Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Next Generation TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzers to Support Public Safety

Devices identify more than 1,200 substances such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in seconds while accurately differentiating other high-risk materials

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduced the Thermo Scientific™ TruNarc™ Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers* to help communities combat known and emerging narcotics and illicit substances. With touchless technology and an expanded chemical library, the user-friendly devices empower frontline law enforcement officials to identify more than 1,200 substances in the field, including stimulants, depressants, hallucinogens and analgesics – even at low concentrations or in mixtures – in seconds.**

Drug overdoses, particularly due to the illicit use of opioids such as fentanyl and methamphetamines, claim the lives of more than 100,000 people in the United States alone each year. Law enforcement officials, in particular, face an increased risk of unintentional exposure and challenges with accurately identifying dangerous substances in the field. The TruNarc analyzers enable law enforcement officials to test substances they seize from a safe distance, helping them stop the flow of drugs across borders and keep narcotics off the streets.

“For nearly a decade, the first generation TruNarc analyzer has been an integral part of our operations and is essential in our fight against the drug epidemic,” said Brian Coen, drug unit detective at the Quincy Police Department in Massachusetts. “With so many emerging drugs entering our communities, it is imperative to know what we are dealing with right away. With rapid, on-the-spot identification, we can trigger the appropriate response – whether it’s making an arrest, leveraging results in criminal proceedings or directing people to relevant rehabilitation programs.”

Manufactured in Tewksbury, Mass., the new TruNarc analyzers build on the first generation with an updated industrial design, improved and modernized user interface, and performance enhancements that enable faster results. Automated record keeping generates documentation with complete scan data, including time-and-date stamps, to expedite prosecution and secure legal integrity. As drug substances continue to evolve and become harder to identify, the on-device chemical library of the TruNarc analyzer is updated regularly to keep pace with new and emerging illicit drug threats.

“Since we first introduced the TruNarc analyzer, we’ve earned the trust of law enforcement officials through reliable performance and proven results,” said Richard McCartney, president of chemical analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As the opioid crisis persists, there’s a clear need for enhanced tools that better support public safety. By building on our proven technology, we are equipping those in the field with lab-quality tools that are durable enough to be used in a variety of environments.”

Law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and in more than 50 countries have adopted the TruNarc analyzer since its introduction to the market in 2012. To learn more about the new TruNarc analyzers, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/trunarc

* The TruNarc Delta Narcotics Analyzer is designed for use within the United States. The TruNarc Tau Narcotics Analyzer is available globally. Both models offer the same trusted performance but are tailored to meet global export requirements.

** Low concentration mixtures may require additional preparation time and the use of a Type H2 test kit to analyze illicit compounds.

