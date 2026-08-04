Toralgen Demonstrates Oral Delivery Across Multiple Diabesity Peptide Classes, Advancing the Potential of Oral Biologics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and PEORIA, IL, July 14, 2026 — Toralgen today announced positive preclinical findings demonstrating successful oral delivery across single-, dual- and triple-agonist diabesity peptide therapeutics using its proprietary polymerized ursodeoxycholic acid (pUDCA) nanoparticle platform. Developed in collaboration with bioanalytical CRO partner Veloxity Labs, the work demonstrated oral delivery across multiple peptide classes using a single nanoparticle formulation without peptide-specific optimization, representing an important advancement in oral biologics development. The findings were recently presented at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions.

Toralgen's proprietary oral biologics platform .combined with Veloxity Labs' expertise in bioanalytical method development, LC-MS analysis and pharmacokinetic validation, has generated the high-quality scientific evidence needed to accelerate platform development, support future pharmaceutical partnerships and licensing discussions and advance commercialization opportunities. The collaboration demonstrates how innovative drug delivery technologies and specialized bioanalytical science can work together to accelerate next-generation peptide therapeutics.

The studies demonstrated successful oral delivery of semaglutide, tirzepatide and retatrutide using a single nanoparticle formulation, highlighting the platform's potential across multiple diabesity peptide classes. Initial semaglutide studies achieved approximately 7% relative bioavailability, delivered 5-10X greater oral exposure than commercially available SNAC-based formulations and demonstrated minimal food effect (<20%). Together, these findings reinforce the platform's potential to support a broad range of oral biologic therapies.

"These findings represent an important milestone for Toralgen. Our and acceleration to industry leading bioavailability of biologics in large animal models demonstrates what's possible when innovative platform science is paired with trusted bioanalytical expertise," said Gerald Rea, CEO of Toralgen. "Together with Veloxity Labs, we've generated robust scientific data that strengthens our platform, supports future pharmaceutical partnerships and reinforces the potential to expand oral delivery beyond today's injectable biologics."

Unlike many oral delivery technologies designed around a single therapeutic, Toralgen's pUDCA nanoparticle platform is intended to support a broad range of biologic medicines, including peptides, proteins and monoclonal antibodies. In addition to improving patient convenience and treatment adherence, the platform has the potential to reduce active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) requirements, lower manufacturing costs, alleviate production bottlenecks and extend the commercial lifecycle of high-value biologic therapies. Future development efforts include IND-enabling studies and continued expansion into additional therapeutic classes.

Veloxity Labs partnered with Toralgen throughout the program, providing bioanalytical method development, assay validation, advanced LC-MS/MS analysis and pharmacokinetic expertise essential to evaluating platform performance across multiple peptide therapeutics. The collaboration highlights Veloxity's growing expertise supporting complex peptides, GLP-1 therapeutics, oral biologics and emerging drug delivery technologies through advanced triple quadrupole and high-resolution mass spectrometry workflows.

"The most innovative therapeutic platforms deserve equally innovative bioanalytical science," said Shane Needham, Ph.D., President and CEO of Veloxity Labs. "Our collaboration with Toralgen demonstrates how close scientific partnership can accelerate platform validation, strengthen development decisions and generate the high-quality data needed to support future partnering, regulatory planning and commercialization."

The collaboration reflects a growing trend across the life sciences industry: pairing breakthrough therapeutic platforms with specialized bioanalytical expertise early in development to reduce technical risk, generate robust pharmacokinetic data and accelerate strategic decision-making.

Together, Toralgen and Veloxity Labs expect to continue advancing oral biologics through future preclinical studies, platform development initiatives, scientific publications and conference presentations while generating the data needed to support pharmaceutical collaborations, licensing opportunities and commercialization of next-generation oral biologic therapies.

About Toralgen

Toralgen, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeuticsoral delivery of biologics. We are currently developing treatments for diabetes and autoimmune disorders. Our poly-bile nanoparticle platform eliminates many of the inherent challenges of biologics and has the potential to improve outcomes through optimized and targeted drug delivery. Learn more at toralgen.com.

About Veloxity Labs

Veloxity Labs is a bioanalytical contract research organization specializing in LC-MS bioanalysis for small molecules, peptides, proteins and other complex therapeutics. The company partners with emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to accelerate drug development through rapid study startup, advanced method development and high-quality bioanalytical data supporting critical development, regulatory and commercialization decisions.