Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market to Hit USD 2.11 Billion in 2025 on Rising Disease Burden

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.11 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.50 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032. This consistent growth is supported by heightened investments in healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of tuberculosis in developing regions, which is fueling demand for effective therapeutic solutions.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8515

Global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Key Takeaways

First-line anti-TB drugs are expected to remain the most popular therapy type, representing nearly three-fifths of the tuberculosis therapeutics market in 2025.

Based on disease type, latent TB category is set to account for 34.2% of the global tuberculosis therapeutics market share by 2025.

Oral tuberculosis drugs remain highly popular, with this segment expected to account for over three-fourths of the global market share in 2025

North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance, capturing nearly 2/5 of the global market by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for tuberculosis therapeutics companies during the assessment period.

Rising Incidence of Tuberculosis Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest tuberculosis therapeutics market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of tuberculosis is one such prominent growth factor.

Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the leading infectious diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 10 million people develop TB every year. This rising burden is driving demand for tuberculosis therapeutics, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.

People with TB rely on drug regimens to cure the infection, reduce transmission, and prevent relapse. As TB cases persist at high levels globally, sales of tuberculosis therapeutics are projected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Also Read: Tuberculosis Vaccine Marker Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Low Diagnostic Rate and High Cost of Advanced TB Drugs Hampering Market Growth

The global tuberculosis therapeutics market outlook looks promising due to high TB burden. However, high cost of advanced drug regimens and low diagnostic rate may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

A large number of TB cases remain undetected. For instance, according to the CDC, each year more than 25% of people who develop tuberculosis go undiagnosed and untreated. This reduces the overall tuberculosis therapeutics market demand.

In addition, novel TB medicines and MDR/XDR combinations are expensive. This makes it difficult for patients with low income to access these advanced TB treatments, thereby negatively impacting tuberculosis therapeutics market growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8515

Rise in Government Initiatives and Funding Unlocking Growth Opportunities

The high burden of infectious diseases like tuberculosis is encouraging governments as well as international organizations like the WHO and CDC to launch new initiatives to combat TB. For example, India’s ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ aims to eliminate TB by 2025. These efforts are expected to open new revenue streams for tuberculosis drug manufacturers during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market Trends

Rise in drug-resistant TB cases is an important trend shaping the tuberculosis treatment market. Some TB strains no longer respond to first-line drugs. The rise of multidrug-resistant (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR-TB) strains is creating a need for more effective and new treatments. These resistant TB types require special treatment plans, which is boosting the market for advanced anti-TB drugs.

Growing awareness about TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options is leading to earlier detection and better treatment adherence. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies are improving the accuracy and speed of TB detection, facilitating timely therapeutic interventions.

Innovations in TB treatment, including shorter regimens and new drug classes, are expected to boost growth of tuberculosis therapeutics market. Approval of drugs like delamanid and bedaquiline has introduced more effective options for treating resistant TB strains.

Also Read: Tuberculosis Drugs Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032

Analyst’s View

“The global tuberculosis therapeutics industry is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising prevalence of infectious tuberculosis, increasing cases of drug-resistant TB, expanding public health initiatives, and advancements in drug development and approvals,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market

Event Description and Impact WHO 2025 Drug-Resistant TB Guideline Update Description : WHO recently endorsed a 6-month all-oral regimen (BDLLfxC) and revised 9-month regimens for MDR/RR-TB. Impact: This accelerates adoption of shorter, safer regimens and shifts procurement away from older, toxic drugs. Rising Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Crisis in High-Burden Countries Description : There is a surge in multidrug-resistant TB in India, China, and Eastern Europe. o Impact: This is fueling demand for second-line and novel TB drugs. Breakthrough Drug Approvals and Clinical Trial Developments Description: Pretomanid and bedaquiline combination therapies are gaining regulatory approvals. Impact: This diversifies the treatment landscape, boosts patient access, and attracts investment into novel TB pipelines.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the tuberculosis therapeutics market report:

- Johnson and Johnson

- Cipla Limited

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Sanofi S.A.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Lupin Limited

- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

- Hetero Labs Limited

- Laurus Labs Limited

- Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Viatris Inc. (Mylan + Upjohn)

- Rusan Pharma Ltd.

- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

- Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis Division)

Key Developments

· In July 2024, Johnson & Johnson received full approval from the U.S. FDA and European Commission for SIRTURO® (bedaquiline). It can now be used with other medicines to treat drug-resistant lung tuberculosis in adults and children aged 5 and above.

· In March 2024, Otsuka announced interim results from a Phase 2b/c trial evaluating quabodepistat (QBS) in combination with delamanid and bedaquiline for drug-susceptible pulmonary tuberculosis. The findings suggested that this three-drug regimen could potentially shorten TB treatment.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8515

Market Segmentation

Therapy Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

First-line Anti-TB Drugs



Isoniazid





Rifampicin





Others (Ethambutol, Pyrazinamide, etc.)



Second-line Anti-TB Drugs



Bedaquiline





Moxifloxacin





Others (Pretomanid, etc.)



Other Combination Drug Therapy/Late Phase Drugs



Drug-Resistant TB Treatments (MDR-TB, XDR-TB)

Disease Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Latent TB



Active TB



Multi-Drug-Resistant TB (MDR-TB)



Extensively Drug-Resistant TB (XDR-TB)

Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral



Parenteral (Injectables)

Dosage Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Tablets



Capsules



Others (Injections)

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Adult



Pediatric



Geriatric

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals



Specialty clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Academic and Research Institutes



Homecare Settings



Other Healthcare Facilities

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Also Read: Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd,

U.S.: + 12524771362

U.K.: +442039578553

AUS: +61-8-7924-7805

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

✉ Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com