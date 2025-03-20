SUBSCRIBE
Theriva™ Biologics to Present at the 2025 NeauxCancer Conference

March 20, 2025 | 
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that the Company’s Management will be attending and presenting at the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA) NeauxCancer 2025 Conference being held March 27th-29th, 2025 at The Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

A company presentation will take place during the conference’s Innovation track on Friday, March 28th at 9:00am. NeauxCancer conference’s Innovation track spotlights the most promising emerging biotech and healthcare companies advancing detection, treatment, and cures across critical oncology areas.

Theriva’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, interested investors should contact Theriva’s investor relations representative as below.

About Theriva™ Biologics, Inc.

Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company is advancing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at www.therivabio.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856

