Press Releases

Tilray Brands Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results, Highlighting Continued Growth with Record Q1 Net Revenue of $210 Million and Net Income

October 9, 2025 | 
24 min read

Operational Efficiencies and Focus on Profitability Drove Net Income of $1.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Increased 9% to $10 Million and Net Cash Used in Operations Improved by $34 Million Year-Over-Year

Canadian Adult-Use Cannabis Gross Revenue Increased 12%, Maintaining the #1 Position in Revenue and Expanding Market Share; International Cannabis Revenue Grew 10% Year-Over-Year

Balance Sheet Strengthened to $265 Million in Cash; Net Debt Reduced to $4 Million

Reiterates Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook of $62 Million – $72 Million

NEW YORK and LONDON and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As we enter fiscal 2026, Tilray’s first quarter results underscore the effectiveness of our strategic vision and disciplined execution. Achieving a record Q1 net revenue of $210 million, delivering net income, and fortifying our balance sheet are not just milestones, they are proof points of our commitment to building sustainable growth, operational excellence, and unlocking value for our shareholders. Our global platform positions Tilray Brands not just to participate in, but to lead, the evolution of the global cannabis, beverage, and wellness sectors."

Mr. Simon continued, "Looking forward, I am confident in Tilray’s ability to seize the transformative opportunities ahead, especially as the U.S. explores cannabis rescheduling and the European cannabis landscape continues to evolve. Our global platform, proven expertise in medical and adult-use cannabis, and trusted partnerships with patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers set us apart as the partner of choice in this dynamic industry. We are committed to expanding access, advancing innovation, and supporting responsible regulatory progress around the world. These achievements and forward trends reinforce my unwavering belief in Tilray’s trajectory and our ability to deliver long-term value to our investors."

Financial Highlights
All comparisons made to the prior year period

  • Net revenue increased 5% to $209.5 million in the first quarter compared to $200.0 million.
  • Gross profit was $57.5 million in the first quarter compared to $59.7 million.
  • Gross margin was 27% in the first quarter compared to 30%.
  • Cannabis net revenue increased 5% to $64.5 million in the first quarter compared to $61.2 million.
    • Cannabis gross profit was $23.3 million in the first quarter compared to $24.2 million.
    • Cannabis gross margin was 36% in the first quarter compared to 40%.
  • Beverage net revenue was $55.7 million in the first quarter compared to $56.0 million.
    • Beverage gross profit was $21.3 million in the first quarter compared to $22.9 million.
    • Beverage gross margin was 38% in the first quarter compared to 41%.
  • Wellness net revenue increased to $15.2 million in the first quarter compared to $14.8 million.
    • Wellness gross margin was 32% in the first quarter and was unchanged.
  • Distribution net revenue was $74.0 million in the first quarter compared to $68.1 million.
    • Distribution gross margin was 11% in the first quarter compared to 12%.
  • Net income was $1.5 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $(34.7) million.
  • Adjusted net income increased by $10.0 million to $3.9 million in the first quarter compared to adjusted net loss of $(6.1) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $10.2 million in the first quarter compared to $9.3 million.

Cash Flow: Cash used in operations improved significantly by $34.0 million to $(1.3) million from $(35.3) million.

Balance Sheet Update: In the first quarter, Tilray reduced its total outstanding debt by $7.7 million, further strengthening the balance sheet. As a result, the ratio of net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was reduced to 0.07x. Our $264.8 million cash balance provides Tilray with great flexibility for strategic opportunities.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray Brands will host a webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may join the live webcast available on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “position,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become a leading lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; the Company’s ability to become a leading beverage alcohol Company; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, margin and profitability improvements, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company’s ability to achieve fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, including expected Adjusted EBITDA of $62 to $72 million and synergy optimizations; the Company’s expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities in the U.S., including upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization or rescheduling; the Company’s ability to successfully leverage artificial intelligence strategies; the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency presentations of revenue, cash and marketable securities, net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of prior year revenue to constant currency revenue the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax benefits, net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., less; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net income (loss) per share or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net, and the exclusion of growth CAPEX from investments in capital and intangible assets, net, which excludes the amount of capital expenditures that are considered to be associated with growth of future operations rather than to maintain the existing operations of the Company, and excludes cash paid for litigation settlements. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Cash and marketable securities are comprised of two GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents added to marketable securities. The Company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these two GAAP metrics.

Net debt is comprised of GAAP measures and reduces bank indebtedness, current and non-current portions of long-term debt, the principal balance of convertible debt by cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company believes this metric provides useful information to management, analysts, and investors regarding its liquidity and the Company’s ability to repay all of its debt. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a liquidity ratio used by management and is computed as the ratio of net debt to the trailing 12 months of adjusted EBITDA defined above.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
news@tilray.com


     
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
  August 31, May 31,
(in thousands of US dollars)  2025   2025 
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $264,828  $221,666 
Marketable securities     34,697 
Accounts receivable, net  107,075   121,489 
Inventory  282,787   270,882 
Prepaids and other current assets  40,650   34,092 
Assets held for sale  5,800   5,800 
Total current assets  701,140   688,626 
Capital assets  560,157   568,433 
Operating lease, right-of-use assets  21,003   22,279 
Digital assets  992    
Intangible assets  25,173   21,423 
Goodwill  752,350   752,350 
Long-term investments  10,172   10,132 
Other assets  11,659   11,084 
Total assets $2,082,646  $2,074,327 
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Bank indebtedness $8,185  $7,181 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  230,913   235,322 
Contingent consideration     15,000 
Warrant liability  4,762   1,092 
Current portion of lease liabilities  7,477   6,941 
Current portion of long-term debt  16,295   14,767 
Total current liabilities  267,632   280,303 
Long - term liabilities    
Lease liabilities  63,345   64,925 
Long-term debt  144,175   148,493 
Convertible debentures payable  84,267   86,428 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  1,943   3,748 
Other liabilities  626   855 
Total liabilities  561,988   584,752 
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 1,118,291,159 and 1,060,678,745 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)  111   106 
Treasury Stock (3,213,914 and 2,004,218 treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)      
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)      
Additional paid-in capital  6,431,410   6,401,657 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (43,230)  (43,063)
Accumulated deficit  (4,847,548)  (4,847,226)
Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity  1,540,743   1,511,474 
Non-controlling interests  (20,085)  (21,899)
Total stockholders' equity  1,520,658   1,489,575 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,082,646  $2,074,327 
     



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
  For the three months ended    
  August 31, August 31, Change % Change
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net revenue $209,501  $200,044  $9,457  5%
Cost of goods sold  152,032   140,338   11,694  8%
Gross profit  57,469   59,706   (2,237) (4)%
Operating expenses:        
General and administrative  41,053   44,113   (3,060) (7)%
Selling  12,923   11,690   1,233  11%
Amortization  3,929   21,804   (17,875) (82)%
Marketing and promotion  10,155   11,566   (1,411) (12)%
Research and development  41   105   (64) (61)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (15,000)     (15,000) NM
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  1,007   1,595   (588) (37)%
Restructuring costs  869   4,247   (3,378) (80)%
Transaction costs (income), net  400   1,156   (756) (65)%
Total operating expenses  55,377   96,276   (40,899) (42)%
Operating income (loss)  2,092   (36,570)  38,662  (106)%
Interest expense, net  (6,696)  (9,842)  3,146  (32)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  3,832   12,646   (8,814) (70)%
Loss before income taxes  (772)  (33,766)  32,994  (98)%
Income tax expense (recovery), net  (2,285)  886   (3,171) (358)%
Net income (loss) $1,513  $(34,652) $36,165  (104)%
Total net income (loss) attributable to:        
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (322)  (39,165)  38,843  (99)%
Non-controlling interests  1,835   4,513   (2,678) (59)%
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax        
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)  (188)  4,160   (4,348) (105)%
Comprehensive income (loss) $1,325  $(30,492) $31,817  (104)%
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (322)  (39,165)  38,843  (99)%
Non-controlling interests  1,835   4,513   (2,678) (59)%
Weighted average number of common shares - basic  1,060,271,899   875,444,828   184,827,071  21%
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted  1,060,271,899   875,444,828   184,827,071  21%
Net loss per share - basic $(0.00) $(0.04) $0.04  (100)%
Net loss per share - diluted $(0.00) $(0.04) $0.04  (100)%
         



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  For the three months ended    
  August 31, August 31, Change % Change
(in thousands of US dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $1,513  $(34,652) $36,165  (104)%
Adjustments for:        
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense, net  (2,285)  382   (2,667) (698)%
Unrealized foreign exchange gain  (2,328)  (5,602)  3,274  (58)%
Amortization  15,561   31,814   (16,253) (51)%
Accretion of convertible debt discount  1,976   3,067   (1,091) (36)%
Unrealized loss on digital assets  8      8  NM
Other non-cash items  282   729   (447) (61)%
Stock-based compensation  5,052   6,917   (1,865) (27)%
Gain on long-term investments  (39)  (499)  460  (92)%
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments  3,670   (696)  4,366  (627)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (15,000)     (15,000) NM
Change in non-cash working capital:        
Accounts receivable  14,414   (2,342)  16,756  (715)%
Prepaids and other current assets  (7,133)  (13,570)  6,437  (47)%
Inventory  (11,905)  (12,383)  478  (4)%
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (5,127)  (8,472)  3,345  (39)%
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,341)  (35,307)  33,966  (96)%
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:        
Investment in capital and intangible assets  (9,523)  (6,736)  (2,787) 41%
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets  293   28   265  946%
Investment in digital assets  (1,000)     (1,000) NM
Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net  34,697   (42,687)  77,384  (181)%
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  24,467   (49,395)  73,862  (150)%
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:        
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs  22,491   66,472   (43,981) (66)%
Repayment of long-term debt  (2,653)  (4,791)  2,138  (45)%
Repayment of convertible debt     (330)  330  (100)%
Repayment of lease liabilities  (994)  (862)  (132) 15%
Net decrease in bank indebtedness  1,004   101   903  894%
Net cash provided by financing activities  19,848   60,590   (40,742) (67)%
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents  188   958   (770) (80)%
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  43,162   (23,154)  66,316  (286)%
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  221,666   228,340   (6,674) (3)%
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $264,828  $205,186  $59,642  29%
         



Net Revenue by Operating Segment
  For the three months ended For the three months ended
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, 2025 % of Total
Revenue		 August 31, 2024 % of Total
Revenue
Beverage business $55,739  27% $55,972  28%
Cannabis business  64,511  31%  61,249  31%
Distribution business  74,007  35%  68,071  34%
Wellness business  15,244  7%  14,752  7%
Total net revenue $209,501  100% $200,044  100%
         
Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
  For the three months ended For the three months ended
  August 31, 2025   August 31, 2024  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in
constant currency		 % of Total
Revenue		 as reported in
constant currency		 % of Total
Revenue
Beverage business $55,739  27% $55,972  28%
Cannabis business  64,049  31%  61,249  31%
Distribution business  69,706  34%  68,071  34%
Wellness business  15,281  8%  14,752  7%
Total net revenue $204,775  100% $200,044  100%
         
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
  For the three months ended For the three months ended
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, 2025 % of Total
Revenue		 August 31, 2024 % of Total
Revenue
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $6,146  10% $6,261  10%
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  64,067  99%  57,235  94%
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  4,155  6%  5,507  9%
Revenue from international cannabis  13,367  21%  12,191  20%
Less excise taxes  (23,224) (36)%  (19,945) (33)%
Total $64,511  100% $61,249  100%
         
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
  For the three months ended For the three months ended
  August 31, 2025   August 31, 2024  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in
constant currency		 % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $6,174  9% $6,261  10%
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  64,359  100%  57,235  94%
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  4,173  7%  5,507  9%
Revenue from international cannabis  12,674  20%  12,191  20%
Less excise taxes  (23,331) (36)%  (19,945) (33)%
Total $64,049  100% $61,249  100%
         



Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
  For the three months ended
  August 31, August 31,
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024 
Net beverage revenue $55,739  $55,972 
Net cannabis revenue  64,511   61,249 
Distribution revenue  74,007   68,071 
Wellness revenue  15,244   14,752 
Beverage costs  34,413   33,050 
Cannabis costs  41,241   37,054 
Distribution costs  66,008   60,138 
Wellness costs  10,370   10,096 
Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  57,469   59,881 
Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  38%  41%
Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  36%  40%
Distribution gross margin  11%  12%
Wellness gross margin  32%  32%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $10,181  $9,334 
Cash and marketable securities (1) as at the period ended:  264,828   280,055 
Working capital as at the period ended: $433,508  $432,334 
     



Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin      
  For the three months ended August 31, 2025
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total
Net revenue $55,739  $64,511  $74,007  $15,244  $209,501 
Cost of goods sold  34,413   41,241   66,008   10,370   152,032 
Gross profit  21,326   23,270   7,999   4,874   57,469 
Gross margin  38%  36%  11%  32%  27%
           
  For the three months ended August 31, 2024
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total
Net revenue $55,972  $61,249  $68,071  $14,752  $200,044 
Cost of goods sold  33,050   37,054   60,138   10,096   140,338 
Gross profit  22,922   24,195   7,933   4,656   59,706 
Gross margin  41%  40%  12%  32%  30%
Adjustments:          
Purchase price accounting step-up  175            175 
Adjusted gross profit  23,097   24,195   7,933   4,656   59,881 
Adjusted gross margin  41%  40%  12%  32%  30%
           



Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
  For the three months ended    
  August 31, August 31, Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net income (loss) $1,513  $(34,652) $36,165  (104)%
Income tax expense (recovery), net  (2,285)  886   (3,171) (358)%
Interest expense, net  6,696   9,842   (3,146) (32)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (3,832)  (12,646)  8,814  (70)%
Amortization  15,561   31,814   (16,253) (51)%
Stock-based compensation  5,052   6,917   (1,865) (27)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (15,000)     (15,000) NM
Project 420 business optimization  200      200  NM
Purchase price accounting step-up     175   (175) (100)%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  1,007   1,595   (588) (37)%
Restructuring costs  869   4,247   (3,378) (80)%
Transaction costs (income), net  400   1,156   (756) (65)%
Adjusted EBITDA $10,181  $9,334  $847  9%
         
Other Financial Information: Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share      
  For the three months ended    
  August 31, August 31, Change % Change
   2025   2024  Change
Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. $(322) $(39,165) $38,843  (99)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (3,832)  (12,646)  8,814  (70)%
Amortization  15,561   31,814   (16,253) (51)%
Stock-based compensation  5,052   6,917   (1,865) (27)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (15,000)     (15,000) NM
Project 420 business optimization  200      200  NM
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  1,007   1,595   (588) (37)%
Restructuring costs  869   4,247   (3,378) (80)%
Transaction costs (income)  400   1,156   (756) (65)%
Adjusted net income (loss) $3,935  $(6,082) $10,017  (165)%
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $0.00  $(0.01) $0.01  (100)%
         
Other Financial Information: Adjusted Free Cash Flow        
  For the three months ended    
  August 31, August 31, Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net cash used in operating activities $(1,341) $(35,307) $33,966  (96)%
Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net  (9,230)  (6,708)  (2,522) 38%
Free cash flow $(10,571) $(42,015) $31,444  (75)%
Add: growth CAPEX  3,009   2,540   469  18%
Add: cash paid for litigation settlements  2,804      2,804  NM
Adjusted free cash flow $(4,758) $(39,475) $34,717  (88)%
         

New York Earnings Europe Canada
