U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 9,276 Million by 2034

is calculated at USD 5,046 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 9,276 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7% for the forecasted period.

U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways

• The assay kits and reagents accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.4% in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of 7.39% over the forecast period.

• Instruments are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

• The blood tests segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 30.8% in 2024.

• The molecular tests segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 8.53% CAGR over the forecast period.

• The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the end use segments with the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• Diagnostic laboratories are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Rising Disease Incidence And Investments In Oncology Spurs Demand

Increasing awareness about the importance of early disease detection fuels demand for blood screening, promoting preventive healthcare practices in result boosting market growth. As the incidence of cancer diseases continues to rise in the United States, the demand for innovative diagnostics techniques, such as molecular diagnostics and advanced imaging techniques, is on the upswing. As the American population ages, the prevalence of diseases that require blood screening, such as cardiovascular conditions and cancers, is on the rise, contributing to U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market expansion. The versatility of diagnostics techniques also extends to the correction of genetic mutations by compensating for faulty genes, providing a novel avenue for treatment. Supportive government initiatives and healthcare policies promoting regular blood screening, which is important for the early detection of cancer, contribute to growth in the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market by encouraging broader adoption. Moreover, new innovative techniques can be utilized to mobilize the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells, creating new avenues for cancer immunotherapy.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets creates new opportunities for blood screening services and products. Additionally, collaborations among research institutions and diagnostics companies are playing a crucial role in spurring innovation and extending the market reach for cancer diagnostic techniques. Growth in healthcare spending in American facilitates the adoption of advanced blood screening technologies and services. This innovative approach is exceptionally adaptable, allowing for the development of several medical solutions, including personalized cancer treatments and the diagnosis of genetic mutations. The growing demand for point-of-care blood screening solutions accelerates market growth by providing rapid and convenient diagnostic options. Public awareness helps to identify types of cancer and their treatment plans. Early diagnosis of cancer and access to health care are ultimately enhancing and improving the U.S. blood cancer diagnostic market. The trend toward personalized medicine increases the need for precise diagnostic tools, driving advancements and growth in the market. Ongoing advancements in biotechnologies—including high-throughput diagnostics systems and cutting-edge software—are significantly enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of treatment.

U.S Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends

• Preventive Healthcare Practices: Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare encourages regular health check-ups, including blood screening, boosting market demand.

• Increased Funding for Research: Investments in research and development activities focused on improving blood screening technologies foster market growth and innovation.

• Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The increase in chronic diseases necessitates frequent blood screening in the country is sustaining market growth.

• Home-Based Testing Kits: The availability of user-friendly blood screening kits for home use contributes to market growth by promoting accessibility and convenience.

• Awareness Campaigns: Public awareness campaigns about the significance of blood screening drive demand and growth in the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market.

• Expanded Applications: Diversification of blood screening applications beyond routine check-ups, such as genetic screening, expands the market's scope.

• Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborative efforts between healthcare organizations and industry players foster innovation and drive market expansion.

• Regulatory Support: Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure the quality and safety of blood screening products, fostering trust and market growth.

• Remote Patient Monitoring: Increasing adoption of remote monitoring technologies amplifies the need for efficient blood screening, supporting market growth.

• Patient-Centric Approach: A shift toward patient-centric healthcare models emphasizes personalized diagnostics, stimulating growth in the market.

How AI Has Changed The U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

Ongoing advancements in blood screening technologies, including the development of sophisticated analyzers and novel diagnostic tools, are significantly propelling U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market growth by improving both accuracy and efficiency in testing. These innovations ensure that blood samples are processed more quickly and with greater precision, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing the reliability of test results. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in blood screening procedures further amplifies this progress by streamlining data analysis and interpretation. AI algorithms can sift through vast amounts of data, identifying patterns and anomalies that may not be immediately apparent to human analysts. This capability not only boosts diagnostic accuracy but also enables early detection of potential health issues, thus playing a pivotal role in patient outcomes. As a result, the incorporation of AI in blood screening is a key factor in the overall expansion of this market sector, driving new developments and broadening the scope of diagnostic capabilities.

U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Segment Insights

Product Insights

The segment comprising assay kits and reagents has emerged as a leading force in the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market, primarily driven by the increasing demand for precise and rapid diagnostic solutions. These assay kits and reagents are extensively utilized to identify specific biomarkers, genetic mutations, and other critical indicators associated with blood cancers. Their application significantly aids healthcare professionals in making more accurate diagnoses and formulating effective treatment plans. Furthermore, the market has benefited from rapid technological advancements, as well as strategic initiatives by various manufacturers, including expansions, product approvals, and collaborations. These efforts have culminated in a diverse array of products that cater to the unique diagnostic requirements of patients suffering from blood-related malignancies.

Conversely, the instruments segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Diagnostic instruments are essential for the precise detection and monitoring of various blood cancers, such as lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. The development of innovative instruments is expected to enhance diagnostic accuracy, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Test Insights

In terms of test categories, blood tests currently dominate the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market and are projected to maintain this dominance over the coming years. The growth of this segment is largely fueled by the increasing incidence of blood cancers, which necessitates early and accurate diagnostic interventions. Complete Blood Count (CBC) tests, for instance, are crucial in identifying abnormalities in blood cell counts, serving as an early indication of potential blood cancer. Simultaneously, the rising prevalence of hematological malignancies, coupled with a growing emphasis on early and precise diagnosis, is anticipated to fuel the demand for innovative blood testing procedures. Complete blood count (CBC) tests are frequently the initial diagnostic approach used to identify irregularities in blood cell populations, which could be indicative of underlying blood cancers. Furthermore, the emergence of cutting-edge blood tests, such as multi-cancer detection assays, has significantly transformed the landscape of diagnosing and monitoring various blood cancers, enabling healthcare providers to detect these diseases more accurately and at earlier stages.

Meanwhile, the molecular testing segment is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period. Molecular tests have fundamentally transformed the landscape of blood cancer diagnosis by analyzing blood samples for genetic abnormalities, proteins, or other molecular markers. These advanced tests not only aid in the diagnosis of cancer but also play a critical role in treatment planning and monitoring patient responses to therapy. Additionally, the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques within blood culture testing is transforming the landscape. These sophisticated methods boost both sensitivity—the ability to correctly identify positive results—and specificity—the ability to correctly identify negative results—thus ensuring more reliable diagnostic outcomes.

End Use Insights

From an end-user perspective, the hospitals and clinics segment commands the largest share of the U.S. blood cancer diagnostics market and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption and recognition of advanced cancer diagnostic technologies within hospital settings. The incidence of hospital admissions due to acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is notably higher among pediatric and young adult populations. One of the most significant advantages of hospital-based cancer diagnostics is their capacity to conduct necessary tests and provide results during urgent situations. As hospitals increasingly recognize the importance and utility of advanced cancer diagnostic methods, their integration into routine practices is becoming more widespread. Enhancements in hospital laboratory capabilities are essential to meet the changing demands of patients and their families. Consequently, many hospitals are striving to broaden the spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic services they offer within their facilities.

On the other hand, the diagnostic labs segment is anticipated to experience significant expansion due to the rising volume of testing and the integration of cutting-edge technologies for conducting various diagnostic procedures. The growing demand for sophisticated testing instruments, coupled with the heightened volume of diagnostic tests performed in labs, is projected to further spur market growth in this area during the forecast period.

U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Top Key Companies:

• Quest Diagnostics

• Illumina

• InVivoScribe

• Ipsogen (Qiagen)

• Asuragen(Bio-Techne)

• Danaher Corporation

• Abbott

• Sequenta (Adaptive biotechnologies)

• SkylineDx

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Alercell

• Sophia Genetics

Recent Developments

• In March 2024, Asuragen received the Class C Certification under the new EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) for its QuantideX qPCR BCR-ABL IS Kit. This kit is designed to monitor CML patients by quantifying BCR-ABL1 and ABL1 transcripts in blood samples to determine their response to TKI therapy.

• In July 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the utilization of blood tests as a primary screening source for people with cancer diagnosis. The test, Shield, checks for changes in DNA and also indicates the presence of tumor growth.

• In 2023, BioMérieux disclosed its submission of a 510(k) premarket notification to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VITEK REVEAL, previously recognized as SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST System.

• In December 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies launched new datasets highlighting the clinical relevance of MRD testing, with the clonoSEQ assay in patients with blood cancers at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting. The data demonstrate the expanding use of clonoSEQ in assessing MRD in blood cancer patient care and clinical trials.

• In October 2023, Abott received FDA approval for RealTime IDH1 Assay as a companion diagnostic with Tibsovo (ivosidenib) from Servier Pharmaceuticals in patients with relapsed or refractory MDS.

• In May 2023, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation) received CE mark approval for its Xpert NPM1 Mutation test, a molecular diagnostic test for the detection of mutant NPM1 gene mutations in patients with AML. The test uses automated real-time RT-PCR technology to quantify the percentage of mutant NPM1 mRNA transcripts in peripheral blood samples, providing a reliable and accurate way to diagnose & monitor AML.

• In March 2023, QIAGEN and Servier partnered to develop a companion diagnostic test for TIBSOVO, an Isocitrate Dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor used to treat AML. The test was likely to detect IDH1 gene mutations in AML patients using real-time PCR on the QIAGEN Rotor-Gene Q MDx device.

U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

By Product

Instruments

Assay Kits and Reagents

By Test

Blood Tests

Imaging Tests

Biopsy

Molecular Test

By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Research Institutes

