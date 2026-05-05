U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market to Reach USD 12.79 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.24% CAGR from USD 6.98 Billion in 2025 – Towards Healthcare Research and Consulting

The U.S. compounding pharmacy market size was estimated at USD 6.98 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 7.42 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 12.79 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2026 to 2035.
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The compounding pharmacy is gaining momentum in modern healthcare due to the rising trend of personalized medicine and personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, this demand continues to grow due to aging populations and growing chronic illnesses. The compounding pharmacies are introducing custom dosages, combination medications, and alternative forms like liquids, creams, gels, or troches.
It has resolved problems related to traditional medications that were faced by doctors and patients in the past few years. These problems include drug shortages, dosage problems, a lack of flexibility, and side effects that have made many people look for better treatment options. The pharmacists are enabled to customize form, strength, and ingredients due to the advances in compounded medications. People who cannot tolerate certain fillers and a lower dose get the benefits of these medications.
The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Highlights
• South U.S. held a major revenue share in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market in 2025.
• The Midwest U.S. is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.
• By pharmacy type, the hospital-based compounding pharmacies segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2025.
• By pharmacy type, the outsourced/third-party compounding pharmacies segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
• By product type, the sterile compounded medications segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2025.
• By product type, the nutraceutical & hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.
• By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2025.
• By end user, the individual patients segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.
• By distribution channel, the direct-to-pharmacy/hospital segment contributed the biggest revenue share in the market in 2025.
• By distribution channel, the online/mail-order services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
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Market Overview
Compounding Pharmacy: Driving Digital Prescription Workflows
The future of the U.S. compounding pharmacy market revolves around personalized medicine. The healthcare providers will depend on the compounding pharmacists to obtain treatments for thyroid disorders, hormone therapy, autoimmune conditions, and pain management. People dealing with long-term health issues and the rising chronic conditions are the main driving forces of compounded medications. These medications meet the patient's needs, which cannot be fulfilled by standard commercial drugs that do not allow for more flexibility.
However, compounding pharmacies play a huge role in areas like pain management, hormone replacement therapy, geriatric care, dermatology and pediatric medications. The technological improvements in this field are the integration of automated compounding systems for higher accuracy and the introduction of digital prescription workflows. Furthermore, the integration of telehealth for remote consultations and analysis of patient profiles that track responses to different formulas are some other major roles played by technologies in compounding.
The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Regional Analysis
The South U.S. dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market in 2025, owing to a surge in hormone replacement therapy, integration of automated compounding devices, AI-powered formulation tools, and digital health platforms, and the growing focus on weight management. The U.S. FDA agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is dedicated to protecting human health by ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and quality of biologics, vaccines, human and veterinary drugs, biological products for human use, and medical devices. In December 2025, Congress introduced the Safeguarding Americans from Fraudulent and Experimental (SAFE) Drugs Act of 2025, which aims to strengthen federal oversight of compounding and outsourcing facilities.
For instance,
• In February 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took an initiative to restrict GLP-1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are designed for use in non-approved compounded drugs. These actions of the U.S. FDA aim to protect consumers from drugs for which the FDA cannot ensure the safety, quality, or efficacy.
The Midwest U.S. is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market due to the adoption of telehealth solutions, automated dispensing systems, and AI-powered software. These solutions aim to reduce human error, improve formulation accuracy, and streamline regulatory compliance. In March 2025, over 30 Midwest state attorneys, including those in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, urged the U.S. FDA to take action against selling counterfeit obesity drugs. This initiative aims to resolve the challenges associated with drug shortages, with the rising demand for drugs like Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.
For instance,
• In October 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives launched a new bill to expand compounding during drug shortages and provide clarity on bulk substances. The bill was entitled ‘Drug Shortage Compounding Patient Access Act’ and would expand the ability of outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies to compound products during a drug shortage.
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The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market: Segmentation Analysis
Pharmacy Type Insights
|
Segments
|
Shares%
|
Hospital-Based Compounding Pharmacies (Dominant)
|
55%
|
Independent / Retail Compounding Pharmacies
|
28%
|
Outsourced / Third-Party Compounding Pharmacies (Fastest Growing)
|
17%
The hospital-based compounding pharmacies
segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market share by 55% in 2025,
owing to the central role of hospital pharmacies in healthcare, which regularly
compound drug products in response to hospital demands and healthcare
practices. Drugs involving complex formulations are compounded in precise
concentrations for an extended duration. Hospital pharmacies follow good
manufacturing practice guidelines from the FDA and EMA to meet the quality
needs for many products and promote different processes. The outsourced/third-party compounding
pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the U.S.
compounding pharmacy market due to its integral role in the scaling of
personalized medicine and delivery of high-quality and large-batch sterile medications
for clinics and hospitals. The rising demand for tailored weight management
formulations and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy drives the expansion
of outsourced compounding pharmacies. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing
the production of complex drugs, such as oligonucleotides and peptides, to
specialized facilities. Product Type Insights Segments Shares % Sterile Compounded Medications (Dominant) 60% Non-Sterile Compounded Medications 22% Nutraceutical & Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Products
(Fastest Growing) 10% Veterinary Compounded Medications 8% The sterile compounded medications segment
dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 60% share in 2025, owing to
the importance of sterile compounding in modern pharmacy practice in enabling
the preparation of customized medications within a germ-free and highly
controlled environment. This process ensures the delivery of safe, effective,
and personalized therapies to patients. These medications are prepared by addressing
the unique and complex needs of a diverse patient population. The nutraceutical & hormone replacement
therapy (HRT) products segment is expected to grow rapidly in the U.S.
compounding pharmacy market in the coming years due to a strong shift towards
preventive healthcare and increased health awareness. There is a rising demand
for clean-label and natural nutraceuticals that do not contain harsh chemicals,
additives, and artificial colors. On the other hand, the integration of digital
tools, such as applications and wearables, into HRT helps professionals to
improve therapy in real-time and monitor hormone levels. Get the latest insights on life science
industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership End User Insights Segments Shares % Hospitals & Clinics (Dominant) 50% Individual Patients (Fastest Growing) 30% Veterinary Clinics & Pet Owners 20% The hospitals and clinics segment dominated
the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 50% in 2025, owing to their huge
adoption of in-house compounding to manage drug shortages and meet the rising
demand for personalized medicine. There is a high demand for injectable
medications, parenteral nutrition, and oncology
treatments that further drives the growth of sterile compounding. These
healthcare facilities use compounding to create allergen-free formulations,
customized dosages, and alternative delivery forms for geriatric, pediatric,
and patients with rare diseases. The individual patients segment is expected
to grow fastest in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market during the studied
period due to the growing focus of patients on informed decision-making.
Patients need to depend on the expertise of pharmacists for safety and quality
verification. Patients also need to provide real-time feedback on their
responses to treatments, particularly for specialty drugs, which allows them to
adjust precise dosages. Distribution Channel Insights Segments Shares% Direct to Pharmacy / Hospital (Dominant) 55% Retail / Walk-In Pharmacies 27% Online / Mail-Order Services (Fastest Growing) 18% The direct-to-pharmacy/hospital
segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 55% in 2025,
owing to the increased use of direct channels by hospitals for the procurement
of compounded versions of drugs. The direct-to-pharmacy channels allow
hospitals to receive patient-specific or ready-to-administer medications. They
are enabled to receive pediatric doses, oncology treatments, and parenteral
nutrition directly at the point of care. The online/mail-order services segment is
expected to witness the fastest growth in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market
during the predicted timeframe due to the pivotal role of mail-order services
for patients with chronic conditions, which require customized and long-term
medications. Online compounding pharmacies play a critical role to meet supply
gaps for commercially unavailable drugs, like GLP-1 weight-loss medications.
Online pharmacies also provide customized skincare blends, which are
personalized to individual skin types. Access our comprehensive healthcare
dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional
performance, and company profiles: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard Also Read: 503A U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market
Size, Growth and Geographical Insights The 503A
U.S. compounding pharmacies market is projected
to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2035, growing from USD 5.03 billion in 2026, at a
CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, increasing demand
for personalized, convenient and accessible care. U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market
Trends for 2026 The U.S.
503B compounding pharmacies market size was
valued at US$ 1.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to 1.35 billion in
2026. Forecasts suggest it will reach approximately US$ 2.61 billion by 2035, registering
a CAGR of 7.63% during the period. The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market
Companies • NuVision Pharmacy • Diamond Pharmacy • Belmar Pharmacy • The Compounding Pharmacy of America • RXCrossroads • Epic Pharmacy • HealthLink Compounding Pharmacy • National Pharmaceutical Services (NPS) • Kane Compounding Pharmacy • Sage Specialty Pharmacy • PharMEDium (Fresenius Kabi) • Central Pharmacy • CustomMed Pharmacy • BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy • PCCA (Professional Compounding Centers of
America) • B. Braun Medical Inc. • Medisca Inc. • Fagron Inc • Wedgewood Pharmacy • Avella Specialty Pharmacy Segments Covered in the Report By Pharmacy Type • Hospital-Based Compounding Pharmacies • Independent/Retail Compounding Pharmacies • Outsourced/Third-Party Compounding
Pharmacies By Product Type • Sterile Compounded Medications • Non-Sterile Compounded Medications • Nutraceutical & Hormone Replacement
Therapy (HRT) Products • Veterinary Compounded Medications By End User • Hospitals & Clinics • Individual Patients • Veterinary Clinics & Pet Owners By Distribution Channel • Direct to Pharmacy/Hospital • Retail/Walk-In Pharmacies • Online/Mail-Order Services Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
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Consulting is a leading global provider of
technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics,
with a strong
emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to
advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic
partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative
breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science
leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate
sustainable growth. You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738 North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44 APAC Region:
+91 9356 9282 04 Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence
Research | Towards Packaging | Towards
Food and Beverages | Towards
Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: ➡️
The global compound
management market size is calculated at US$ 492.14 million in 2024,
grew to US$ 563.56 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$
1899.41 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.51% between
2025 and 2034. ➡️
The global compounding
chemotherapy market size is calculated at US$ 5.34 billion in
2024, grew to US$ 5.68 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$
9.97 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% between 2025
and 2034. ➡️
The global vials
used in compounding pharmacy market is surging, with an overall revenue
growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars during the forecast
period from 2024 to 2034. ➡️
The global bulk-drug
compounding market size was estimated at USD 12.52 billion in 2025 and
is predicted to increase from USD 13.18 billion in 2026 to approximately USD
20.87 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2026 to 2035. ➡️
The global animal
drug compounding market size was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2025
and is predicted to increase from USD 1.82 billion in 2026 to approximately USD
3.73 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2026 to 2035. ➡️
The global GCC
compounding pharmacy market size is calculated at USD 17.91 million in
2025, grew to USD 19.57 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD
43.46 million by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.27% between 2026
and 2035. ➡️
The automated
pharmacy compounding systems market size was reported at US$ 2.95
billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to US$ 3.12 billion in 2026. According
to forecasts, it will grow at a CAGR of 5.98% to reach US$ 5.27 billion by
2035. ➡️
The global medical-grade
thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds market size was estimated at
USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.5 billion in
2026 to approximately USD 3.41 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.55%
from 2026 to 2035. ➡️
The global non-sterile
compounding pharmacy market size is calculated at US$
5.97 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 6.41 billion in 2025, and is
projected to reach around US$ 12.11 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at
a CAGR of 7.34% between 2025 and 2034. ➡️
The compounded
topical drug market was estimated at US$ 4.27 billion in 2023 and is
projected to grow to US$ 6.78 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% from 2024 to 2034.
The hospital-based compounding pharmacies segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market share by 55% in 2025, owing to the central role of hospital pharmacies in healthcare, which regularly compound drug products in response to hospital demands and healthcare practices. Drugs involving complex formulations are compounded in precise concentrations for an extended duration. Hospital pharmacies follow good manufacturing practice guidelines from the FDA and EMA to meet the quality needs for many products and promote different processes.
The outsourced/third-party compounding pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market due to its integral role in the scaling of personalized medicine and delivery of high-quality and large-batch sterile medications for clinics and hospitals. The rising demand for tailored weight management formulations and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy drives the expansion of outsourced compounding pharmacies. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing the production of complex drugs, such as oligonucleotides and peptides, to specialized facilities.
Product Type Insights
Segments
Shares %
Sterile Compounded Medications (Dominant)
60%
Non-Sterile Compounded Medications
22%
Nutraceutical & Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Products (Fastest Growing)
10%
Veterinary Compounded Medications
8%
The sterile compounded medications segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 60% share in 2025, owing to the importance of sterile compounding in modern pharmacy practice in enabling the preparation of customized medications within a germ-free and highly controlled environment. This process ensures the delivery of safe, effective, and personalized therapies to patients. These medications are prepared by addressing the unique and complex needs of a diverse patient population.
The nutraceutical & hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products segment is expected to grow rapidly in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market in the coming years due to a strong shift towards preventive healthcare and increased health awareness. There is a rising demand for clean-label and natural nutraceuticals that do not contain harsh chemicals, additives, and artificial colors. On the other hand, the integration of digital tools, such as applications and wearables, into HRT helps professionals to improve therapy in real-time and monitor hormone levels.
Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership
End User Insights
Segments
Shares %
Hospitals & Clinics (Dominant)
50%
Individual Patients (Fastest Growing)
30%
Veterinary Clinics & Pet Owners
20%
The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 50% in 2025, owing to their huge adoption of in-house compounding to manage drug shortages and meet the rising demand for personalized medicine. There is a high demand for injectable medications, parenteral nutrition, and oncology treatments that further drives the growth of sterile compounding. These healthcare facilities use compounding to create allergen-free formulations, customized dosages, and alternative delivery forms for geriatric, pediatric, and patients with rare diseases.
The individual patients segment is expected to grow fastest in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market during the studied period due to the growing focus of patients on informed decision-making. Patients need to depend on the expertise of pharmacists for safety and quality verification. Patients also need to provide real-time feedback on their responses to treatments, particularly for specialty drugs, which allows them to adjust precise dosages.
Distribution Channel Insights
Segments
Shares%
Direct to Pharmacy / Hospital (Dominant)
55%
Retail / Walk-In Pharmacies
27%
Online / Mail-Order Services (Fastest Growing)
18%
The direct-to-pharmacy/hospital segment dominated the U.S. compounding pharmacy market by 55% in 2025, owing to the increased use of direct channels by hospitals for the procurement of compounded versions of drugs. The direct-to-pharmacy channels allow hospitals to receive patient-specific or ready-to-administer medications. They are enabled to receive pediatric doses, oncology treatments, and parenteral nutrition directly at the point of care.
The online/mail-order services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the U.S. compounding pharmacy market during the predicted timeframe due to the pivotal role of mail-order services for patients with chronic conditions, which require customized and long-term medications. Online compounding pharmacies play a critical role to meet supply gaps for commercially unavailable drugs, like GLP-1 weight-loss medications. Online pharmacies also provide customized skincare blends, which are personalized to individual skin types.
Access our comprehensive healthcare dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional performance, and company profiles: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard
Also Read:
503A U.S. Compounding Pharmacies Market Size, Growth and Geographical Insights
The 503A U.S. compounding pharmacies market is projected to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2035, growing from USD 5.03 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, increasing demand for personalized, convenient and accessible care.
U.S. 503B Compounding Pharmacies Market Trends for 2026
The U.S. 503B compounding pharmacies market size was valued at US$ 1.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to 1.35 billion in 2026. Forecasts suggest it will reach approximately US$ 2.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.63% during the period.
The U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market Companies
• NuVision Pharmacy
• Diamond Pharmacy
• Belmar Pharmacy
• The Compounding Pharmacy of America
• RXCrossroads
• Epic Pharmacy
• HealthLink Compounding Pharmacy
• National Pharmaceutical Services (NPS)
• Kane Compounding Pharmacy
• Sage Specialty Pharmacy
• PharMEDium (Fresenius Kabi)
• Central Pharmacy
• CustomMed Pharmacy
• BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy
• PCCA (Professional Compounding Centers of America)
• B. Braun Medical Inc.
• Medisca Inc.
• Fagron Inc
• Wedgewood Pharmacy
• Avella Specialty Pharmacy
Segments Covered in the Report
By Pharmacy Type
• Hospital-Based Compounding Pharmacies
• Independent/Retail Compounding Pharmacies
• Outsourced/Third-Party Compounding Pharmacies
By Product Type
• Sterile Compounded Medications
• Non-Sterile Compounded Medications
• Nutraceutical & Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Products
• Veterinary Compounded Medications
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Individual Patients
• Veterinary Clinics & Pet Owners
By Distribution Channel
• Direct to Pharmacy/Hospital
• Retail/Walk-In Pharmacies
• Online/Mail-Order Services
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6201
About Us
Towards Healthcare Research & Consulting is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04
Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire
Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
➡️ The global compound management market size is calculated at US$ 492.14 million in 2024, grew to US$ 563.56 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 1899.41 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 14.51% between 2025 and 2034.
➡️ The global compounding chemotherapy market size is calculated at US$ 5.34 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 5.68 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 9.97 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% between 2025 and 2034.
➡️ The global vials used in compounding pharmacy market is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
➡️ The global bulk-drug compounding market size was estimated at USD 12.52 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 13.18 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 20.87 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2026 to 2035.
➡️ The global animal drug compounding market size was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.82 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 3.73 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2026 to 2035.
➡️ The global GCC compounding pharmacy market size is calculated at USD 17.91 million in 2025, grew to USD 19.57 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 43.46 million by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.27% between 2026 and 2035.
➡️ The automated pharmacy compounding systems market size was reported at US$ 2.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to US$ 3.12 billion in 2026. According to forecasts, it will grow at a CAGR of 5.98% to reach US$ 5.27 billion by 2035.
➡️ The global medical-grade thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds market size was estimated at USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.5 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 3.41 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.55% from 2026 to 2035.
➡️ The global non-sterile compounding pharmacy market size is calculated at US$ 5.97 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 6.41 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 12.11 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.34% between 2025 and 2034.
➡️ The compounded topical drug market was estimated at US$ 4.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 6.78 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% from 2024 to 2034.