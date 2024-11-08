Tissue Engineering Market to Reach US$ 25.50 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tissue engineering market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 25.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2031.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc. across the globe is resulting in high demand for tissue engineering products which is a key factor driving the growth of the global tissue engineering market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of the global deaths in 2001, with cardiovascular diseases representing 29% of total deaths. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities by key players to develop advanced tissue engineered products is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Market Trends Growing focus on developing organoids and organ manufacturing is expected to emerge as a key trend in the global tissue engineering market over the forecast period. Organoids are miniaturized and simplified versions of organs that exhibit many characteristics of their natural counterparts. They replicate tissue or organ functions and are useful in studying human development and disease. Advancements in 3D bioprinting technologies are also allowing scientists to print complex 3D tissue structures and eventually whole organs using a patient's own cells which is further expected to drive the demand for tissue engineering. Tissue Engineering Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $11.61 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $25.50 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Graft Type, By Material Type, By Application: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Related Disorders • Increasing Ageing Population and Chronic Diseases on the Rise Restraints & Challenges • Ineffective Cell Growth, Insufficient and Unstable Production of Growth Factors • High Cost of Treatment Procedures Market Opportunities The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis is expected to drive the demand for tissue engineering in orthopedic applications. Currently, synthetic scaffolds and biologically derived materials are being used for developing osteochondral constructs, bone grafts, articular cartilage grafts, and other grafts for orthopedic procedures. Tissue engineering holds promising prospects in the field of cardiovascular therapies as well. Currently, researchers are investigating on the potential of tissue engineering approaches for developing small diameter vascular grafts, heart valves, and other cardiovascular grafts. The rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases will propel the need for advanced tissue engineered products for treating various heart disorders. This is projected to open up new market opportunities over the coming years. Key Market Takeaways The global tissue engineering market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031. On the basis of material, the synthetic materials segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to their widespread adoption and commercial availability. Bioengineered alternatives are rapidly gaining ground due to advantages such as better mobility and regenerative properties. On the application front, orthopedics segment is anticipated to be the most prominent segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing sports-related injuries and road accidents leading to skeletal trauma. Cardiology & vascular segment will exhibit lucrative growth prospects over the next few years. Geographically, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global tissue engineering market through 2031, owing to strong presence of key players, rising healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing regional market. Competitor Insights

- Stryker

- Allergan

- Medtronic

- Zimmer

- Baxter International

- Integra LifeSciences

- Organovo Holdings Inc

- Cook Medical

- Cook Medical

- DePuy Synthes Recent Development: In June 2024, Stryker signed a definitive agreement to acquire Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. In July 2023, Smith+Nephew announced the launch of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in India. This implant is designed to facilitate new tendon-like tissue growth for rotator cuff repair. This collagen-based implant has demonstrated significant clinical success, reducing re-tear rates by 86% compared to conventional surgery alone. Detailed Segmentation- By Graft Type: Allografts



Autografts



Xenografts By Material Type: Synthetic



Biological



Others By Application: Dermal



Orthopedic



Dental



Neurology



Others By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





