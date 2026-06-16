Tri Delta Reaches $25M Milestone for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Milestone is part of $100M, 14-year commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tri Delta, the “Official St. Jude Partner of Kindness,” announced that it has raised $25 million, part of a $100 million commitment to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®. Upon the completion of this latest pledge, Tri Delta will have raised $185 million for St. Jude since 1999.

This milestone was announced to 400 Tri Delta members from over 130 chapters across the U.S. and Canada on June 11, during the annual Tri Delta celebration in Memphis, which brings together Tri Delta members to recognize the impact of the partnership, now in its 27th year. ALSAC President and CEO Ike Anand shared the news as balloons dropped from the ceiling and members cheered their success toward the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

"We are incredibly proud to be the Official Partner of Kindness to St. Jude, demonstrated by Tri Deltas who continue to raise the bar to help St. Jude meet the critical needs of their patients," Tri Delta CEO Mindy Tucker said. "This accomplishment puts us well on our way toward meeting our next fundraising goal with St. Jude—$100 million by 2038, the 150th anniversary of Tri Delta’s founding."

Tri Delta members have raised funds through chapter led fundraising efforts, signature programs including Delta House of Pancakes events, the Sincerely Yours letter writing campaign and other campus and community initiatives. Tri Delta Place, the short-term housing facility for patients and their families, was named in honor of this partnership and its impact on patients and families. Longstanding support from organizations like Tri Delta helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.

“This $25 million milestone reflects the strength of Tri Delta’s dedication to making a difference for kids in the U.S. and around the world,” said Ike Anand, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “We are grateful for their continued generosity as St. Jude builds on that legacy to advance research and care for children from around the world.”

Founded in 1888, Tri Delta has welcomed more than 340,000 members. The organization includes nearly 250,000 members across 138 colleges and universities and 214 alumnae chapters throughout the United States and Canada. Tri Delta is dedicated to the principles of truth, self-sacrifice, and friendship and works to address key issues affecting women, including body image, mental health, non-discrimination, collegiate housing, leadership development and governance.

Get involved here and help Tri Delta make a difference for children everywhere.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact

Tonyea’ Pruitt

(901) 738- 0291

Tonyea.pruitt@alsac.stjude.org