U.S. Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size Expected to Hit USD 14.68 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size is expected to be worth around 14.68 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 5.92 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 15.62% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. cell and gene therapy clinical trials market is expanding as it provides many advantages such as targets the root cause, treating previously incurable diseases, a one-time treatment approach, potential for long-lasting effects, and providing potential for personalized medicine. Gene therapy is used to lessen levels of a disease-causing type of protein, increase production of disease-fighting proteins, or produce modified proteins.

Approved Cell and Gene Therapies Products in 2025

Product & Trade Name Manufacturer ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec-vcng) Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S ALLOCORD (HPC, Cord Blood) SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center AMTAGVI (lifileucel) Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel) Autolus Limited BEQVEZ (fidanacogene elaparvovec-dzkt) Pfizer, Inc. CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Janssen Biotech, Inc.