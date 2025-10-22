SUBSCRIBE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 22, 2025 
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025.



Third Quarter Highlights

  • Third quarter revenue grew 5% to $11.12 billion.
  • Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.27, in-line with the prior-year quarter.
  • Third quarter adjusted EPS grew 10% to $5.79.

  • Delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter demonstrating the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company.

  • Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. To advance precision medicine, we received FDA approval for the Oncomine Dx Express Test on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. This is a companion diagnostic for Dizal’s ZEGFROVY® to treat non-small cell lung cancer and for use in tumor profiling, enabling faster therapy decisions by healthcare providers. We also launched the Olink® Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel to help customers advance research and unlock new insights into neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. For our structural biology customers, we launched the Thermo Scientific™ Talos™ 12 transmission electron microscope, which advances scientific understanding by delivering enhanced imaging resolution, greater ease of use and higher automation to support biological research, pathology and drug development.

  • Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity. Established a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to further increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across our operations, products and services to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, enhance drug development and drive greater productivity.

  • Our PPI Business System and strong execution from our global team resulted in excellent operational performance, including the strong management of our cost base.

  • Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we advanced our strategic position by completing the acquisitions of our Filtration and Separation business from Solventum, an excellent complement to our bioproduction capabilities, and Sanofi’s Ridgefield, New Jersey, sterile fill-finish site, expanding our U.S. capacity for drug product manufacturing. We also repurchased $1.0 billion of stock.

“Our team did an outstanding job and delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “I’m also very pleased with the progress we made executing our strategy – launching outstanding new products, completing complementary acquisitions, and collaborating with OpenAI to accelerate scientific advancement.”

Casper added, “Looking ahead, we’re in a great position to deliver on our 2025 objectives as we continue to drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Third Quarter 2025

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 grew 5% to $11.12 billion, versus $10.60 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.27, versus $4.25 in the third quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.94 billion, compared with $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 17.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.79, versus $5.28 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.59 billion, compared with $2.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.3%, compared with 22.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

Annual Guidance for 2025

The company will provide updated 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 761271. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through February 1, 2026.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 27,

 

% of

 

September 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

2024

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

11,122

 

 

 

 

$

10,598

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

6,470

 

 

58.2

%

 

 

6,180

 

 

58.3

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

1,795

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

1,739

 

 

16.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

435

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

450

 

 

4.2

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

346

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

346

 

 

3.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

135

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

45

 

 

0.4

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

9,182

 

 

82.6

%

 

 

8,759

 

 

82.7

%

Operating income

 

 

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

1,838

 

 

17.3

%

Interest income

 

 

234

 

 

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(347

)

 

 

 

 

(356

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

 

 

1,742

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(207

)

 

 

 

 

(99

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,621

 

 

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,616

 

 

14.5

%

 

$

1,630

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

 

$

4.26

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

4.27

 

 

 

 

$

4.25

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

1,838

 

 

17.3

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

10

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

9

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

66

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

21

 

 

0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

135

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

45

 

 

0.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

435

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

450

 

 

4.2

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,587

 

 

23.3

%

 

$

2,362

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,616

 

 

 

 

$

1,630

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

66

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

135

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

435

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

 

 

(139

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,190

 

 

 

 

$

2,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4.27

 

 

 

 

$

4.25

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

5.79

 

 

 

 

$

5.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

2,239

 

 

 

 

$

2,167

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(404

)

 

 

 

 

(271

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

1,840

 

 

 

 

$

1,915

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 27,

 

% of

 

September 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

2024

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,588

 

 

23.3

%

 

$

2,387

 

 

22.5

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,893

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

1,808

 

 

17.1

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,174

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

1,129

 

 

10.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

5,970

 

 

53.7

%

 

 

5,740

 

 

54.2

%

Eliminations

 

 

(503

)

 

-4.5

%

 

 

(467

)

 

-4.4

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

11,122

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

10,598

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

968

 

 

37.4

%

 

$

845

 

 

35.4

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

429

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

451

 

 

24.9

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

321

 

 

27.4

%

 

 

293

 

 

25.9

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

868

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

773

 

 

13.5

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

2,587

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

2,362

 

 

22.3

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(10

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(9

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(66

)

 

-0.6

%

 

 

(21

)

 

-0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(135

)

 

-1.2

%

 

 

(45

)

 

-0.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(435

)

 

-3.9

%

 

 

(450

)

 

-4.2

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

1,941

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

1,838

 

 

17.3

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $2 of settlement charges for pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

   

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $227 and $291 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 27, 2025

Revenue growth

 

5

%

Acquisitions

 

1

%

Currency translation

 

1

%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

3

%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 27,

 

% of

 

September 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

2024

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

32,341

 

 

 

 

$

31,484

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

18,905

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

18,326

 

 

58.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

5,295

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

5,156

 

 

16.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,294

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

1,514

 

 

4.8

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

1,041

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

1,016

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

316

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

151

 

 

0.5

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

26,850

 

 

83.0

%

 

 

26,163

 

 

83.1

%

Operating income

 

 

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

5,321

 

 

16.9

%

Interest income

 

 

735

 

 

 

 

 

851

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,054

)

 

 

 

 

(1,073

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,155

 

 

 

 

 

5,096

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(394

)

 

 

 

 

(507

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

4,751

 

 

 

 

 

4,514

 

 

 

Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4,740

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

4,505

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

12.55

 

 

 

 

$

11.79

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

12.53

 

 

 

 

$

11.75

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

 

$

5,321

 

 

16.9

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

31

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

25

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

99

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

(24

)

 

-0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

316

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

151

 

 

0.5

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,294

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

1,514

 

 

4.8

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

7,231

 

 

22.4

%

 

$

6,987

 

 

22.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4,740

 

 

 

 

$

4,505

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

151

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1,294

 

 

 

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(320

)

 

 

 

 

(190

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6,167

 

 

 

 

$

6,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

12.53

 

 

 

 

$

11.75

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

3.42

 

 

 

 

 

3.95

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.85

)

 

 

 

 

(0.50

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

16.30

 

 

 

 

$

15.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

4,361

 

 

 

 

$

5,377

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,060

)

 

 

 

 

(920

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

3,319

 

 

 

 

$

4,498

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 27,

 

% of

 

September 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

2024

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

7,428

 

 

23.0

%

 

$

7,027

 

 

22.3

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

5,339

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

5,277

 

 

16.8

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

3,456

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

3,355

 

 

10.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

17,605

 

 

54.4

%

 

 

17,221

 

 

54.7

%

Eliminations

 

 

(1,487

)

 

-4.6

%

 

 

(1,397

)

 

-4.4

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

32,341

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

31,484

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,722

 

 

36.6

%

 

$

2,551

 

 

36.3

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,153

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

1,289

 

 

24.4

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

932

 

 

27.0

%

 

 

886

 

 

26.4

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

2,425

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

2,262

 

 

13.1

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

7,231

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

6,987

 

 

22.2

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(31

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(25

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(99

)

 

-0.3

%

 

 

24

 

 

0.1

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(316

)

 

-1.0

%

 

 

(151

)

 

-0.5

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(1,294

)

 

-4.0

%

 

 

(1,514

)

 

-4.8

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

5,491

 

 

17.0

%

 

$

5,321

 

 

16.9

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $13 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $51 of charges for disposition of a consolidated joint venture.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $8 of settlement charges for pension plans.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

  

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $758 and $852 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 27, 2025

Revenue growth

 

3

%

Acquisitions

 

0

%

Currency translation

 

0

%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

2

%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 27,

 

December 31,

(In millions)

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,982

 

$

4,009

Short-term investments

 

 

1,564

 

 

1,561

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,911

 

 

8,191

Inventories

 

 

5,745

 

 

4,978

Other current assets

 

 

4,092

 

 

3,399

Total current assets

 

 

22,295

 

 

22,137

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,177

 

 

9,306

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

 

 

16,242

 

 

15,533

Other assets

 

 

5,019

 

 

4,492

Goodwill

 

 

49,287

 

 

45,853

Total assets

 

$

103,020

 

$

97,321

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

 

$

3,823

 

$

2,214

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,065

 

 

11,118

Total current liabilities

 

 

14,888

 

 

13,332

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,120

 

 

5,257

Long-term obligations

 

 

31,857

 

 

29,061

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

129

 

 

120

Total equity

 

 

51,024

 

 

49,551

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

$

103,020

 

$

97,321


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com


