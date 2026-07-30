TIXiMED Appoints Stephen Daly and Albert R. Collinson, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#T1D--TIXiMED, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing TIX100 as a first-in-class oral inhibitor of thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) for diabetes and metabolic disease, today announced the appointment of Stephen E. Daly and Albert R. Collinson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Both directors bring extensive experience in the development and commercialization of diabetes and metabolic-disease therapeutics, further strengthening the company’s leadership as it advances TIX100 through clinical development.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve and Al to the TIXiMED Board of Directors,” said T. Michael Goodrich II, Chairman of the Board. “Steve’s commercial and operational leadership as Chief Executive Officer, together with Al’s deep experience bringing metabolic therapies through development and FDA approval, strengthens our board as we advance TIX100 through Phase 1b and toward clinical proof-of-concept in people living with type 1 diabetes.”

Stephen E. Daly, Chief Executive Officer at TIXiMED, brings more than 30 years of experience in commercialization, business development, and corporate finance across the biopharmaceutical industry, with more than two decades focused exclusively on diabetes, obesity, and metabolism. He has held commercial, financial, and executive leadership roles at companies including Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Halozyme, and Adocia.

Albert R. Collinson, Ph.D., brings decades of scientific, business, and executive leadership in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as President and CEO at the Theracos family of companies, where he led the development of a novel SGLT2 inhibitor through FDA approval. Earlier in his career he held senior positions at Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and BASF Pharma. He holds a Ph.D. from Brandeis University and serves on the boards of several biotechnology companies.

About TIXiMED, Inc.

TIXiMED is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing a first-in-class oral TXNIP inhibitor, TIX100. TIX100 targets underlying mechanisms of diabetes and metabolic disease by protecting beta cells and improving whole body glucose control as well as addressing related metabolic conditions. TIXiMED is currently advancing the clinical development of TIX100 for diabetes and additional metabolic indications.

Stephen Daly

Chief Executive Officer

steve@tiximed.com