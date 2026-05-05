U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market to Reach USD 12.79 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.24% CAGR from USD 6.98 Billion in 2025 – Towards Healthcare Research and Consulting

The U.S. compounding pharmacy market size was estimated at USD 6.98 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 7.42 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 12.79 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2026 to 2035.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Free Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6201

The compounding pharmacy is gaining momentum in modern healthcare due to the rising trend of personalized medicine and personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, this demand continues to grow due to aging populations and growing chronic illnesses. The compounding pharmacies are introducing custom dosages, combination medications, and alternative forms like liquids, creams, gels, or troches.

It has resolved problems related to traditional medications that were faced by doctors and patients in the past few years. These problems include drug shortages, dosage problems, a lack of flexibility, and side effects that have made many people look for better treatment options. The pharmacists are enabled to customize form, strength, and ingredients due to the advances in compounded medications. People who cannot tolerate certain fillers and a lower dose get the benefits of these medications.

The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Highlights

• South U.S. held a major revenue share in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market in 2025.

• The Midwest U.S. is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

• By pharmacy type, the hospital-based compounding pharmacies segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2025.

• By pharmacy type, the outsourced/third-party compounding pharmacies segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

• By product type, the sterile compounded medications segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2025.

• By product type, the nutraceutical & hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2025.

• By end user, the individual patients segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the direct-to-pharmacy/hospital segment contributed the biggest revenue share in the market in 2025.

• By distribution channel, the online/mail-order services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Overview

Compounding Pharmacy: Driving Digital Prescription Workflows

The future of the U.S. compounding pharmacy market revolves around personalized medicine. The healthcare providers will depend on the compounding pharmacists to obtain treatments for thyroid disorders, hormone therapy, autoimmune conditions, and pain management. People dealing with long-term health issues and the rising chronic conditions are the main driving forces of compounded medications. These medications meet the patient's needs, which cannot be fulfilled by standard commercial drugs that do not allow for more flexibility.

However, compounding pharmacies play a huge role in areas like pain management, hormone replacement therapy, geriatric care, dermatology and pediatric medications. The technological improvements in this field are the integration of automated compounding systems for higher accuracy and the introduction of digital prescription workflows. Furthermore, the integration of telehealth for remote consultations and analysis of patient profiles that track responses to different formulas are some other major roles played by technologies in compounding.

The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Regional Analysis

The South U.S. dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market in 2025, owing to a surge in hormone replacement therapy, integration of automated compounding devices, AI-powered formulation tools, and digital health platforms, and the growing focus on weight management. The U.S. FDA agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is dedicated to protecting human health by ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and quality of biologics, vaccines, human and veterinary drugs, biological products for human use, and medical devices. In December 2025, Congress introduced the Safeguarding Americans from Fraudulent and Experimental (SAFE) Drugs Act of 2025, which aims to strengthen federal oversight of compounding and outsourcing facilities.

For instance,

• In February 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took an initiative to restrict GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are designed for use in non-approved compounded drugs. These actions of the U.S. FDA aim to protect consumers from drugs for which the FDA cannot ensure the safety, quality, or efficacy.

The Midwest U.S. is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market due to the adoption of telehealth solutions, automated dispensing systems, and AI-powered software. These solutions aim to reduce human error, improve formulation accuracy, and streamline regulatory compliance. In March 2025, over 30 Midwest state attorneys, including those in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, urged the U.S. FDA to take action against selling counterfeit obesity drugs. This initiative aims to resolve the challenges associated with drug shortages, with the rising demand for drugs like Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

For instance,

• In October 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives launched a new bill to expand compounding during drug shortages and provide clarity on bulk substances. The bill was entitled ‘Drug Shortage Compounding Patient Access Act’ and would expand the ability of outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies to compound products during a drug shortage.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Segmentation Analysis

Pharmacy Type Insights

Segments Shares% Hospital-Based Compounding Pharmacies (Dominant) 55% Independent / Retail Compounding Pharmacies 28% Outsourced / Third-Party Compounding Pharmacies (Fastest Growing) 17%