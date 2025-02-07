The American Diabetes Association and Lilly Collaborate on New Resources for Obesity Care

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a new suite of resources to support improved care for those living with obesity. The resources are part of a nationwide collaboration between Lilly and the ADA to destigmatize obesity and encourage stigma-free obesity care.

“It’s time to recognize obesity as the disease it is. Unfortunately, stigma, shame, and blame too often keep people who need obesity care from pursuing it,” said Charles “Chuck” Henderson, the ADA’s chief executive officer. “Through these new resources, we are working to raise awareness and to transform awareness into action so that people with obesity feel confident in getting the care they deserve.”

The collaboration seeks to close knowledge gaps by offering education for health care professionals on evidence-based treatment recommendations for people living with obesity. Educational videos, webinars, training, and case studies offer opportunities to create supportive spaces to discuss weight wellness. Among the training offered will be specialized resources to support primary care practices in overcoming hesitancy to discuss obesity care and engaging in conversation related to obesity. Health care professionals will be supported in providing appropriate resources and available treatments to people living with obesity, with a focus on holistic person-centered care.

There are also resources to assist people living with obesity in advocating for themselves. People affected can access a need-to-know guide, conversation starter—and coming soon—a nine-part educational series covering nutrition, physical activity, medications, complications, and developing personal health strategies.

The new resources are available at diabetes.org/obesity and professional.diabetes.org/ObesityCare.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we’re fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact:

Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927

press@diabetes.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-diabetes-association-and-lilly-collaborate-on-new-resources-for-obesity-care-302369440.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association