U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market to Hit USD 118.06 Bn by 2035

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size is calculated at 56.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 118.06 billion by 2035 with a remarkable CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 to 2035.

From clinical trials to final patient delivery, AI is transforming the U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. This evolution has moved from experimental pilots to crucial supply chain orchestration within an AI-driven digital ecosystem. By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) technology, robotics, and generative AI, logistics providers are accelerating delivery timelines and ensuring real-time visibility for high-value therapies, turning complex supply chains into rapid, compliant, and patient-centric processes.

Key Takeaways:

· Non-cold chain logistics led the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics (3PL) market with the largest revenue share of 80.2% in 2025.

· Cold chain logistics is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 10.1% over the forecast period.

· The warehousing & storage segment led in terms of both revenue and volume share in 2025 and accounted for 43.4% of the market.

· These are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

· Specialty drug products alone contributed to 42% of the industry in 2025.

· The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period.

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Market Overview: Powering the U.S. Biopharmaceutical Revolution

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market encompasses specialized outsourcing services, warehousing, cold-chain storage, transportation, and inventory management tailored for sensitive biological drugs, vaccines, and other specialized pharmaceutical products. This market is driven by the increasing demand for cold-chain-dependent biologics, biosimilars, and the need for strict FDA regulatory compliance. Manufacturers are shifting towards outsourcing to reduce costs and effectively manage complex, temperature-sensitive logistics focused on specialized drug distribution, AI-enabled warehousing, and end-to-end cold-chain visibility.

Explosive Demand for Cryogenic Logistics: Major Potential

The growing focus on personalized CAR-T and gene-editing therapies is causing a significant surge in demand for specialized cryogenic logistics, which require rigorous chain-of-identity and cold-chain oversight. This market is expected to more than double, presenting a high-value opportunity for third-party logistics providers capable of delivering end-to-end, real-time monitored cryogenic transport and storage. These providers are well-positioned to capitalize on the rapid expansion of complex, high-margin pharmaceutical logistics.

Severe Shortage of GDP-Trained Labor: Major Limitation

A critical shortage of Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-trained labor is severely impacting the specialized cold-chain logistics market, creating bottlenecks for high-stakes, temperature-sensitive biologics. This significant talent shortage is increasing operational costs and restricting 3PL capacity, hindering innovation, and limiting the ability to meet the rapid, compliance-driven demands of the expanding cell and gene therapy sector.

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Report Scope of The U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 61.06 Billion Market Size by 2036 USD 118.06 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 7.6% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Segments Covered Supply Chain, Service Type, Product Type Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Key Companies Profiled FedEx; DHL International GmbH; SF Express; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.; Agility