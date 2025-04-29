Thermo Fisher Scientific Leverages Integrated Solutions to Accelerate the Development of Biologic Therapeutics

Enhanced platform technology and the addition of a robust, high-quality CHO K-1 cell line decreases lead time to Investigational New Drug (IND)

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, is employing an enhanced platform technology and a new CHO K-1 cell line that can reduce timelines to Investigational New Drug (IND) filing from 13 to nine months, helping biotech and pharmaceutical companies overcome logistical complexities within pre-clinical biologic drug development.

The new CHO K-1 cell line is able to deliver up to 8g/L, providing higher protein expression levels and increased stability, allowing customers to achieve greater productivity from pre-clinical phases through commercial development.

“By prioritizing speed to market and simplification of complex processes, Thermo Fisher is enabling a new era of biologics drug development,” said Jennifer Cannon, president of commercial operations, pharma services at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Small to large-sized biotech companies, as well as pharmaceutical organizations, require faster and more seamless Biologics cell line development capabilities and support. As such, we have developed an end-to-end Gene to Patient integrated solution to accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies. We are excited to offer these expanded solutions that meet this need.”

Thermo Fisher's integrated solutions allow customers to start their journey as soon as a candidate is selected. Our “start here, stay here” approach ensures that we can support customer needs at every stage of the clinical development journey and scale with them as they progress. With Thermo Fisher, biotech and pharma companies can eliminate the need for multiple vendors and simplify their procurement strategy, saving both time and money.

Leveraging Accelerator™ Drug Development, Thermo Fisher’s 360-degree Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Contract Research Organization (CRO) and bioprocessing solutions, customers will have access to the full breadth of the company’s integrated services of customizable manufacturing capabilities, clinical research and supply chain services and bioprocessing capacity. The CHO K-1 cell line offers greater efficiency and optimization on the path to IND. This comprehensive approach ensures a reliable supply chain, offering consistent support from pre-clinical stages through to commercial development.

To learn more, please visit Path to IND for biologics.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:



Erin Morton

Phone: (352) 519-8351

Email: erin.morton@thermofisher.com



Emily Landers

Phone: (617) 275-6527

Email: elanders@greenoughagency.com