Transcat Expands its Biomedical Calibration Channel with the Acquisition of Southeastern Biomedical

Acquisition Expands Accredited Biomedical Calibration Capabilities, Equipment Repair, and Preventative Maintenance Services and Strengthens Transcat's Presence with Hospital Networks and Healthcare Facilities Throughout the Southeastern United States

Southeastern Biomedical Owners will Remain with Transcat to Drive Growth of the Combined Biomedical Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration services and test and measurement equipment, announced that it has acquired privately-held Southeastern Biomedical Associates Incorporated (“Southeastern”) effective August 31, 2026.

The $12.8 million purchase price was paid in cash and is subject to certain customary adjustments and holdback provisions.

Southeastern, founded in 1996 and based in Granite Falls, North Carolina, provides calibration, repair, preventive maintenance, electrical safety inspection, and documentation and regulatory compliance services to hospital networks and healthcare facilities throughout the southeastern United States and beyond that conform to both ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standards. Southeastern also sells biomedical equipment, patient-ready accessories, and equipment parts, and assists customers with equipment acquisition and asset liquidation. This acquisition complements Transcat's existing Biomedical business, extending its capabilities and geographic presence in what is expected to be a growing end market for Transcat.

The acquisition advances Transcat's strategy of building scale in regulated, high cost-of-failure end markets, where accredited calibration is mission-critical to patient safety and regulatory compliance. With over 30 calibration labs across North and Central America, Transcat is uniquely positioned to support hospital networks and other regulated customers that depend on consistent, accredited calibration to protect patients and maintain compliance across a broad footprint.

“The acquisition of Southeastern Biomedical reinforces Transcat's strategy of deepening our presence in the Life Science sector, one of the most regulated and mission-critical end markets we serve,” said Jaime Irick, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Southeastern's reputation for high quality and a customer-first approach supporting hospital networks throughout the southeastern region of the United States and beyond builds on our established leadership in biomedical calibration and will position us to service a much larger geography with a consistent focus on quality and timely service for our customers in these critical end markets.

“I want to welcome the Southeastern employees to the Transcat team. Under the leadership of the prior owners, Boyd Campbell and Greg Johnson, the Southeastern team has built a high-quality culture and reputation in the industry that aligns well with Transcat's core values and our commitment to timely, high-quality service for our customers.”

Greg Johnson, co-owner of Southeastern Biomedical, commented, “With over 30 years of serving customers throughout the southeastern region of the U.S. and beyond, Southeastern has established a high-quality reputation in the industry, a dedicated commitment to customer satisfaction, and a strong employee culture. There was never a doubt that Transcat was the right partner to take our company to the next level of growth. Transcat has developed a reputation in this industry for treating acquired employees and customers right, and for focusing on the key attributes and operating principles that have made Southeastern successful over time. Both Boyd and I look forward to joining the Transcat team and being part of the future success of Transcat Biomedical. The future as a combined company is very bright.”

Mr. Irick concluded, “Greg and Boyd have built a great company with strong leadership, a reputation for quality, a focus on culture, and dedicated employees. I am confident that bringing our two companies together will accelerate growth across our combined customer base and create further opportunity to deliver high-quality service with industry-leading turnaround times in the critical end markets we serve. Acquisitions like this one remain central to our go-forward strategy, strengthening our value proposition in regulated verticals and supporting the disciplined growth that underpins our fiscal 2027 outlook, which includes M&A and continued service gross margin expansion.”

About Southeastern Biomedical Associates

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Granite Falls, North Carolina, Southeastern Biomedical Associates provides repair service, preventive maintenance, calibration, electrical safety inspection, complete documentation and regulatory compliance that helps medical facilities of all types deliver efficient, cost-effective, quality medical technology management. Southeastern’s mission is to provide healthcare facilities with a viable option to acquire and maintain medical equipment in a cost-effective manner, while delivering superior quality. Southeastern’s customers include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, physician offices, home care dealers, and EMS. More information about Southeastern Biomedical can be found at sebiomedical.com.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the life sciences industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States and Internationally. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “look forward,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “strategy,” “will,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to the successful integration of this acquisition, anticipated financial results, growth strategy, segment growth, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

TRNS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us