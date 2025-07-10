Traditional Medicine Market Size to Hit USD 359.37 by 2032 at Robust 7.7% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

According to a latest report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Traditional Medicine Market is expected to reach US$ 359.37 Bn by 2032, from US$ 213.81 Bn in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. Traditional medicine refers to a broad range of ancient health practices, knowledge, and beliefs that have been used for centuries in various cultures to prevent and treat illnesses. These systems often rely on natural remedies, spiritual therapies, and manual techniques and are deeply rooted in the traditions of their respective societies. This growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and organic healthcare solutions, rising awareness of potential side effects of synthetic drugs, and a growing interest in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Global Traditional Medicine Market Key Takeaways

the global traditional medicine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, expanding from USD 213.81 Bn in 2025 to USD 359.37 Bn by 2032.

Based on product, herbal medicine segment is set to account for 27.3% of the global traditional medicine market share in 2025.

North America is expected to maintain its market dominance, holding a share of 35.7% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the second-leading market for traditional medicine, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global industry in 2025.

Europe traditional medicine market is poised to experience fastest growth during the assessment period.

Growing Preference for Natural and Holistic Remedies Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest global traditional medicine market report offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing consumer preference for natural and holistic remedies.

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of allopathic drugs. This is pushing them towards herbal and plant-based treatments, thereby spurring growth of the global traditional medicine market.

Limited Scientific Proof and Modern Medicine Competition Restrain Market Growth

The global traditional medicine market outlook indicates strong future growth. However, a lack of scientific validation and competition from modern pharmaceuticals present significant challenges to widespread market expansion.

Many traditional medicine practices lack concrete scientific evidence. This creates skepticism among consumers, leading to reduced global traditional medicine market demand.

Many individuals are turning to modern pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals due to their proven effectiveness. This may also negatively impact the global traditional medicine market growth in the coming years.

Supportive Government Initiatives Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Governments across various nations are launching new initiatives and policies to integrate traditional medicine into national healthcare policies and insurance schemes. This is expected to open new revenue-generation streams for global traditional medicine companies during the assessment period.

There is also a spike in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and arthritis worldwide. This growing burden of chronic conditions is expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of global traditional medicine market in the coming years.

Emerging Global Traditional Medicine Market Trends

Rising demand for preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Modern consumers are increasingly prioritizing wellness, immune support, and disease prevention. This shift is driving demand for traditional medicinal products like adaptogens, immunity-boosting tonics, and herbal teas.

Easy availability and cost-effectiveness of traditional remedies are contributing to their growing adoption, especially in rural and underserved areas. The widespread use of these medicines for managing various chronic and acute conditions is expected to drive traditional medicine sales during the forecast period.

Another major trend in the market is the growing focus on research and development in herbal formulations. Leading research institutions as well as manufacturers of traditional medicines are rigorously investing in clinical trials and standardization efforts to validate the efficacy and safety of traditional remedies. This is paving way for the development of scientifically backed traditional medicinal products.

Expansion of online retail and e-commerce is making traditional medicine products more accessible globally. Rising sales of traditional medicinal products through these online platforms will further boost market growth during the assessment period.

There is also a growing trend of using traditional medicines alongside allopathic treatments, especially in pain management and mental health. This integrative approach is expected to significantly boost the global traditional medicine market value.

Analyst’s View

“The global traditional medicine industry is poised for significant growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer preference for natural and holistic therapies, supportive government initiatives, and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Global Traditional Medicine Market

Event Description and Impact WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy (2025–2034) Rollout Description : Recently, WHO officially launched its Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, focusing on evidence-based integration of traditional medicine into healthcare systems . Impact: Such initiatives will encourage national governments to regulate and research traditional practices as well as facilitate investment in traditional medicine R&D globally. Traditional Medicine AI Platforms Gaining Ground Description: In early 2025, Chinese health-tech firms (e.g., Ping An Good Doctor, WeDoctor) rolled out AI diagnostic platforms for Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), integrated with EMRs and smart wearables.

Impact: These innovations enhance patient adherence and personalized treatment plans as well as boost urban consumer trust in TCM as a tech-enabled solution. Post-COVID Preventive Health Trends Driving Product Demand Description : Ongoing demand for natural immunity boosters and stress relief products has surged in North America and Europe in 2025, with turmeric, ashwagandha, and reishi mushroom supplements trending in global nutraceutical sales. Impact : Leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba report a significant YoY increase in traditional/herbal supplement sales in Q1 2025.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global traditional medicine market research report include:

- Tasly Holding Group Co., Ltd.

- Guizhou Yifang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Kotobuki Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

- Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.

- Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd

- Herbalife Nutrition

- Dabur

- Zydus Nutriva

- Hammurapi Pharma GmbH

- Hawaii Pharma, LLC

- Fortis Healthcare

- VitaHealth Australia

- Amrita Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical

- Charak Pharma

- The Himalaya Drug Company

- Baidyanath Ayurved

- Kotaro Pharmaceuticals Company

Key Developments

In February 2025, Kotobuki Pharma launched MARZULENE S Granules, MARZULEN Combination Tablets, AZULOXA Granules 2.5%, and AZULOXA Tablets 15 mg for gastric and peptic ulcer treatment.

In July 2025, Herbalife Ltd. launched MultiBurn, a science-backed weight loss supplement infused with botanical extracts to support metabolic health.

In April 2024, Japan’s Mitsui & Co. and Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. announced plans to jointly acquire traditional Chinese medicine firm Eu Yan Sang.

Global Traditional Medicine Market Detailed Segmentation:

By Product

Herbal Medicine



Ayurvedic Medicine



Unani Medicine



Alternative Medicine



Homeopathy Medicine



Others (Siddha Medicine, Massage Therapy and Others)

By Form

Capsules and Tablets



Powders and Granules



Liquid Extracts



Syrups



Creams and Ointment



Others (Patents & Proprietary Medicines and Others)

By Disease Indication

Cardiac Disorders



Bone and Joint Disorders



Gynecological Disorders



Neurological and Mental Disorders



Digestive Disorders



Others (Respiratory, Skin, Vision, Dental, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies



Specialty Stores



Direct Sales

By Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

