The USP Convention welcomes new Members

Convention Member additions

African Medicines Agency (AMA)

Agence Béninoise du Médicament et des autres Produits de Santé (ABRP)

Algeria National Agency for Pharmaceutical Products (ANPP)

Angels for Change

Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA)

Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy

Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA)

Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (BPOM)

Institute of Drug Quality Control – Ho Chi Minh City

International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (IPSF)

Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN)

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA)

Union des Opérateurs Pharmaceutiques (UNOP)

About the USP Convention

About USP

- The U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) has added 14 Members to the USP Convention, expanding the breadth and depth of stakeholder perspectives that help guide and strengthen USP’s mission to improve people’s health.The inclusion of these new Convention Members is a reflection of USP’s commitment to improving people's health around the world through public standards and solutions that help ensure the quality of medicines, supplements, and food ingredients. Convention Member participation helps USP respond to evolving needs across industry, regulatory, practitioner, patient and other communities, and affirms USP’s role as a trusted, private non-profit organization with a growing global presence.“The USP Convention brings together a community of voices whose varied perspectives help inform how USP addresses real-world quality challenges and advocates for strengthening patient access to quality medicines,” said Anthony Lakavage, Secretary, USP Board of Trustees and Convention. “The addition of these Members reflects stronger engagement across regions and sectors in advancing quality, supporting a resilient medicines supply chain, and protecting people’s health.”The following organizations have joined the USP Convention as of Spring 2026:The USP Convention is one of USP’s governing bodies, providing input and insights that strengthen USP’s work and impact around the world. Convention membership represents a broad cross-section of the global health ecosystem and includes 450+ member organizations from more than 50 countries, representing expert perspectives of science, manufacturing, regulatory, patient advocacy, government, and academia.Through the USP Convention, Members elect the Board of Trustees and Council of Experts – USP's other two governing bodies – supporting USP’s mission to protect and promote health by advancing quality across the lifecycle of medicines worldwide.For additional information, please contact:USP is a private, non‑profit scientific organization that collaborates with stakeholders around the world to develop public quality standards and solutions that support quality across the development, manufacturing, and delivery of regulated health products; strengthen regulatory systems; enhance supply reliability; and support the adoption of innovation. Used in more than 150 countries, USP standards and solutions play a critical role in increasing the availability of quality medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients worldwide.