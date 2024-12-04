Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 to Enhance Cell Therapy Development and Production

T cell isolation and controlled release delivers flexibility and control in process development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ CTS™ Detachable Dynabeads™ CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 (CTS Detachable Dynabeads)*. These latest products expand on Thermo Fisher’s CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform, which represents a new generation of cell therapy isolation and/or activation products that prioritize cell quality while also creating greater workflow control. Ultimately, these products can help customers maximize the potential of their therapies to save more lives.









Studies have shown that a balance of CD4+ and CD8+ Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CARs) seem most effective for CAR-T cell therapy. The specific binding properties of the new CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 products enable efficient isolation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, minimize cell stress and ensure high purity and yield of the desired cell populations. When used together with the CTS Detachable Dynabeads Release Buffer, these products empower users with a first-of-its-kind cGMP cell selection technology that has an active release mechanism for process development, clinical trial and commercial manufacturing uses.

As a result, users can achieve more process flexibility and gain greater control over cell purity, yield and phenotype, which can help cell therapy developers bring life-changing treatments to patients faster, especially for those diagnosed with complex diseases such as blood cancers.

“As the number of CAR-T cell clinical trials grew by 125% from 2016 to 2022, biotech and biopharma companies are facing ongoing challenges across process development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing,” said Sara Henneman, general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture and cell therapy business. “The Dynabeads magnetic core is currently used in over 200 active clinical trials as well as several cell therapy drugs already approved for use. Our CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 represent the latest products from our platform that is accelerating innovation and increasing productivity for cell therapy manufacturers.”

The CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform works within Thermo Fisher Scientific’s modular, closed and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow. In combination with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) portfolio of products, including the Gibco CTS DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System, CTS Detachable Dynabeads allow users to shorten their manufacturing workflow by decreasing the time for steps downstream of cell isolation.

Thermo Fisher’s CTS portfolio of products are manufactured according to cGMP, designed to meet applicable cell therapy standards, and include traceability and regulatory documentation to help customers transition from research to clinical trials and commercial production.

To learn more about CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CD8, please visit thermofisher.com/ctsdynabeads.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

* For Research Use or Manufacturing of Cell, Gene, or Tissue-Based Products. CAUTION: Not intended for direct administration into humans or animals.

Contacts



Media Contact Information:

Chance Shay

Phone: 442-888-7797

Email: chance.shay@thermofisher.com