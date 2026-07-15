Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of the Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (OTC Pink: AITTF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 03, 2026, that it has closed a first tranche on July 10, 2026 (the "") of its private placement (the ""), and has issued 500 debentures (the "") for gross proceeds of $500,000. Trenchant anticipates closing the remainder of the Offering in the next few weeks.The Debentures will bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum and will mature on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of issuance (the ""). The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes and for investments in its portfolio companies or new opportunities.At the sole option of the holder, the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued interest thereon may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "") at a conversion price of $0.10 per Share, subject to certain adjustments as provided for in the certificates representing the Debentures.All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance of the Debentures.An insider participated in the First Tranche and is considered to be a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of(""). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the insider, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(a) as the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the insider, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the First Tranche because the details of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to closing of the First Tranche and the Company wished to close the First Tranche as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering, including those under the First Tranche, will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.Thomas English ("") acquired 500 Debentures as a result of the First Tranche, which represent more than 2% increase in the holdings of a 10 per cent security holder. Accordingly, the Company is providing the following disclosure pursuant to("").Immediately prior to the to the closing of the First Tranche, Mr. English owned, directly and indirectly, the following securities: (i) 6,262,500 Shares held directly; (ii) 2,861,000 Shares held indirectly through an RRSP account; (iii) 4,000 Shares held indirectly through Burton Financial Inc. (""); and (iv) 7,303,561 Shares that may be issued on conversion of previously acquired debentures, which represented 13.88% of the 65,761,286 issued and outstanding Shares as of July 09, 2026, the date prior to the closing of the First Tranche, on an undiluted basis. If Mr. English were to convert the debentures, he would directly and indirectly own 16,431,061 Shares or 22.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares calculated on a partially diluted basis.Following the closing of the First Tranche, Mr. English owned, directly and indirectly, the following securities: (i) 6,262,500 Shares held directly; (ii) 2,861,000 Shares held indirectly through an RRSP account; (iii) 4,000 Shares held indirectly through Burton; and (iv) and 12,303,561 Shares that may be issued on conversion of previously acquired debentures and the Debentures, which represented 13.88% of the 65,761,286 issued and outstanding Shares as of July 11, 2026, the date after the closing of the First Tranche, on an undiluted basis. If Mr. English were to exercise the share purchase warrants and convert the previously acquired debentures and the Debentures, he would directly and indirectly own 21,431,061 Shares or 27.45% of the issued and outstanding Shares calculated on a partially diluted basis.The Debentures were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. English intends to monitor the business and affairs of the Company, including its financial performance, and depending upon these factors, market conditions and other factors, additional securities of the Company may be acquired as is considered or deemed appropriate. Alternatively, some or all of the securities described herein may be disposed of in compliance with applicable securities regulatory requirements. The Shares to be acquired by Mr. English may be reduced to ensure that Mr. English never holds more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.An early warning report will be filed by Mr. English pursuant to NI 62-103 on SEDAR+ under the profile of the Company.Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) is a forward-thinking investment issuer focused on supporting transformative ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and next-generation cybersecurity poised to reshape legacy industries.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP.Per:Thomas English, Interim CEOFor further information, please contact:Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.Tom English, Interim CEO.Phone: 416.918.9284To view the source version of this press release, please visit