Tevogen Senior Management Engages with Business and Community Leaders and Highlights Recent Progress

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), in ongoing community, industry, and academic engagements, has continued to underscore its biopharma model centered on sustainability and patient affordability, highlighting the Company’s significant progress toward making precision medicine accessible to all.

“The full potential of T cell therapies has yet to be explored. To matter, they must be accessible, off-the-shelf, well tolerated with durable persistence, and, most importantly, affordable for the masses through low development costs,” Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder of Tevogen, shared while speaking to industry leaders. “Our biotech initiative is developing exactly that across cancers, neurologic diseases, and viral infections, and dose-finding clinical data for TVGN 489 align with this profile. With over 20 million Long COVID patients just in the U.S., and families contacting us from around the world about TVGN 489, we’re doing everything possible to expedite.”

Recent Financial Announcements

Recent Artificial Intelligence Announcements

Tevogen.AI completes alpha begins beta build

Observes drastic time reduction in target analysis translating to potential savings of billions in drug development costs.

Tevogen.AI receives international patent publication





Recent Corporate Announcements

Headquarters expanded to centralizes R&D and AI teams.

Long COVID contact channel, longCOVID@tevogen.com





Intellectual Property:

Tevogen Bio received two granted patents in December 2021 and one in January 2022 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Covid-19 Peptide Specific T-Cells and Methods of Treating and Preventing Covid-19.

Patent Number 11207401

Patent Number 11219684

Patent Number 11191827





In June 2022, a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application covering Virus Specific T-Cells and Methods of Treating and Preventing Viral Infections was published. This application entered the National Stage in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Publication Number WO 2022/125746





In February 2023, a PCT application covering Methods for Developing CD3+CD8+ Cells Against Multiple Viral Epitopes for Treatment of Viral Infections Including Variants Evolving to Escape Previous Immunity was published. This application entered the National Stage in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Publication Number WO 2023/009770





In June 2025, a PCT application covering Systems and Methods for Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides with Machine Learning Models was published.

Publication Number WO2025/129197





Tevogen Bio also has one provisional patent application in place as of December 2024 for its approach to leveraging artificial intelligence in expediting target detection to accelerate product development:

AI Algorithms to Predict T Cell Receptor Engagement to Specific HLA+ Peptide Complexes





