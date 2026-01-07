TrialAssure Establishes Physical Presence in The Netherlands to Advance Clinical Trial Transparency and Data Sharing Across Europe

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS (January 07, 2026) — TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today the opening of TrialAssure B.V., its new European office located in Eindhoven, Netherlands. This expansion strengthens TrialAssure’s presence in Europe and supports growing demand for its AI-enabled transparency technology and services across the world.

The new Eindhoven location will serve as a strategic hub for collaborating with European pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and regulators as transparency requirements continue to evolve. TrialAssure B.V. will focus on delivering the company’s full suite of data, document, and image anonymization, clinical trial registration and results disclosure, generative AI document development, and compliance solutions to clients throughout the region.

“Our presence in the Netherlands is a significant milestone in our company’s history and strengthens our ability to collaborate with global partners and remain at the forefront of regulatory and technological advances within the EU,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, COO of TrialAssure. “The Netherlands is a growing center for pharmaceutical innovation and regulatory leadership, making it the ideal location for us to take the next step in expanding our operations.”

The Eindhoven office reinforces TrialAssure’s focus on supporting sponsors operating under EU Clinical Trial Regulation (EU CTR) and EMA Policy 0070 as transparency and compliance expectations continue to rise across Europe.

Koppolu added, “This new chapter signals our continued investment in meaningful partnerships and local presence. We’re here to listen closely, respond quickly, and help bring clarity and confidence to every challenge that our clients face.”

To learn more about TrialAssure solutions, visit https://www.trialassure.com/software/.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com

###