TwoStep Therapeutics Unveils Its Lead Tumor-Targeted Drug Conjugate and New Radiopharmaceutical Program at Debut Scientific Presentation

March 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TwoStep Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative, first-in-class, multispecific targeted peptide conjugate therapies for solid tumors, is pleased to announce its debut public scientific presentation on March 27, 2025, at the 4th Novel Conjugates Summit taking place in Boston, Massachusetts. This presentation will highlight the outstanding preclinical efficacy and safety of its lead tumor-targeted drug conjugate program, along with a first look at their new radiopharmaceutical program.


Oral Presentation:
Title: Overcoming Tumor Heterogeneity via Multispecific Targeting
Date and Time: Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET
Invited Speaker: Caitlyn Miller, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO of TwoStep Therapeutics

TwoStep Therapeutics is a Stanford University spin-out launched in 2024, co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Carolyn Bertozzi, Jennifer Cochran, Ron Levy, and Caitlyn Miller, with seed investment of $8.7M to date.

“The company has made tremendous progress since our launch, and we’re excited to share our advancements at this summit,” said Caitlyn Miller, CEO of TwoStep Therapeutics. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to highlight our innovative research and explore potential partnerships to further our mission of developing effective cancer therapies.”

About TwoStep Therapeutics

TwoStep Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a platform built around a unique tumor-targeting polyspecific integrin-binding peptide (PIP) that can selectively bind several targets that are highly expressed on solid tumors. This multi-targeting feature enables the agent’s broad applicability to a wide range of tumor types and patient populations, overcoming the limitations of single-antigen targeting approaches. The company leverages this technology to create a diverse pipeline of targeted cancer therapies for cytotoxic drug delivery, radioligand therapy, and immunotherapy.

More information: https://twosteptx.com/

Contacts

media@twosteptx.com

California Radiopharmaceuticals Events
