Tissue Engineering Market to Reach US$ 25.50 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tissue engineering market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 25.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2031.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular
diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc. across the globe is resulting in high demand
for tissue engineering products which is a key factor driving the growth of the
global tissue engineering market. According to the World Health Organization
(WHO), chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of the global deaths in
2001, with cardiovascular diseases representing 29% of total deaths. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2217
Moreover,
ongoing research and development activities by key players to develop advanced
tissue engineered products is also expected to boost the market growth over the
forecast period. Market Trends Growing focus on
developing organoids and organ manufacturing is expected to emerge as a key
trend in the global tissue engineering market over the forecast period.
Organoids are miniaturized and simplified versions of organs that exhibit many
characteristics of their natural counterparts. They replicate tissue or organ
functions and are useful in studying human development and disease. Advancements in
3D bioprinting technologies are also allowing scientists to print complex 3D
tissue structures and eventually whole organs using a patient's own cells which
is further expected to drive the demand for tissue engineering. Tissue
Engineering Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $11.61 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $25.50 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape,
Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Graft Type, By Material Type, By
Application: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and
Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Related
Disorders • Increasing Ageing Population and Chronic
Diseases on the Rise Restraints & Challenges • Ineffective Cell Growth, Insufficient and
Unstable Production of Growth Factors • High Cost of Treatment Procedures Market
Opportunities The growing
prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis is expected to
drive the demand for tissue engineering in orthopedic applications. Currently,
synthetic scaffolds and biologically derived materials are being used for
developing osteochondral constructs, bone grafts, articular cartilage grafts,
and other grafts for orthopedic procedures. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2217
Tissue
engineering holds promising prospects in the field of cardiovascular therapies
as well. Currently, researchers are investigating on the potential of tissue
engineering approaches for developing small diameter vascular grafts, heart
valves, and other cardiovascular grafts. The rising geriatric population that
is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases will propel the need for
advanced tissue engineered products for treating various heart disorders. This
is projected to open up new market opportunities over the coming years. Key Market
Takeaways The global
tissue engineering market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the
forecast period 2024-2031. On the basis of
material, the synthetic materials segment is expected to hold a dominant
position over the forecast period. This is due to their widespread adoption and
commercial availability. Bioengineered alternatives are rapidly gaining ground
due to advantages such as better mobility and regenerative properties. On the
application front, orthopedics segment is anticipated to be the most prominent
segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing
sports-related injuries and road accidents leading to skeletal trauma.
Cardiology & vascular segment will exhibit lucrative growth prospects over
the next few years. Geographically,
North America is expected to hold a major share of the global tissue
engineering market through 2031, owing to strong presence of key players,
rising healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia
Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing regional market. Competitor Insights Recent
Development: In June
2024, Stryker signed a definitive agreement to acquire Artelon, a
privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products
for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. In July
2023, Smith+Nephew announced the launch of its REGENETEN Bioinductive
Implant in India. This implant is designed to facilitate new tendon-like tissue
growth for rotator cuff repair. This collagen-based implant has demonstrated
significant clinical success, reducing re-tear rates by 86% compared to
conventional surgery alone. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2217
Detailed Segmentation- By Graft Type: By Material Type: By Application: By Region: About Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market
intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research
reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for
our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including
aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals
and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains
under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and
accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering
insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable,
sustainable results for our clients. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
- Stryker
- Allergan
- Medtronic
- Zimmer
- Baxter International
- Integra LifeSciences
- Organovo Holdings Inc
- Cook Medical
- DePuy Synthes
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc. across the globe is resulting in high demand for tissue engineering products which is a key factor driving the growth of the global tissue engineering market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of the global deaths in 2001, with cardiovascular diseases representing 29% of total deaths.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2217
Moreover, ongoing research and development activities by key players to develop advanced tissue engineered products is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Trends
Growing focus on developing organoids and organ manufacturing is expected to emerge as a key trend in the global tissue engineering market over the forecast period. Organoids are miniaturized and simplified versions of organs that exhibit many characteristics of their natural counterparts. They replicate tissue or organ functions and are useful in studying human development and disease.
Advancements in 3D bioprinting technologies are also allowing scientists to print complex 3D tissue structures and eventually whole organs using a patient's own cells which is further expected to drive the demand for tissue engineering.
Tissue Engineering Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$11.61 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$25.50 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%
Historical Data
2019–2023
Forecast Period
2024–2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Graft Type, By Material Type, By Application:
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Related Disorders
• Increasing Ageing Population and Chronic Diseases on the Rise
Restraints & Challenges
• Ineffective Cell Growth, Insufficient and Unstable Production of Growth Factors
• High Cost of Treatment Procedures
Market Opportunities
The growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis is expected to drive the demand for tissue engineering in orthopedic applications. Currently, synthetic scaffolds and biologically derived materials are being used for developing osteochondral constructs, bone grafts, articular cartilage grafts, and other grafts for orthopedic procedures.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2217
Tissue engineering holds promising prospects in the field of cardiovascular therapies as well. Currently, researchers are investigating on the potential of tissue engineering approaches for developing small diameter vascular grafts, heart valves, and other cardiovascular grafts. The rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases will propel the need for advanced tissue engineered products for treating various heart disorders. This is projected to open up new market opportunities over the coming years.
Key Market Takeaways
The global tissue engineering market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
On the basis of material, the synthetic materials segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to their widespread adoption and commercial availability. Bioengineered alternatives are rapidly gaining ground due to advantages such as better mobility and regenerative properties.
On the application front, orthopedics segment is anticipated to be the most prominent segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing sports-related injuries and road accidents leading to skeletal trauma. Cardiology & vascular segment will exhibit lucrative growth prospects over the next few years.
Geographically, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global tissue engineering market through 2031, owing to strong presence of key players, rising healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing regional market.
Competitor Insights
Recent Development:
In June 2024, Stryker signed a definitive agreement to acquire Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures.
In July 2023, Smith+Nephew announced the launch of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in India. This implant is designed to facilitate new tendon-like tissue growth for rotator cuff repair. This collagen-based implant has demonstrated significant clinical success, reducing re-tear rates by 86% compared to conventional surgery alone.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2217
Detailed Segmentation-
By Graft Type:
By Material Type:
By Application:
By Region:
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Phone:
US: +1-650-918-5898
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com