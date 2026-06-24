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Press Releases

TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

June 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.
        
About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is also in early stages of developing methods for in vivo engineering to treat solid tumors. In addition, the Company is applying its target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

Investor and Media Contact

Caileigh Dougherty
857-399-9890
ir@tscan.com


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