In the FINEARTS-HF trial, no new safety signals were identified compared with those seen in previous studies with the compound.1 Serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups, occurring in 38.7% (1,157/2,993) of the finerenone group and 40.5% (1,213/2,993) of the placebo group. Discontinuation of the trial drug for reasons other than death was similar between groups, with 20.4% (611/2,993) in the finerenone group and 20.6% (616/2,993) in the placebo group.1

Increases in creatinine and potassium levels were more frequent in patients receiving finerenone compared to placebo, with investigator-reported hyperkalemia in 9.7% (289/2,993) of finerenone-treated patients versus 4.2% (125/2,993) in the placebo group. Serum potassium levels >6 mmol/L were observed in 3% (n=86) of the finerenone group compared to 1.4% (41/2,993) in the placebo group. Hyperkalemia was more common with finerenone; it led to hospitalization in 0.5% [16/2,993] in the finerenone group versus 0.2% [6/2,993] in the placebo group, and no cases resulted in death.1

About Finerenone’s Clinical Trial Program

Finerenone’s clinical trial program—called FINEOVATE—currently comprises 10 Phase III studies with dedicated programs in heart failure (HF) (MOONRAKER) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) (THUNDERBALL) respectively. The MOONRAKER program includes FINEARTS-HF, as well as the ongoing collaborative, investigator-sponsored studies REDEFINE-HF10, CONFIRMATION-HF11, and FINALITY-HF12. The THUNDERBALL CKD program consists of the completed studies FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, as well as the ongoing studies FIND-CKD13, FIONA14, FIONA-OLE15, FINE-ONE16, and the Phase II study CONFIDENCE.17

About KERENDIA® (finerenone)6

KERENDIA is a non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (nsMRA) and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 to reduce the risk of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular (CV) death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (MI), and hospitalization for HF in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

In adults with CKD associated with T2D, KERENDIA has been recommended to improve CV outcomes and reduce the risk of CKD progression by the American Diabetes Association (ADA)18 and reduce CV and kidney failure risk on top of standard of care by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).19

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors

Patients with adrenal insufficiency

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Hyperkalemia: KERENDIA can cause hyperkalemia. The risk for developing hyperkalemia increases with decreasing kidney function and is greater in patients with higher baseline potassium levels or other risk factors for hyperkalemia. Measure serum potassium and eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment with KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Do not initiate KERENDIA if serum potassium is >5.0 mEq/L. Measure serum potassium periodically during treatment with KERENDIA and adjust dose accordingly. More frequent monitoring may be necessary for patients at risk for hyperkalemia, including those on concomitant medications that impair potassium excretion or increase serum potassium.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS:

From the pooled data of 2 placebo-controlled studies, the adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo were hyperkalemia (14% versus 6.9%), hypotension (4.6% versus 3.9%), and hyponatremia (1.3% versus 0.7%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice.

Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice. Moderate and Weak CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate.

Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate. Strong and Moderate CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

Lactation: Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment.

Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment. Hepatic Impairment: Avoid use of KERENDIA in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh C) and consider additional serum potassium monitoring with moderate hepatic impairment (Child Pugh B).

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for KERENDIA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports, which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

