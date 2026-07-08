The Case for Re-Evaluating a Channel Biotech Marketing Wrote Off

Biotech marketers trust what they can measure, which is the right instinct in a field built on evidence. Nobody in this industry advances a claim without a study design behind it, and that habit carries into how the best marketing teams operate: show me the data, show me the method, show me the control. It is worth turning that same rigor onto a channel the industry has historically waved off without a second look, because the reason it was dismissed has expired, and evidence-driven marketers should update the prior accordingly.

The reflex to dismiss out-of-home came from a real place. It looked unmeasurable, and in a discipline where everything is expected to tie back to data, an unmeasurable channel is easy to exclude on principle. A billboard did something to someone, somewhere, and the loop never closed. For an audience trained to demand a clean readout, that was a reasonable basis for skepticism. But the premise is out of date. Exposure to physical advertising can now be estimated through mobile location data, and that exposure can be connected to downstream action through controlled comparisons. The results hold up under the kind of scrutiny a regulated, evidence-first industry brings to everything else it does.

The methods will feel familiar to anyone who respects clinical thinking, because they rest on the same logic. You define an exposed group and a comparable control group. You look at the difference in behavior between them. You estimate the incremental effect attributable to the intervention rather than assuming the raw outcome was caused by it. This is causal inference applied to media, and it is precisely the mental model a biotech audience already uses to separate a real effect from a hopeful correlation. Substitute treatment and placebo for exposed and control, and the structure is one this industry could describe in its sleep.

That framing also exposes why so much digital measurement should make an evidence-minded marketer uncomfortable, even though it comes wrapped in more data. Last-click attribution, the default in many digital tools, credits whatever touch it observed last before a conversion, with no counterfactual at all. In clinical terms, it is like crediting a recovery to the last thing the patient happened to do before getting better, with no control arm and no notion of the natural course. No one in biotech would accept that reasoning about a therapy. It deserves the same skepticism when applied to a marketing channel. Rich data is not the same as valid inference, and the industries most disciplined about study design are exactly the ones that should notice the difference.

Modern marketing analytics apply to physical media as cleanly as to a paid-search line. That is the fact that should change the conversation. The point is not that a billboard belongs in every biotech or healthcare marketing plan. Many audiences in this sector are narrow, specialized, or regulated in ways that make a broad physical placement a poor fit, and that is a perfectly legitimate reason to pass. Deciding a channel does not match your audience is sound marketing judgment. Deciding a channel is unmeasurable, in 2026, is an outdated assumption doing the work that evidence should be doing.

For the marketer building a career in this space, there is a useful habit embedded here, and it generalizes past any single channel. When you find yourself excluding an option, interrogate whether you are excluding it on the merits or on a premise that has quietly gone stale. Channels, tools, and tactics get re-rated as their measurement matures, and the professional who keeps re-checking the premises rather than coasting on old conclusions is the one who spots opportunity before it becomes consensus. Out-of-home is a concrete instance: the channel became measurable while its reputation lagged behind, and the marketers who noticed the gap could evaluate it on evidence while others were still dismissing it on reflex.

So the update for an evidence-first marketing function is small but real. Re-evaluate the channel the way you would re-evaluate any intervention once new data arrives: on the merits, with a control group in mind, without the old assumption that it cannot be assessed at all. Ask the questions this industry asks reflexively of everything else. Can I define exposure? Can I construct a comparison? Can I estimate incremental effect? For out-of-home, the honest answer is now yes, which means the decision to use it or not should rest on fit and measured performance, exactly like every other line in the plan. The medium did not earn a permanent exemption from your skepticism. It earned the right to be judged by the same standard as everything else, and that is all any channel should ask for.