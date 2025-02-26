U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Size to Surpass USD 2,093 Mn by 2034

was USD 662 million in 2024, calculated at USD 743 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2,093 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Report Key Takeaways

• The targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) segment dominated the market with 57.7% share in 2024 and is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

• Breast cancer dominated the market with 23.6% share in 2024 owing to its rising incidence and a relatively large number of stem cell therapeutics for this tumor type.

• Lung cancer is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. cancer stem cells market is driven by the increasing investment in targeted cancer therapies and personalized medicine.

Cancer stem cells (CSCs), a small subdivision of cells in tumors characterized by self-renewal and continuous proliferation, contribute to tumorigenesis and metastasis and support tumor heterogeneity. Cancer carries on being a significant global disease burden. Using stem cells in immuno-modulation or reconstitution is one of the methods pre-owned for decades in cancer therapy. Stem cells have self-renewal capacity with highly replicative potential in multilineage differentiation capacity.

• In October 2024, Clever Robotic Clothing produced stem cells to treat cancer among revolutionary healthcare tech projects.

Major Trends in the U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market

• Advancements in stem cell-based therapies: Scientists use CRISPR-Cas9 technology to edit genes in stem cells, making them more resistant to cancer or able to attack CSCs (cancer stem cells). With cancer cases projected to rise, there is an urgent need for therapies that prevent recurrence and improve survival rates. The FDA has approved several cell-based therapies (e.g., CAR-T therapies) and continues to provide fast-track approvals for promising CSC-targeting treatments. Natural killer (NK) cells derived from stem cells are being investigated for their potential to eliminate CSCs effectively.

• Innovative manufacturing solutions: Novel approaches to cell production and preservation address critical challenges in the availability and quality of stem cells for therapeutic use. For example, Ossium Health has pioneered the collection and cryopreservation of bone marrow from deceased organ donors. This method extends the donor pool, potentially increasing match opportunities and lessening awaited times for patients requiring transplants. The successful transplantation of thawed cells from deceased donors marks a significant milestone, providing a viable alternative to traditional bone marrow donations.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Stem Cell Processes

AI is being used in many ways to develop new treatments for cancer through novel approaches to drug discovery and design, drug repurposing, and predicting patient responses to treatment. Precision oncology is an method to cancer care in which information about a tumor, such as tumor biomarkers, guides treatment. This form of cancer care often involves analyzing a large amount of data with advanced computational approaches to help physicians make decisions. For example, AI technology may help expedite genetic subtyping of brain tumor tissue during a patient’s surgery, dramatically speeding up treatment decisions for these patients.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Segments covered Mode of action, cancer forms and region Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Bionomics; Lonza; Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec; PromoCell GmbH; MacroGenics, Inc.; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific; STEMCELL Technologies.; Sino Biological, Inc.; Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

The Role of Cancer Stem Cells in Cancer Treatment

Cancer development always starts with a single mutated cell. This mutated cell can continue to divide and become the “mother” cancer stem cell of a new malignancy. Cancer stem cells result from random mutations of healthy stem cells, such as bone marrow. Or due to mutations in different kinds of “differentiated” tissue cells, i.e. mature cells of different organs. For example, cells in the skin, breast, liver, lungs, pancreas, and other organs.

Each individual tumor contains relatively few cancerous stem cells. However, they are extremely resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy. This resistance to conventional treatment seems to be the main cause of relapses: it is the practically invisible residual cancer stem cells that survive after “successful” treatment that are responsible for disease recurrence.

Therefore, scientists are constantly searching for new methods to recognize and destroy the minimal residual malignancy containing cancer stem cells, including metastases. If drug-resistant cancer stem cells are not recognized by the patient’s immune system, they continue to divide.

Since the patient’s immune system is often unable to prevent this, tumor growth occurs, causing a general deterioration of the patient’s physical condition and quality of life. While trying to control the progressive disease, the adverse reactions from new ineffective chemotherapy combinations will pile up.

What Makes Cancer Stem Cells Special?

Like regular “healthy” stem cells, cancer stem cells have two key characteristics: the ability to differentiate (in this case, into cancer stem cells), and the ability to reproduce themselves, that is, the ability to divide and multiply.

In addition, unlike rapidly proliferating ordinary cancer cells, they have the unique ability to go into a so-called “cancer hibernation”. In this “hibernation” state, they are able to avoid the deadly effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Since most chemotherapy drugs, as well as radiation therapy, are most effective against dividing cells, this ability allows them to resist conventional anti-cancer treatments and create new generations of cancer and mutant cells.

“Cancer hibernation” partially explains late relapses of original cancer, which can sometimes occur many years after responding to conventional anti-cancer treatments. Therefore, patients who respond successfully to conventional treatments cannot be considered cured until the disease has been present for at least 5 years, or sometimes more. In rare cases, cancer stem cells can remain dormant for over 10 years.

The ability of cancer stem cells to mutate spontaneously (or in response to chemotherapy or radiation) can pose an additional danger. Not only will they become more resistant to conventional treatments, but they are also more likely to generate new cancer stem cells with multiple drug resistance. Therefore, patients often stop responding to initially successful treatments.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

The breast segment dominated the U.S. cancer stem cells market with the largest share in 2024. The U.S. has a well-established healthcare system that aids the latest research and the rapid rise of innovative treatments. Supportive reimbursement policies and access to advanced medical technologies improve the capacity to deliver specialized CSC-targeted therapies to breast cancer patients.

In 2024, 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States.

The bladder segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. cancer stem cells market during the forecast period. The bladder cancer therapeutics market has been dominated by generic therapies, with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and traditional chemotherapies being the mainstays. However, the outlook is shifting towards more advanced therapies that include immunotherapies and targeted treatments. This transition is anticipated to impact treatment algorithms and expand the market significantly. Substantial R&D investments boost the rapid growth of bladder cancer, the adoption of advanced therapeutic approaches, and a focus on developing innovative treatments for both muscle-invasive and non-muscle-invasive bladder cancers.

Application Insights

The stem cell-based cancer therapy segment dominated the U.S. cancer stem cells market with the largest share in 2024. Stem cell-based treatments are broadly utilized in regenerative medicine to repair or replace blemished tissues and organs. Their versatility has contributed to major investments and research, improving its activity in cancer treatment. Substantial funding from both public and private industry has raised the development of stem cell-based cancer therapies.

The targeted cancerous stem cells segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. cancer stem cells market during the forecast period. The advancements in treatments such as CAR T-cell therapy have evolved cancer care. This therapy involves reprogramming a patient's T-cells to attack cancer cells, providing a personalized and effective approach. The successful treatments have spurred over 1,000 ongoing clinical trials, highlighting this industry's dynamic nature. Firms such as Cellares are revolutionizing cell therapy production. Their development of the Cell Shuttle automates production, reducing expenses and increasing accessibility of cell-based therapies. Technological innovations are crucial in meeting the growing demand for targeted cancer stem cell treatments.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Top Key Companies:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Bionomics

• Lonza

• The Menarini Group

• Miltenyi Biotec

• PromoCell GmbH

• MacroGenics, Inc.

• OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

• STEMCELL Technologies.

• Sino Biological, Inc.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb declared results from 18 presentations reinforcing its leadership in cell therapy, with data demonstrating the efficacy, durability, and safety of currently available therapies in blood cancers and highlighting the potential of its pipeline for future indications, including autoimmune diseases.

• In November 2024, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center declared the launch of its Institute for Cell Therapy Discovery & Innovation, which will build upon longstanding MD Anderson clinical and research expertise to lead the world in developing and advancing impactful cell therapies for patients in need.

• In September 2024, BioLineRx Ltd. declared the launch of Mobilization Matters, a digital resource for people with multiple myeloma who are preparing for stem cell collection for an autologous stem cell transplant.

U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Cancer Stem Cells Market

By Mode of Action

• Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs)

o By Anti-CSC Therapeutics

o Pathway Inhibitors

o WNT Signaling Pathway

o Hedgehog Signaling Pathway

o Notch Signaling Pathway

o Others

o Surface Marker-based

o Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment

o Nanoparticle-based Therapies

o Others

o By Products

o Cell-Culturing

o Cell-Separation

o Cell Analysis

o Molecular Analysis

o Others

• Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy

o Autologous SC Transplant

o Allogeneic SC Transplant

By Cancer Forms

• Breast

• Blood

• Lung

• Brain

• Colorectal

• Pancreatic

• Bladder

• Liver

• Others

