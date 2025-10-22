Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights

“Our team did an outstanding job and delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “I’m also very pleased with the progress we made executing our strategy – launching outstanding new products, completing complementary acquisitions, and collaborating with OpenAI to accelerate scientific advancement.”

Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re in a great position to deliver on our 2025 objectives as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Third Quarter 2025

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 grew 5% to $11.12 billion, versus $10.60 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.27, versus $4.25 in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.94 billion, compared with $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 17.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.79, versus $5.28 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.59 billion, compared with $2.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.3%, compared with 22.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Annual Guidance for 2025

The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 761271. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through February 1, 2026.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended September 27, % of September 28, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 11,122 $ 10,598 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 6,470 58.2 % 6,180 58.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,795 16.1 % 1,739 16.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 435 3.9 % 450 4.2 % Research and development expenses 346 3.1 % 346 3.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 135 1.2 % 45 0.4 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,182 82.6 % 8,759 82.7 % Operating income 1,941 17.4 % 1,838 17.3 % Interest income 234 277 Interest expense (347 ) (356 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (2 ) (16 ) Income before income taxes 1,826 1,742 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (207 ) (99 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities 2 (14 ) Net income 1,621 1,629 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 5 — Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,616 14.5 % $ 1,630 15.4 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 4.28 $ 4.26 Diluted $ 4.27 $ 4.25 Weighted average shares: Basic 378 382 Diluted 378 384 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 1,941 17.4 % $ 1,838 17.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 10 0.1 % 9 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 66 0.6 % 21 0.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 135 1.2 % 45 0.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 435 3.9 % 450 4.2 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,587 23.3 % $ 2,362 22.3 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,616 $ 1,630 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 10 9 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 66 21 Restructuring and other costs (c) 135 45 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 435 450 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (5 ) 3 Income taxes adjustments (e) (64 ) (139 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (2 ) 14 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) — (6 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,190 $ 2,026 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4.27 $ 4.25 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.03 0.02 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.17 0.05 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.36 0.12 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.15 1.17 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.01 ) 0.01 Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.17 ) (0.36 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (0.01 ) 0.04 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 5.79 $ 5.28 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,239 $ 2,167 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (404 ) (271 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5 20 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 1,840 $ 1,915

Business Segment Information Three months ended September 27, % of September 28, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,588 23.3 % $ 2,387 22.5 % Analytical Instruments 1,893 17.0 % 1,808 17.1 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,174 10.6 % 1,129 10.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 5,970 53.7 % 5,740 54.2 % Eliminations (503 ) -4.5 % (467 ) -4.4 % Consolidated revenues $ 11,122 100.0 % $ 10,598 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 968 37.4 % $ 845 35.4 % Analytical Instruments 429 22.6 % 451 24.9 % Specialty Diagnostics 321 27.4 % 293 25.9 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 868 14.5 % 773 13.5 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,587 23.3 % 2,362 22.3 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (10 ) -0.1 % (9 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (66 ) -0.6 % (21 ) -0.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (135 ) -1.2 % (45 ) -0.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (435 ) -3.9 % (450 ) -4.2 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 1,941 17.4 % $ 1,838 17.3 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $2 of settlement charges for pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $227 and $291 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Three months ended September 27, 2025 Revenue growth 5 % Acquisitions 1 % Currency translation 1 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 3 % Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Nine months ended September 27, % of September 28, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues $ 32,341 $ 31,484 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 18,905 58.5 % 18,326 58.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 5,295 16.4 % 5,156 16.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,294 4.0 % 1,514 4.8 % Research and development expenses 1,041 3.2 % 1,016 3.2 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 316 1.0 % 151 0.5 % Total costs and operating expenses 26,850 83.0 % 26,163 83.1 % Operating income 5,491 17.0 % 5,321 16.9 % Interest income 735 851 Interest expense (1,054 ) (1,073 ) Other income/(expense) (d) (18 ) (2 ) Income before income taxes 5,155 5,096 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (394 ) (507 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (9 ) (75 ) Net income 4,751 4,514 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 11 9 Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4,740 14.7 % $ 4,505 14.3 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 12.55 $ 11.79 Diluted $ 12.53 $ 11.75 Weighted average shares: Basic 378 382 Diluted 378 383 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 5,491 17.0 % $ 5,321 16.9 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 31 0.1 % 25 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 99 0.3 % (24 ) -0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 316 1.0 % 151 0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,294 4.0 % 1,514 4.8 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 7,231 22.4 % $ 6,987 22.2 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4,740 $ 4,505 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 31 25 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 99 (24 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 316 151 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,294 1,514 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (1 ) (8 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (320 ) (190 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 9 75 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (1 ) (6 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 6,167 $ 6,042 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 12.53 $ 11.75 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.08 0.07 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.26 (0.06 ) Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.83 0.39 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3.42 3.95 Other income/expense adjustments (d) 0.00 (0.02 ) Income taxes adjustments (e) (0.85 ) (0.50 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.02 0.20 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) 0.00 (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 16.30 $ 15.76 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,361 $ 5,377 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,060 ) (920 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 17 40 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 3,319 $ 4,498

Business Segment Information Nine months ended September 27, % of September 28, % of (Dollars in millions) 2025 Revenues 2024 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 7,428 23.0 % $ 7,027 22.3 % Analytical Instruments 5,339 16.5 % 5,277 16.8 % Specialty Diagnostics 3,456 10.7 % 3,355 10.7 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 17,605 54.4 % 17,221 54.7 % Eliminations (1,487 ) -4.6 % (1,397 ) -4.4 % Consolidated revenues $ 32,341 100.0 % $ 31,484 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,722 36.6 % $ 2,551 36.3 % Analytical Instruments 1,153 21.6 % 1,289 24.4 % Specialty Diagnostics 932 27.0 % 886 26.4 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 2,425 13.8 % 2,262 13.1 % Subtotal reportable segments 7,231 22.4 % 6,987 22.2 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (31 ) -0.1 % (25 ) -0.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (99 ) -0.3 % 24 0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (316 ) -1.0 % (151 ) -0.5 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1,294 ) -4.0 % (1,514 ) -4.8 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 5,491 17.0 % $ 5,321 16.9 %

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines. (b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. (c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture. (d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of settlement charges for pension plans. (e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $758 and $852 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth Nine months ended September 27, 2025 Revenue growth 3 % Acquisitions 0 % Currency translation 0 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 2 % Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 27, December 31, (In millions) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,982 $ 4,009 Short-term investments 1,564 1,561 Accounts receivable, net 8,911 8,191 Inventories 5,745 4,978 Other current assets 4,092 3,399 Total current assets 22,295 22,137 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,177 9,306 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 16,242 15,533 Other assets 5,019 4,492 Goodwill 49,287 45,853 Total assets $ 103,020 $ 97,321 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity Current liabilities: Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations $ 3,823 $ 2,214 Other current liabilities 11,065 11,118 Total current liabilities 14,888 13,332 Other long-term liabilities 5,120 5,257 Long-term obligations 31,857 29,061 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 129 120 Total equity 51,024 49,551 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 103,020 $ 97,321

