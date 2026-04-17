Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Applied Biosystems™ PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler to Advance PCR Flexibility and Productivity

A next-generation PCR system designed to help labs manage increasing workflow complexity with greater flexibility, speed and confidence in reproducible results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the Applied Biosystems™ PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler, a next-generation polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument designed to help deliver enhanced flexibility, precise thermal performance and improved productivity for modern molecular biology laboratories. Building on the trusted legacy of Applied Biosystems™ instruments, this solution is designed to help laboratories run complex PCR workflows with greater confidence and efficiency.

PCR remains a foundational technique across life science research, applied testing and DNA identification. As labs face increasing pressure to generate accurate results faster — often while sharing instruments across teams — there is growing demand for thermal cyclers that combine performance, adaptability and ease of use in a reliable platform. Featuring our latest block technology, the PowerFlex Thermal Cycler was developed to help address these evolving needs.

“Today’s labs are being asked to run more complex PCR workflows, often across shared instruments and under increasing time pressure. That’s where traditional systems start to fall short,” said Pawan Singh, vice president and general manager, molecular biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With the PowerFlex Thermal Cycler, we’ve reimagined flexibility and performance together so researchers don’t have to choose between speed, accuracy and ease of use. We’ve also added support for fully skirted plates to enable lab automation.”

“We especially value the flexibility of running three independent experiments simultaneously, as well as the ability to set precise ramp rates in °C per second to optimize our protocols,” said Maria Lung, a research scientist at Xpress Genomics AB. “The intuitive interface and the option to easily share log files provide additional confidence and support.”

The PowerFlex Thermal Cycler is designed to help laboratories achieve more reliable PCR results, with benefits that include:

Fast, precise thermal performance: With advanced thermal technology engineered for speed and precision, the system helps laboratories shorten run times while maintaining the accuracy and reproducibility researchers depend on. Its optimized performance supports confidence across routine and complex PCR workflows alike.

Intuitive operation: A large 10.1-inch touchscreen and user-friendly interface make protocol setup and instrument navigation straightforward. Built-in simulation capabilities and AI-assisted Smart Help features guide users through setup and troubleshooting, helping reduce training time and minimize workflow disruptions.

Flexible configurations: The PowerFlex Thermal Cycler is available in two models to accommodate different throughput and workflow requirements. A 96-well configuration provides broad plate compatibility to integrate easily into existing lab environments. For labs running multiple assays, the 3x32-well configuration features independently controlled VeriFlex™ blocks, enabling different protocols to run simultaneously on a single instrument and helping maximize bench space and efficiency.

The PowerFlex Thermal Cycler is intended for use across a wide range of applications, including life science research, large academic and core laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, food and environmental testing and human identification workflows. The platform is also designed to support future expansion and evolving lab needs.

For more information, technical specifications or to explore PCR workflow solutions, visit www.thermofisher.com/powerflex

To experience the system virtually, explore the 3D tour at: https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/virtual/powerflex-3d-tour.html

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

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