Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Third quarter revenue grew 5% to $11.12 billion.
- Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.27, in-line with the prior-year quarter.
-
Third quarter adjusted EPS grew 10% to $5.79.
-
Delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter demonstrating the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company.
-
Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. To advance precision medicine, we received FDA approval for the Oncomine™ Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent™ Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. This is a companion diagnostic for Dizal’s ZEGFROVY® to treat non-small cell lung cancer and for use in tumor profiling, enabling faster therapy decisions by healthcare providers. We also launched the Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel to help customers advance research and unlock new insights into neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. For our structural biology customers, we launched the Thermo Scientific™ Talos™ 12 transmission electron microscope, which advances scientific understanding by delivering enhanced imaging resolution, greater ease of use and higher automation to support biological research, pathology and drug development.
-
Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity. Established a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to further increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across our operations, products and services to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, enhance drug development and drive greater productivity.
-
Our PPI Business System and strong execution from our global team resulted in excellent operational performance, including the strong management of our cost base.
- Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we advanced our strategic position by completing the acquisitions of our Filtration and Separation business from Solventum, an excellent complement to our bioproduction capabilities, and Sanofi’s Ridgefield, New Jersey, sterile fill-finish site, expanding our U.S. capacity for drug product manufacturing. We also repurchased $1.0 billion of stock.
“Our team did an outstanding job and delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “I’m also very pleased with the progress we made executing our strategy – launching outstanding new products, completing complementary acquisitions, and collaborating with OpenAI to accelerate scientific advancement.”
Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re in a great position to deliver on our 2025 objectives as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”
Third Quarter 2025
Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 grew 5% to $11.12 billion, versus $10.60 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 3%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.27, versus $4.25 in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.94 billion, compared with $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 17.3% in the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.79, versus $5.28 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.59 billion, compared with $2.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.3%, compared with 22.3% in the third quarter of 2024.
Annual Guidance for 2025
The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Note on Presentation
Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 761271. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through February 1, 2026.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
September 27,
% of
September 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
$
11,122
$
10,598
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,470
58.2
%
6,180
58.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,795
16.1
%
1,739
16.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
435
3.9
%
450
4.2
%
Research and development expenses
346
3.1
%
346
3.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
135
1.2
%
45
0.4
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,182
82.6
%
8,759
82.7
%
Operating income
1,941
17.4
%
1,838
17.3
%
Interest income
234
277
Interest expense
(347
)
(356
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(2
)
(16
)
Income before income taxes
1,826
1,742
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(207
)
(99
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
2
(14
)
Net income
1,621
1,629
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
5
—
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,616
14.5
%
$
1,630
15.4
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.28
$
4.26
Diluted
$
4.27
$
4.25
Weighted average shares:
Basic
378
382
Diluted
378
384
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
1,941
17.4
%
$
1,838
17.3
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
10
0.1
%
9
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
66
0.6
%
21
0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
135
1.2
%
45
0.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
435
3.9
%
450
4.2
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,587
23.3
%
$
2,362
22.3
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,616
$
1,630
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
10
9
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
66
21
Restructuring and other costs (c)
135
45
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
435
450
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(5
)
3
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(64
)
(139
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(2
)
14
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
(6
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,190
$
2,026
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.27
$
4.25
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.03
0.02
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.17
0.05
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.36
0.12
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.15
1.17
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.01
)
0.01
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.17
)
(0.36
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(0.01
)
0.04
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
0.00
(0.02
)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
5.79
$
5.28
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,239
$
2,167
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(404
)
(271
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
5
20
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,840
$
1,915
Business Segment Information
Three months ended
September 27,
% of
September 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,588
23.3
%
$
2,387
22.5
%
Analytical Instruments
1,893
17.0
%
1,808
17.1
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,174
10.6
%
1,129
10.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
5,970
53.7
%
5,740
54.2
%
Eliminations
(503
)
-4.5
%
(467
)
-4.4
%
Consolidated revenues
$
11,122
100.0
%
$
10,598
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
968
37.4
%
$
845
35.4
%
Analytical Instruments
429
22.6
%
451
24.9
%
Specialty Diagnostics
321
27.4
%
293
25.9
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
868
14.5
%
773
13.5
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,587
23.3
%
2,362
22.3
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(10
)
-0.1
%
(9
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(66
)
-0.6
%
(21
)
-0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(135
)
-1.2
%
(45
)
-0.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(435
)
-3.9
%
(450
)
-4.2
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
1,941
17.4
%
$
1,838
17.3
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $2 of settlement charges for pension plans.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $227 and $291 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Three months ended
September 27, 2025
Revenue growth
5
%
Acquisitions
1
%
Currency translation
1
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
3
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 27,
% of
September 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
$
32,341
$
31,484
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
18,905
58.5
%
18,326
58.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
5,295
16.4
%
5,156
16.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,294
4.0
%
1,514
4.8
%
Research and development expenses
1,041
3.2
%
1,016
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
316
1.0
%
151
0.5
%
Total costs and operating expenses
26,850
83.0
%
26,163
83.1
%
Operating income
5,491
17.0
%
5,321
16.9
%
Interest income
735
851
Interest expense
(1,054
)
(1,073
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(18
)
(2
)
Income before income taxes
5,155
5,096
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(394
)
(507
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(9
)
(75
)
Net income
4,751
4,514
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
11
9
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4,740
14.7
%
$
4,505
14.3
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
12.55
$
11.79
Diluted
$
12.53
$
11.75
Weighted average shares:
Basic
378
382
Diluted
378
383
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
5,491
17.0
%
$
5,321
16.9
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
31
0.1
%
25
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
99
0.3
%
(24
)
-0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
316
1.0
%
151
0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,294
4.0
%
1,514
4.8
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
7,231
22.4
%
$
6,987
22.2
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4,740
$
4,505
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
31
25
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
99
(24
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
316
151
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,294
1,514
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(1
)
(8
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(320
)
(190
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
9
75
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(1
)
(6
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
6,167
$
6,042
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
12.53
$
11.75
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.08
0.07
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.26
(0.06
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.83
0.39
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
3.42
3.95
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.00
(0.02
)
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.85
)
(0.50
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.02
0.20
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
0.00
(0.02
)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
16.30
$
15.76
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
4,361
$
5,377
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,060
)
(920
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
17
40
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
3,319
$
4,498
Business Segment Information
Nine months ended
September 27,
% of
September 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2025
Revenues
2024
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
7,428
23.0
%
$
7,027
22.3
%
Analytical Instruments
5,339
16.5
%
5,277
16.8
%
Specialty Diagnostics
3,456
10.7
%
3,355
10.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
17,605
54.4
%
17,221
54.7
%
Eliminations
(1,487
)
-4.6
%
(1,397
)
-4.4
%
Consolidated revenues
$
32,341
100.0
%
$
31,484
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,722
36.6
%
$
2,551
36.3
%
Analytical Instruments
1,153
21.6
%
1,289
24.4
%
Specialty Diagnostics
932
27.0
%
886
26.4
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
2,425
13.8
%
2,262
13.1
%
Subtotal reportable segments
7,231
22.4
%
6,987
22.2
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(31
)
-0.1
%
(25
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(99
)
-0.3
%
24
0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(316
)
-1.0
%
(151
)
-0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(1,294
)
-4.0
%
(1,514
)
-4.8
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
5,491
17.0
%
$
5,321
16.9
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of settlement charges for pension plans.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $758 and $852 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Nine months ended
September 27, 2025
Revenue growth
3
%
Acquisitions
0
%
Currency translation
0
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
2
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 27,
December 31,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,982
$
4,009
Short-term investments
1,564
1,561
Accounts receivable, net
8,911
8,191
Inventories
5,745
4,978
Other current assets
4,092
3,399
Total current assets
22,295
22,137
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,177
9,306
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
16,242
15,533
Other assets
5,019
4,492
Goodwill
49,287
45,853
Total assets
$
103,020
$
97,321
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
3,823
$
2,214
Other current liabilities
11,065
11,118
Total current liabilities
14,888
13,332
Other long-term liabilities
5,120
5,257
Long-term obligations
31,857
29,061
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
129
120
Total equity
51,024
49,551
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
103,020
$
97,321
Contacts
Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
Read full story here